QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Net income of $29.3 million, or $1.71 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $28.9 million, or $1.69 per diluted share

Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) of 3.46% and NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) of 3.71%

Annualized loan and lease growth of 14.5% for the quarter

Annualized deposit growth of 8.3% for the quarter

Nonperforming assets improved for the quarter and represented 0.23% of total assets

Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans/leases of 1.51%

Increased total risk-based capital to 14.55% through the issuance of subordinated notes and strong earnings

MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $29.3 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.71 for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $15.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.87 for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2022 were $28.9 million and $1.69, respectively. For the second quarter of 2022, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $30.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.73. For the third quarter of 2021, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $31.6 million and $1.99, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended September 30,

June 30,

September 30, $ in millions (except per share data) 2022

2022

2021

Net Income $ 29.3 $ 15.2 $ 31.6 Diluted EPS $ 1.71 $ 0.87 $ 1.99 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* $ 28.9 $ 30.4 $ 31.6 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* $ 1.69 $ 1.73 $ 1.99

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We delivered another strong quarter of net income, driven by exceptional loan growth, improved credit quality and carefully managed expenses,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Building on the momentum we established in the first half of the year, we generated robust lending activity again in the third quarter with annualized loan growth of 14.5%. This was funded primarily by growth in deposits during the quarter. Additionally, we raised $100 million of subordinated debt, bolstering our capital position against the backdrop of an uncertain economy.”

Net Interest Income of $60.8 Million

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $60.8 million, compared to $59.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $46.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average earning assets, primarily attributable to loan growth and NIM expansion on a linked-quarter basis. Adjusted net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $64.1 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 20.8% annualized, from the prior quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.

In the third quarter of 2022, NIM was 3.46% and tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) NIM was 3.71%, compared to 3.53% and 3.74% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), which excludes acquisition-related net accretion, was 3.65%, up 1 basis point from the prior quarter. Excluding the final impact of PPP loans (non-GAAP) on NIM in the prior quarter, adjusted NIM for the current quarter (non-GAAP) was up 5 basis points prior to the dilutive impact of our subordinated debt issuance. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to the impact of multiple interest rate hikes on our asset-sensitive balance sheet, partially offset by the impact of increased deposit costs and our recent subordinated debt issuance.

For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 NIM 3.46% 3.53% 3.36% NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) * 3.71% 3.74% 3.56% Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) * 3.65% 3.64% 3.53% Adjusted NIM ex. PPP (TEY)(non-GAAP)* 3.65% 3.63% 3.39% * See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations



“Our adjusted NIM, excluding PPP, expanded by 5 basis points during the third quarter, prior to the dilutive impact of our recent subordinated debt issuance,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “While our balance sheet is well positioned to continue to drive NIM expansion in this rising rate environment, the sharply higher interest rates impacted our deposit mix and pricing this quarter. However, we are very pleased with the expansion in NIM that we have experienced early in the current rising rate cycle of 26 basis points on a year-over-year basis.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 14.5%

Total Loans and Leases Surpass $6 Billion

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company’s loans and leases increased $210.7 million to a total of $6.0 billion, or 14.5% on an annualized basis. Deposits increased by $120.4 million during the quarter, helping to fund our loan and lease growth.

“Strength in our traditional commercial lending, leasing and our Specialty Finance businesses drove our continued loan growth,” added Mr. Helling. “This speaks to the dedication of our experienced teams and the economic resiliency in our markets. Given our current pipelines, we are reaffirming our targeted loan growth of between 10% and 12% for the fourth quarter, while continuing to be vigilant on maintaining our exceptional credit quality.”

Noninterest Income of $21.1 Million

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $21.1 million, compared to $22.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.5 million decline in capital markets revenue from swap fees due to delays in client projects caused by ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and higher interest rates. Wealth management revenue was $3.5 million for the quarter, consistent with the second quarter of 2022, despite ongoing market volatility.

“Capital markets revenue totaled $10.5 million for the quarter, which was below our guidance due to delays in funding low-income housing tax credit projects,” added Mr. Gipple. “While certain client projects have been delayed, the economics of these projects remain solid, and our pipeline is strong. Capital markets revenue has averaged approximately $11 million per quarter for the last four quarters and therefore we expect this source of fee income to be in a range of $10 to $12 million for the fourth quarter.”

Noninterest Expenses of $47.7 Million

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $47.7 million, compared to $54.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $41.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to elevated expenses in the second quarter related to the Guaranty Bank acquisition and lower incentive-based compensation in the third quarter. Excluding acquisition/post-acquisition related costs, noninterest expense for the third quarter was $47.4 million, compared to $47.5 million in the second quarter.

Asset Quality Remains Exceptional

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $18.0 million at the end of the third quarter, a decrease of $6.0 million from the second quarter of 2022. The reduction in NPAs during the quarter was primarily the result of paydowns on several NPAs. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.23% on September 30, 2022, compared to 0.33% on June 30, 2022, and 0.11% on September 30, 2021. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on September 30, 2022 improved to 2.35% and 1.29%, respectively, as compared to 2.37% and 1.43% as of June 30, 2022.

The Company did not record a provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022 as a result of continued improvements in overall credit quality. As of September 30, 2022, the ACL on total loans/leases was 1.51%, compared to 1.59% as of June 30, 2022.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.55%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.33% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 7.68%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 13.40%, 9.46% and 8.11% as of June 30, 2022.

On August 18, 2022, the Company announced that it completed a private placement of $100 million in aggregate principal amount subordinated notes. The notes qualify as tier 2 capital and contributed to the increase in the total risk-based capital ratio. This transaction increased our total risk-based capital ratio by 140 bps.

During the third quarter, the Company purchased and retired 190,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $55.18 per share as the Company executed purchases under the share repurchase plan announced during the second quarter. The 2022 share repurchase plan authorized an approximate 1,500,000 additional shares to be repurchased and the Company has approximately 1,030,000 shares remaining under the program.

The Company’s accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) declined $24.8 million during the third quarter due to a decrease in the value of its available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from continued sharp increases in interest rates during the quarter. While AOCI and the repurchase of shares reduced the Company’s tangible common equity, solid earnings offset this impact, which led to a slight increase in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

Limit annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.



Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “suggest,” “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 86,282 $ 92,379 $ 50,540 $ 37,490 $ 57,310 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 71,043 56,532 66,390 87,662 70,826 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 879,450 879,918 823,311 810,215 828,719 Net loans/leases 5,918,121 5,705,478 4,753,082 4,601,411 4,519,060 Intangibles 17,546 18,333 8,856 9,349 9,857 Goodwill 137,607 137,607 74,066 74,066 74,066 Derivatives 185,037 97,455 107,326 222,220 198,393 Other assets 434,963 405,239 292,248 253,719 256,277 Total assets $ 7,730,049 $ 7,392,941 $ 6,175,819 $ 6,096,132 $ 6,014,508 Total deposits $ 5,941,035 $ 5,820,657 $ 4,839,689 $ 4,922,772 $ 4,871,828 Total borrowings 701,491 583,166 443,270 170,805 183,514 Derivatives 209,479 113,305 116,193 225,135 201,450 Other liabilities 140,972 132,675 108,743 100,410 107,902 Total stockholders' equity 737,072 743,138 667,924 677,010 649,814 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,730,049 $ 7,392,941 $ 6,175,819 $ 6,096,132 $ 6,014,508 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 332,996 $ 322,258 $ 263,441 $ 248,483 $ 175,155 Commercial and industrial - other 1,415,996 1,403,689 1,374,221 1,346,602 1,465,580 Total commercial and industrial 1,748,992 1,725,947 1,637,662 1,595,085 1,640,735 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 627,558 628,565 439,257 421,701 434,014 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 920,876 889,530 679,898 646,500 644,850 Construction and land development 1,149,503 1,080,372 863,116 918,571 852,418 Multi-family 933,118 860,742 711,682 600,412 529,727 Direct financing leases 33,503 40,050 43,330 45,191 50,237 1-4 family real estate 487,508 473,141 379,613 377,361 376,067 Consumer 107,552 99,556 73,310 75,311 71,682 Total loans/leases $ 6,008,610 $ 5,797,903 $ 4,827,868 $ 4,680,132 $ 4,599,730 Less allowance for credit losses 90,489 92,425 74,786 78,721 80,670 Net loans/leases $ 5,918,121 $ 5,705,478 $ 4,753,082 $ 4,601,411 $ 4,519,060 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 20,527 $ 20,448 $ 21,380 $ 23,328 $ 23,689 Municipal securities 724,204 710,638 667,245 639,799 649,486 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 68,844 81,247 86,381 94,323 100,744 Asset backed securities 19,630 19,956 23,233 27,124 30,607 Other securities 46,443 47,827 25,270 25,839 24,367 Total securities $ 879,648 $ 880,116 $ 823,509 $ 810,413 $ 828,893 Less allowance for credit losses 198 198 198 198 174 Net securities $ 879,450 $ 879,918 $ 823,311 $ 810,215 $ 828,719 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,315,555 $ 1,514,005 $ 1,275,493 $ 1,268,788 $ 1,342,273 Interest-bearing demand deposits 3,904,303 3,758,566 3,181,685 3,232,633 3,086,711 Time deposits 672,133 540,074 382,268 421,348 441,743 Brokered deposits 49,044 8,012 243 3 1,101 Total deposits $ 5,941,035 $ 5,820,657 $ 4,839,689 $ 4,922,772 $ 4,871,828 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Overnight FHLB advances (1) $ 335,000 $ 400,000 $ 290,000 $ 15,000 $ 30,000 Other short-term borrowings 85,180 1,070 1,190 3,800 1,600 Subordinated notes 232,743 133,562 113,890 113,850 113,811 Junior subordinated debentures 48,568 48,534 38,190 38,155 38,103 Total borrowings $ 701,491 $ 583,166 $ 443,270 $ 170,805 $ 183,514 (1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 3.29%.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 79,267 $ 68,205 $ 51,062 $ 52,020 $ 51,667 Interest expense 18,498 8,805 5,329 5,507 5,438 Net interest income 60,769 59,400 45,733 46,513 46,229 Provision for credit losses (1) - 11,200 (2,916 ) (3,227 ) - Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 60,769 $ 48,200 $ 48,649 $ 49,740 $ 46,229 Trust department fees $ 2,537 $ 2,497 $ 2,963 $ 2,843 $ 2,714 Investment advisory and management fees 921 983 1,036 1,047 1,054 Deposit service fees 2,214 2,223 1,555 1,644 1,588 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 641 809 493 922 954 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans 50 - 19 227 - Swap fee income/capital markets revenue 10,545 13,004 6,422 12,982 24,885 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 605 350 346 470 446 Debit card fees 1,453 1,499 1,007 1,072 1,085 Correspondent banking fees 189 244 277 266 265 Loan related fee income 652 682 480 536 550 Mark to market gain - derivatives 904 432 906 97 (17 ) Other 384 59 129 879 1,128 Total noninterest income $ 21,095 $ 22,782 $ 15,633 $ 22,985 $ 34,652 Salaries and employee benefits $ 29,175 $ 29,972 $ 23,627 $ 24,809 $ 28,207 Occupancy and equipment expense 6,033 5,978 3,937 3,723 4,122 Professional and data processing fees 4,477 4,365 3,671 3,866 3,568 Acquisition costs 315 1,973 1,851 624 - Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 62 4,796 - - - Disposition costs - - - 5 - FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,497 1,394 1,310 1,316 1,108 Loan/lease expense 390 761 267 606 308 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 19 59 (1 ) - (1,346 ) Advertising and marketing 1,437 1,198 761 1,679 1,095 Communication 639 584 403 481 457 Supplies 289 237 246 274 298 Bank service charges 568 610 541 553 525 Correspondent banking expense 218 213 199 200 201 Intangibles amortization 787 787 493 508 508 Payment card processing 477 626 262 298 346 Trust expense 227 195 187 208 188 Other 1,136 500 571 262 1,802 Total noninterest expense $ 47,746 $ 54,248 $ 38,325 $ 39,412 $ 41,387 Net income before income taxes $ 34,118 $ 16,734 $ 25,957 $ 33,313 $ 39,494 Federal and state income tax expense 4,824 1,492 2,333 6,304 7,929 Net income $ 29,294 $ 15,242 $ 23,624 $ 27,009 $ 31,565 Basic EPS $ 1.73 $ 0.88 $ 1.51 $ 1.73 $ 2.02 Diluted EPS $ 1.71 $ 0.87 $ 1.49 $ 1.71 $ 1.99 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,900,968 17,345,324 15,625,112 15,582,276 15,635,123 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 17,110,691 17,549,107 15,852,256 15,838,246 15,869,798 (1) Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 198,534 $ 148,135 Interest expense 32,632 16,415 Net interest income 165,902 131,720 Provision for credit losses (1) 8,284 6,713 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 157,618 $ 125,007 Trust department fees $ 7,997 $ 8,363 Investment advisory and management fees 2,940 3,033 Deposit service fees 5,992 4,488 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 1,943 3,475 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans 69 - Swap fee income/capital markets revenue 29,971 48,010 Securities gains (losses), net - (88 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 1,301 1,368 Debit card fees 3,959 3,144 Correspondent banking fees 710 848 Loan related fee income 1,814 1,732 Mark to market gain- derivatives 2,242 73 Other 572 2,991 Total noninterest income $ 59,510 $ 77,437 Salaries and employee benefits $ 82,774 $ 76,098 Occupancy and equipment expense 15,948 12,195 Professional and data processing fees 12,513 10,713 Acquisition costs 4,139 - Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 4,858 - Disposition costs - 8 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 4,201 3,159 Loan/lease expense 1,418 1,065 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 77 (1,420 ) Advertising and marketing 3,396 2,575 Communication 1,626 1,317 Supplies 772 779 Bank service charges 1,719 1,620 Correspondent banking expense 630 599 Intangibles amortization 2,067 1,524 Payment card processing 1,365 1,114 Trust expense 609 550 Other 2,207 2,394 Total noninterest expense $ 140,319 $ 114,290 Net income before income taxes $ 76,809 $ 88,154 Federal and state income tax expense 8,649 16,258 Net income $ 68,160 $ 71,896 Basic EPS $ 4.25 $ 4.54 Diluted EPS $ 4.20 $ 4.48 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,030,371 15,829,124 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,243,921 16,058,420 (1) Provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 16,885,485 17,064,347 15,579,605 15,613,460 15,590,428 Book value per common share (1) $43.65 $43.55 $42.87 $43.36 $41.68 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $34.46 $34.41 $37.55 $38.02 $36.30 Closing stock price $50.94 $53.99 $56.59 $56.00 $51.44 Market capitalization $860,147 $921,304 $881,650 $874,354 $801,972 Market price / book value 116.70 % 123.97 % 132.00 % 129.15 % 123.42 % Market price / tangible book value 147.81 % 156.90 % 150.71 % 147.30 % 141.72 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $5.86 $6.14 $6.68 $6.30 $5.73 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 8.70 x 8.79 x 8.47 x 8.88 x 8.98 x TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 7.68 % 8.11 % 9.60 % 9.87 % 9.54 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 743,138 $ 667,924 $ 677,010 $ 649,814 $ 630,476 Net income 29,294 15,242 23,624 27,009 31,565 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (24,783 ) (24,286 ) (27,340 ) 295 (2,546 ) Common stock cash dividends declared (1,012 ) (1,059 ) (938 ) (935 ) (946 ) Issuance of 2,071,291 shares of common stock as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares - 117,214 - - - Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program (10,485 ) (33,016 ) (4,416 ) - (9,367 ) Other (5) 920 1,119 (16 ) 827 632 Ending balance $ 737,072 $ 743,138 $ 667,924 $ 677,010 $ 649,814 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 14.55 % 13.40 % 14.50 % 14.77 % 14.64 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.01 % 10.18 % 11.27 % 11.46 % 11.26 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.56 % 9.61 % 10.78 % 10.46 % 10.28 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.33 % 9.46 % 10.61 % 10.76 % 10.55 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.53 % 0.83 % 1.55 % 1.76 % 2.11 % 1.30 % 1.66 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 15.39 % 7.74 % 13.81 % 16.23 % 19.30 % 12.20 % 15.27 % Net interest margin 3.46 % 3.53 % 3.30 % 3.29 % 3.36 % 3.44 % 3.30 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.71 % 3.74 % 3.50 % 3.50 % 3.56 % 3.66 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 58.32 % 66.01 % 62.45 % 56.71 % 51.17 % 62.25 % 54.64 % Gross loans and leases / total assets 77.73 % 78.42 % 78.17 % 76.77 % 76.48 % 77.73 % 76.48 % Gross loans and leases / total deposits 101.14 % 99.61 % 99.76 % 95.07 % 94.41 % 101.14 % 94.41 % Effective tax rate 14.14 % 8.92 % 8.99 % 18.92 % 20.08 % 11.26 % 18.44 % Full-time equivalent employees (9) 956 968 749 726 724 956 724 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 7,652,463 $ 7,324,470 $ 6,115,127 $ 6,121,446 $ 5,982,583 $ 7,005,988 $ 5,789,753 Loans/leases 5,916,100 5,711,471 4,727,478 4,608,111 4,529,136 5,456,037 4,405,355 Deposits 5,891,198 5,867,444 4,903,354 4,983,869 4,779,876 5,557,617 4,706,719 Total stockholders' equity 761,428 788,204 684,126 665,698 654,186 744,869 627,583 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP). (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) Increase at June 30, 2022 due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 16,224 $ 100 2.45 % $ 5,896 $ 12 0.83 % $ 3,030 $ 1 0.10 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 54,799 381 2.76 % 67,254 169 1.01 % 99,024 39 0.16 % Securities (1) 946,096 9,602 4.05 % 920,308 9,002 3.91 % 799,471 7,646 3.82 % Restricted investment securities 42,638 674 6.18 % 37,166 485 5.16 % 20,910 262 4.97 % Loans (1) 5,916,100 72,969 4.89 % 5,711,471 61,932 4.35 % 4,529,136 46,427 4.07 % Total earning assets (1) $ 6,975,857 $ 83,726 4.76 % $ 6,742,095 $ 71,600 4.26 % $ 5,451,571 $ 54,375 3.96 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,862,556 $ 10,889 1.12 % $ 3,791,595 $ 4,478 0.47 % $ 3,041,941 $ 2,183 0.28 % Time deposits 593,490 1,681 1.12 % 529,675 1,047 0.79 % 461,210 1,090 0.94 % Short-term borrowings 11,376 84 2.94 % 1,404 3 0.78 % 6,858 1 0.10 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 418,239 2,584 2.42 % 286,484 780 1.08 % 54,293 41 0.30 % Other borrowings 4,239 53 4.93 % - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated debentures 181,177 2,518 5.56 % 133,529 1,816 5.44 % 113,789 1,554 5.46 % Junior subordinated debentures 48,551 689 5.56 % 46,536 680 5.78 % 38,084 569 5.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,119,628 $ 18,498 1.43 % $ 4,789,223 $ 8,804 0.74 % $ 3,716,175 $ 5,438 0.58 % Net interest income (1) $ 65,228 $ 62,796 $ 48,937 Net interest margin (2) 3.46 % 3.53 % 3.36 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.71 % 3.74 % 3.56 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.65 % 3.64 % 3.53 % Adjusted net interest margin, excluding PPP income (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.65 % 3.63 % 3.39 % For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 8,937 $ 114 1.70 % $ 1,503 $ 1 0.13 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 63,740 584 1.23 % 101,225 110 0.15 % Securities (1) 890,082 26,286 3.93 % 802,715 21,989 3.65 % Restricted investment securities 34,071 1,439 5.57 % 19,540 718 4.85 % Loans (1) 5,456,037 180,896 4.43 % 4,405,355 132,728 4.03 % Total earning assets (1) $ 6,452,867 $ 209,319 4.33 % $ 5,330,338 $ 155,546 3.90 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,629,735 $ 17,704 0.65 % $ 3,000,766 $ 6,219 0.28 % Time deposits 508,067 3,527 0.93 % 449,996 3,716 1.10 % Short-term borrowings 4,945 87 2.37 % 7,560 4 0.08 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 264,718 3,447 1.72 % 29,875 66 0.29 % Other borrowings 1,429 53 4.90 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated debentures 143,104 5,888 5.49 % 115,927 4,718 5.43 % Junior subordinated debentures 44,457 1,926 5.71 % 38,045 1,692 5.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,596,455 $ 32,632 0.95 % $ 3,642,169 $ 16,415 0.60 % Net interest income (1) $ 176,687 $ 139,131 Net interest margin (2) 3.44 % 3.30 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.66 % 3.49 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.60 % 3.46 % Adjusted net interest margin, excluding PPP income (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.60 % 3.31 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES Beginning balance $ 92,425 $ 74,786 $ 78,721 $ 80,670 $ 78,894 Initial ACL recorded for acquired PCD loans - 5,902 - - - Credit loss expense (1) 331 12,141 (3,849 ) (2,045 ) 1,895 Loans/leases charged off (2,489 ) (620 ) (456 ) (375 ) (287 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 222 216 370 471 168 Ending balance $ 90,489 $ 92,425 $ 74,786 $ 78,721 $ 80,670 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases (2) $ 17,511 $ 23,574 $ 2,744 $ 2,759 $ 6,818 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 3 268 4 1 14 Total nonperforming loans/leases 17,514 23,842 2,748 2,760 6,832 Other real estate owned 177 205 - - - Other repossessed assets 340 - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 18,031 $ 24,047 $ 2,748 $ 2,760 $ 6,832 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.23 % 0.33 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.11 % ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases 1.51 % 1.59 % 1.55 % 1.68 % 1.75 % ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases 516.67 % 387.66 % 2721.47 % 2852.21 % 1180.77 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (3) Special mention (rating 6) $ 63,973 $ 54,558 $ 63,622 $ 62,510 $ 58,634 Substandard (rating 7) 77,317 83,048 54,491 53,159 59,402 Doubtful (rating 8) - - - - - $ 141,290 $ 137,606 $ 118,113 $ 115,669 $ 118,036 Criticized loans (4) $ 141,290 $ 137,606 $ 118,113 $ 115,669 $ 118,036 Classified loans (5) 77,317 83,048 54,491 53,159 59,402 Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases 2.35 % 2.37 % 2.45 % 2.47 % 2.57 % Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases 1.29 % 1.43 % 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.29 % (1) Credit loss expense on loans/leases for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans. (2) Nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $7.3 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank loan portfolio. (3) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion. (4) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance. (5) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,218,166 $ 2,122,852 $ 2,106,631 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 298,640 289,451 259,543 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2,108,614 1,985,199 2,019,018 Community State Bank - Ankeny 1,270,426 1,221,406 1,140,933 Guaranty Bank (2) 2,107,407 2,037,364 880,143 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,741,472 $ 1,787,564 $ 1,797,969 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,627,202 1,495,665 1,526,144 Community State Bank - Ankeny 1,036,998 1,006,836 994,042 Guaranty Bank (2) 1,632,107 1,539,978 605,947 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,806,776 $ 1,737,812 $ 1,636,170 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 300,753 293,435 262,962 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,579,437 1,536,224 1,410,160 Community State Bank - Ankeny 973,083 931,031 834,533 Guaranty Bank (2) 1,649,313 1,592,836 718,867 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 104 % 97 % 91 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 97 % 103 % 92 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 94 % 92 % 84 % Guaranty Bank 101 % 103 % 119 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 81 % 82 % 78 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 75 % 77 % 70 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 77 % 76 % 73 % Guaranty Bank 78 % 78 % 82 % ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.59 % 1.68 % 1.88 % m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 3.13 % 3.31 % 3.78 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1.54 % 1.58 % 1.85 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 1.45 % 1.57 % 1.73 % Guaranty Bank 1.42 % 1.53 % 1.30 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.41 % 1.56 % 1.66 % 1.61 % 1.55 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2.83 % 2.72 % 3.93 % 2.60 % 2.95 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 1.31 % 1.12 % 1.17 % 1.28 % 1.05 % Guaranty Bank (3) (4) 1.76 % 0.20 % 2.09 % 1.06 % 1.69 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (5) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.65 % 3.74 % 3.47 % 3.63 % 3.32 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (6) 4.02 % 3.66 % 3.68 % 3.77 % 3.61 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (7) 3.69 % 3.67 % 3.78 % 3.66 % 3.71 % Guaranty Bank (8) 4.10 % 4.20 % 3.67 % 4.01 % 3.59 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ 5 $ 4 $ 64 $ 60 $ 169 Community State Bank - Ankeny 62 28 52 $ 123 437 Guaranty Bank 1,047 1,698 376 $ 2,814 755 QCR Holdings, Inc. (9) (34 ) (35 ) (36 ) $ (104 ) (110 ) (1 ) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2 ) Increase due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank on April 1, 2022, merging into Springfield First Community Bank with the combined bank operating under the Guaranty Bank name. (3 ) Decrease due to CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses of $12.4 million related to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank during the quarter ended June 30, 2022. (4 ) Adjusted ROAA excluding non-core adjustments for the Guaranty Bank acquisition (non-GAAP) would have been 2.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 1.84% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. (5 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (6 ) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 4.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, 3.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 3.66% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. (7 ) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, 3.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 3.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. (8 ) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.91% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, 3.82% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 3.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. (9 ) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 737,072 $ 743,138 $ 667,924 $ 677,010 $ 649,814 Less: Intangible assets 155,153 155,940 82,922 83,415 83,923 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 581,919 $ 587,198 $ 585,002 $ 593,595 $ 565,891 Total assets (GAAP) $ 7,730,049 $ 7,392,941 $ 6,175,819 $ 6,096,132 $ 6,014,508 Less: Intangible assets 155,153 155,940 82,922 83,415 83,923 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,574,896 $ 7,237,001 $ 6,092,897 $ 6,012,717 $ 5,930,585 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 7.68 % 8.11 % 9.60 % 9.87 % 9.54 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



