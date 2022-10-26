Travel Advisory Update: RIDOT to Open Temporary Ramp from Route 6 East to Route 10 South on October 28

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will open a temporary ramp from Route 6 East to Route 10 South in Providence on Friday, October 28 after the morning rush hour. The new ramp represents a significant milestone as its opening allows the Department to move the last segment of traffic off old infrastructure at the Route 6/10 interchange.

The new ramp will be located about 1,200 feet past the current exit and will use a loop design to get drivers onto Route 10 South toward Cranston. The temporary ramp will connect with a closed section of the newly built Westminster Street bridge, then onto a new service road that links back to Route 10 South. The entire route will be a continuous loop with no other exits, entrances, merges, stop signs or traffic signals.

RIDOT does not expect significant congestion on the ramp but encourages drivers to reduce their speed and drive carefully. The Department will install signage and pavement markings to guide drivers along the new ramp.

The traffic change will allow RIDOT to demolish and rebuild the Route 6 East to Route 10 South ramp in its original footprint. The construction will take approximately one year, reopening in late summer 2023. The temporary ramp will remain in use until that time.

As part of this traffic change, drivers using the Plainfield Street on-ramp will have access to both Route 10 South and Route 6 East toward Downtown Providence. Currently drivers can only access Route 10 South from Plainfield Street.

The changes are part of the $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange Project. RIDOT is completely rebuilding the interchange, which carries about 100,000 vehicles per day, replacing deficient roads and bridges with safe, modern structures with improved traffic flow that will contribute to reduced vehicle emissions. Seven structurally deficient bridges are being replaced. RIDOT will build a total of nine bridges – two of them new – including the signature flyover bridge from Route 10 North to Route 6 West which opened last fall. The project is on time and on budget and scheduled for completion by the end of 2023.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The 6/10 Interchange Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.