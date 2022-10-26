Submit Release
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- WAUWATOSA, Wis., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $5.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $19.0 million, or $0.79 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net income per diluted share was $0.83 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income per diluted share of $2.43 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

"We were pleased with the execution of the community banking segment as loan growth remained strong through the quarter,” said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “We were able to grow our net interest income and expand margin at the community banking segment as we deployed our cash to fund loans. The results of the mortgage banking segment were disappointing and reflect the significant headwinds that the industry continues to face due to an increase in rates and resulting decline in demand. We continue to execute on cost containment measures, while we also seek opportunities to add production talent.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

  • Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $5.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $19.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Consolidated return on average assets was 1.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 3.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Consolidated return on average equity was 5.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 17.25% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Dividends declared during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 totaled $0.20 per common share.
  • We repurchased approximately 425,000 shares at a cost of $7.3 million, or $17.05 per share, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.27% at September 30, 2022, 0.39% at June 30, 2022, and 0.18% at September 30, 2021.
  • Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.48% at September 30, 2022, 0.60% at June 30, 2022, and 0.92% at September 30, 2021.
  • Book value per share was $16.86 at September 30, 2022 and $17.45 at December 31, 2021.  The decrease reflects an $0.80 per share impact resulting from an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities.

Community Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which represents a $309,000, or 3.5%, decrease compared to $8.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Net interest income totaled $15.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which represents a $1.4 million, or 10.1%, increase compared to $14.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Average loans held for investment totaled $1.31 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which represents an increase of $55.4 million, or 4.4%, compared to $1.26 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Average loans held for investment increased $63.7 million compared to $1.25 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
  • Net interest margin increased 66 basis points to 3.34% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 2.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which was a result of a decrease in the average balance of cash, as funds were utilized to fund loans held for investment, purchase investment securities and pay down borrowings. In addition, yields increased on loans receivable, loans held for sale, mortgage related securities, debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments category. Net interest margin increased 32 basis points compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans and weighted average yield on average debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments. In addition, excess cash was utilized to fund loans held for investment and pay down borrowings.
  • The segment had a provision for credit losses of $234,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $750,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.  The increase was primarily due to an increase in loans held for investment during the quarter.
  • The efficiency ratio was 47.16% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 48.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.19 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $62.7 million, or 5.0%, compared to $1.25 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Average deposits decreased $14.9 million, or 4.9% annualized compared to the $1.21 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
  • Other noninterest expense increased $1.1 million to $1.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $422,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was driven by fees paid to the mortgage banking segment for the purchase of single-family adjustable rate mortgage loans. These fees are eliminated in the consolidated statements of income.

Mortgage Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax loss totaled $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $15.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • There was a $4.0 million gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights during the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to none during the three months ended September 30, 2022.
  • Loan originations decreased $286.4 million, or 26.9%, to $778.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.06 billion during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 90.4% of originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 73.8% of total originations for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $24.0 million, or 46.8%, to $27.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $51.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Gross margin on loans sold decreased to 3.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 4.54% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. 
  • Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $7.1 million, or 24.6%, to $21.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $29.0 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense and branch manager compensation driven by decreased loan origination volume and branch profitability as gross margins decreased.
  • Other noninterest expense increased $301,000 to $2.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $2.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase related to an increase in provision of loan sale losses.
  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 the segment has added 11 branches and a total of 130 loan origination personnel.  Losses associated with these new branches totaled approximately $683,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. These branch losses are net of corporate revenue of approximately $492,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and $599,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.”  Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements.  Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

    For The Three Months Ended September 30,     For The Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
    (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest income:                                
Loans   $ 16,235     $ 16,131     $ 44,281     $ 49,214  
Mortgage-related securities     903       471       2,326       1,448  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments     987       904       2,964       2,637  
Total interest income     18,125       17,506       49,571       53,299  
Interest expense:                                
Deposits     981       947       2,511       3,542  
Borrowings     1,746       2,445       5,717       7,414  
Total interest expense     2,727       3,392       8,228       10,956  
Net interest income     15,398       14,114       41,343       42,343  
Provision (credit) for credit losses (1)     332       (700 )     304       (2,520 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     15,066       14,814       41,039       44,863  
Noninterest income:                                
Service charges on loans and deposits     529       1,136       1,705       2,483  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     354       312       1,394       1,297  
Mortgage banking income     26,064       46,547       83,749       150,587  
Other     457       4,941       1,612       6,812  
Total noninterest income     27,404       52,936       88,460       161,179  
Noninterest expenses:                                
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     26,174       34,229       77,502       102,278  
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment     2,296       2,488       6,540       7,346  
Advertising     1,137       835       3,004       2,570  
Data processing     1,084       986       3,430       2,871  
Communications     302       331       900       988  
Professional fees     393       550       1,203       804  
Real estate owned     1       1       6       (11 )
Loan processing expense     1,120       1,135       3,685       3,670  
Other     3,187       2,768       9,408       9,104  
Total noninterest expenses     35,694       43,323       105,678       129,620  
Income before income taxes     6,776       24,427       23,821       76,422  
Income tax expense     1,506       5,427       5,269       18,184  
Net income   $ 5,270     $ 19,000     $ 18,552     $ 58,238  
Income per share:                                
Basic   $ 0.25     $ 0.80     $ 0.84     $ 2.45  
Diluted   $ 0.25     $ 0.79     $ 0.83     $ 2.43  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     21,342       23,785       22,193       23,790  
Diluted     21,454       23,960       22,323       23,987  

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022.  The 2021 amount presented is calculated under the prior accounting standard. 

 
WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2022     2021  
    (Unaudited)          
Assets   (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Cash   $ 37,231     $ 343,016  
Federal funds sold     16,007       13,981  
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments     19,703       19,725  
Cash and cash equivalents     72,941       376,722  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)     197,298       179,016  
Loans held for sale (at fair value)     186,049       312,738  
Loans receivable     1,354,465       1,205,785  
Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans (1)     17,452       15,778  
Loans receivable, net     1,337,013       1,190,007  
                 
Office properties and equipment, net     21,491       22,273  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)     15,750       24,438  
Cash surrender value of life insurance     66,099       65,368  
Real estate owned, net     148       148  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     78,262       45,148  
Total assets   $ 1,975,051     $ 2,215,858  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
Liabilities:                
Demand deposits   $ 246,487     $ 214,409  
Money market and savings deposits     346,960       392,314  
Time deposits     593,681       626,663  
Total deposits     1,187,128       1,233,386  
                 
Borrowings     319,951       477,127  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes     24,084       4,094  
Other liabilities     67,714       68,478  
Total liabilities     1,598,877       1,783,085  
                 
Shareholders' equity:                
Preferred stock     -       -  
Common stock     223       248  
Additional paid-in capital     130,731       174,505  
Retained earnings     277,514       273,398  
Unearned ESOP shares     (13,353 )     (14,243 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (18,941 )     (1,135 )
Total shareholders' equity     376,174       432,773  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,975,051     $ 2,215,858  
                 
Share Information                
Shares outstanding     22,318       24,795  
Book value per share   $ 16.86     $ 17.45  
                 

 (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022.  The 2021 amount presented is calculated under the prior accounting standard.  


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)

    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
    (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest income   $ 15,398     $ 14,081     $ 11,864     $ 13,172     $ 14,114  
Provision (credit) for credit losses (1)     332       48       (76 )     (1,470 )     (700 )
Total noninterest income     27,404       31,238       29,818       42,016       52,936  
Total noninterest expense     35,694       35,050       34,935       40,974       43,323  
Income before income taxes     6,776       10,221       6,823       15,684       24,427  
Income tax expense     1,506       2,231       1,532       3,131       5,427  
Net income   $ 5,270     $ 7,990     $ 5,291     $ 12,553     $ 19,000  
Income per share – basic   $ 0.25     $ 0.36     $ 0.23     $ 0.53     $ 0.80  
Income per share – diluted   $ 0.25     $ 0.36     $ 0.23     $ 0.53     $ 0.79  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.70     $ 0.20  
                                         
Performance Ratios (annualized):                                        
Return on average assets - QTD     1.08 %     1.61 %     1.00 %     2.22 %     3.38 %
Return on average equity - QTD     5.38 %     7.93 %     5.00 %     11.14 %     17.25 %
Net interest margin - QTD     3.34 %     3.02 %     2.38 %     2.47 %     2.68 %
                                         
Return on average assets - YTD     1.22 %     1.30 %     1.00 %     3.20 %     3.54 %
Return on average equity - YTD     6.09 %     6.42 %     5.00 %     16.38 %     18.08 %
Net interest margin - YTD     2.90 %     2.69 %     2.38 %     2.68 %     2.75 %
                                         
Asset Quality Ratios:                                        
Past due loans to total loans     0.48 %     0.60 %     0.53 %     0.59 %     0.92 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans     0.37 %     0.59 %     0.55 %     0.46 %     0.32 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.27 %     0.39 %     0.34 %     0.26 %     0.18 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable (1)     1.29 %     1.35 %     1.40 %     1.31 %     1.37 %

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022.  The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard. 


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
(Unaudited)

    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
Average balances   (Dollars in Thousands)  
Interest-earning assets                                        
Loans receivable and held for sale   $ 1,492,462     $ 1,433,452     $ 1,361,839     $ 1,517,984     $ 1,573,194  
Mortgage related securities     172,807       168,000       138,863       119,709       108,743  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments     162,211       269,823       519,116       475,574       409,559  
Total interest-earning assets     1,827,480       1,871,275       2,019,818       2,113,267       2,091,496  
Noninterest-earning assets     114,274       117,248       128,813       131,703       137,454  
Total assets   $ 1,941,754     $ 1,988,523     $ 2,148,631     $ 2,244,970     $ 2,228,950  
                                         
Interest-bearing liabilities                                        
Demand accounts   $ 75,058     $ 70,674     $ 69,736     $ 70,762     $ 68,478  
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts     398,643       412,321       404,413       398,210       391,599  
Certificates of deposit     586,012       584,244       610,681       643,546       663,343  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,059,713       1,067,239       1,084,830       1,112,518       1,123,420  
Borrowings     296,111       326,068       440,252       481,971       475,000  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,355,824       1,393,307       1,525,082       1,594,489       1,598,420  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     153,591       154,070       152,900       153,303       153,436  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     43,683       36,962       41,232       49,982       40,148  
Total liabilities     1,553,098       1,584,339       1,719,214       1,797,774       1,792,004  
Equity     388,656       404,184       429,417       447,196       436,946  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,941,754     $ 1,988,523     $ 2,148,631     $ 2,244,970     $ 2,228,950  
                                         
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)                                        
Loans receivable and held for sale     4.32 %     4.07 %     4.02 %     3.96 %     4.07 %
Mortgage related securities     2.07 %     1.96 %     1.76 %     1.68 %     1.72 %
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments     2.41 %     1.56 %     0.72 %     0.77 %     0.88 %
Total interest-earning assets     3.93 %     3.52 %     3.02 %     3.11 %     3.32 %
                                         
Demand accounts     0.08 %     0.09 %     0.08 %     0.08 %     0.08 %
Money market and savings accounts     0.21 %     0.19 %     0.21 %     0.22 %     0.24 %
Certificates of deposit     0.51 %     0.37 %     0.37 %     0.40 %     0.42 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     0.37 %     0.28 %     0.29 %     0.31 %     0.33 %
Borrowings     2.34 %     1.95 %     2.20 %     2.09 %     2.04 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.80 %     0.67 %     0.84 %     0.85 %     0.84 %


COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)

    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
    (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest income   $ 15,507     $ 13,710     $ 11,652     $ 13,197     $ 14,090  
Provision (credit) for credit losses (1)     234       (41 )     (140 )     (1,500 )     (750 )
Total noninterest income     1,116       1,640       1,432       1,459       1,726  
Noninterest expenses:                                        
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     4,424       4,596       5,212       5,085       5,360  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment     955       876       937       960       909  
Advertising     213       244       227       278       233  
Data processing     539       531       608       531       531  
Communications     108       63       94       100       122  
Professional fees     123       118       114       151       130  
Real estate owned     1       -       5       14       1  
Loan processing expense     -       -       -       -       -  
Other     1,477       1,006       600       651       422  
Total noninterest expense     7,840       7,434       7,797       7,770       7,708  
Income before income taxes     8,549       7,957       5,427       8,386       8,858  
Income tax expense     1,983       1,658       1,167       1,690       2,092  
Net income   $ 6,566     $ 6,299     $ 4,260     $ 6,696     $ 6,766  
                                         
Efficiency ratio - QTD     47.16 %     48.43 %     59.59 %     53.02 %     48.74 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD     51.20 %     53.57 %     59.59 %     48.58 %     47.21 %

(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022.  The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard. 


MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)

    At or For the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2022     2021     2021  
    (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                        
Net interest income   $ (155 )   $ 370     $ 183     $ (49 )   $ (2 )
Provision (credit) for credit losses (2)     98       89       64       30       50  
Total noninterest income     27,305       30,126       28,604       40,692       51,290  
Noninterest expenses:                                        
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits     21,864       21,311       20,438       27,866       28,981  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment     1,341       1,180       1,251       1,306       1,579  
Advertising     924       718       678       680       602  
Data processing     543       613       588       542       450  
Communications     194       195       246       221       209  
Professional fees     265       222       338       306       421  
Real estate owned     -       -       -       -       -  
Loan processing expense     1,120       1,134       1,431       940       1,135  
Other     2,571       2,733       2,309       1,445       2,270  
Total noninterest expense     28,822       28,106       27,279       33,306       35,647  
(Loss) income before income taxes     (1,770 )     2,301       1,444       7,307       15,591  
Income tax (benefit) expense     (470 )     578       377       1,443       3,341  
Net (loss) income   $ (1,300 )   $ 1,723     $ 1,067     $ 5,864     $ 12,250  
                                         
Efficiency ratio - QTD     106.16 %     92.16 %     94.76 %     81.95 %     69.50 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD     97.42 %     93.42 %     94.76 %     71.44 %     68.71 %
                                         
Loan originations   $ 729,897     $ 778,760     $ 708,463     $ 993,113     $ 1,055,500  
Purchase     94.2 %     90.4 %     77.3 %     73.8 %     73.8 %
Refinance     5.8 %     9.6 %     22.7 %     26.2 %     26.2 %
Gross margin on loans sold(1)     3.80 %     3.76 %     4.00 %     4.18 %     4.54 %

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations
(2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022.  The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.


Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com


