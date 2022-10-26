Just Call Classic Celebrates 25 Years of Restoring Fort Lauderdale Yachts & Boats

Servicing yachts since 1997, Just Call Classic's expert team will enhance all of your luxury yacht's natural stone features.

The family-owned stone restoration company is excited to serve boat and yacht owners in town for the 63rd Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

FORT LAUDERDALE , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 25 years, Just Call Classic has provided marble cleaning, polishing and maintenance to yachts and superyachts. They service all of Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties, and travel to clients in the Bahamas, Aruba, and several other US states.

Every year, boat and yacht owners travel to Fort Lauderdale for the international boat show, FLIBS, hosted by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida and produced by Informa Markets.

This year, the boat show runs from October 26 to 30. More than 100,000 people have attended in the past to see over 1300 boats on display, making it the largest in-water boat show in the world.

Just Call Classic, a family-owned licensed and insured marble restoration company in South Florida, always looks forward to meeting boat owners who live in or travel to Florida for the event. They offer marble cleaning, natural stone restoration, floor polishing and more to yacht owners who are in Fort Lauderdale for FLIBS.

With an A+ rating by Better Business Bureau, Just Call Classic offers a variety of services like marble maintenance and cleaning, floor polishing, and marble maintenance, to keep their clients’ boats shiny and clean. Their service technicians are highly trained and have experience with every type of natural stone surface, like floors, showers, and countertops. They also take pride in educating yacht owners about marble maintenance so boatowners keep their yachts in top condition for as long as possible.

The places on yachts that most commonly need serviced are vanities, showers, foyers, interior and exterior bar tops, and staircases. Everyday usage causes stains and scratches on natural stone, such as marble, granite, onyx, limestone, serpentine, and quartzite. Keeping marble and stone clean is difficult, and some cleaning products can damage marble irreversibly, which is why it’s important to hire stone cleaning experts.

Just Call Classic provides these services to all builds of luxury yachts and superyachts, such as Feadship, Lürssen, Trinity, Delta, Broward Christinsen, Amels, Fincantieri Yachts, Heesen, Oceanco, Nobiskrug and Sunseeker Yachts.

Just Call Classic is available for marble cleanings during the week of FLIBS. Boat and yacht owners interested in learning more about Just Call Classic can get a free quote or schedule a cleaning at https://www.justcallclassic.com. Learn more about attending the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show at https://www.flibs.com/en/home.html