QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net income of $29.3 million, or $1.71 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $28.9 million, or $1.69 per diluted share
  • Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) of 3.46% and NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) of 3.71%
  • Annualized loan and lease growth of 14.5% for the quarter
  • Annualized deposit growth of 8.3% for the quarter
  • Nonperforming assets improved for the quarter and represented 0.23% of total assets
  • Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans/leases of 1.51%
  • Increased total risk-based capital to 14.55% through the issuance of subordinated notes and strong earnings

MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $29.3 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.71 for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $15.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.87 for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2022 were $28.9 million and $1.69, respectively. For the second quarter of 2022, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $30.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.73. For the third quarter of 2021, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $31.6 million and $1.99, respectively.

  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  September 30,
$ in millions (except per share data) 2022
 		  2022
 		  2021
Net Income $ 29.3     $ 15.2     $ 31.6  
Diluted EPS $ 1.71     $ 0.87     $ 1.99  
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* $ 28.9     $ 30.4     $ 31.6  
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* $ 1.69     $ 1.73     $ 1.99  

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We delivered another strong quarter of net income, driven by exceptional loan growth, improved credit quality and carefully managed expenses,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Building on the momentum we established in the first half of the year, we generated robust lending activity again in the third quarter with annualized loan growth of 14.5%. This was funded primarily by growth in deposits during the quarter. Additionally, we raised $100 million of subordinated debt, bolstering our capital position against the backdrop of an uncertain economy.”

Net Interest Income of $60.8 Million

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $60.8 million, compared to $59.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $46.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average earning assets, primarily attributable to loan growth and NIM expansion on a linked-quarter basis. Adjusted net interest income, excluding PPP income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $64.1 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 20.8% annualized, from the prior quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.

In the third quarter of 2022, NIM was 3.46% and tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) NIM was 3.71%, compared to 3.53% and 3.74% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), which excludes acquisition-related net accretion, was 3.65%, up 1 basis point from the prior quarter. Excluding the final impact of PPP loans (non-GAAP) on NIM in the prior quarter, adjusted NIM for the current quarter (non-GAAP) was up 5 basis points prior to the dilutive impact of our subordinated debt issuance. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to the impact of multiple interest rate hikes on our asset-sensitive balance sheet, partially offset by the impact of increased deposit costs and our recent subordinated debt issuance.

  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
  2022   2022   2021
NIM 3.46%   3.53%   3.36%
NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) * 3.71%   3.74%   3.56%
Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) * 3.65%   3.64%   3.53%
Adjusted NIM ex. PPP (TEY)(non-GAAP)* 3.65%   3.63%   3.39%
* See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations
          

“Our adjusted NIM, excluding PPP, expanded by 5 basis points during the third quarter, prior to the dilutive impact of our recent subordinated debt issuance,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “While our balance sheet is well positioned to continue to drive NIM expansion in this rising rate environment, the sharply higher interest rates impacted our deposit mix and pricing this quarter. However, we are very pleased with the expansion in NIM that we have experienced early in the current rising rate cycle of 26 basis points on a year-over-year basis.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 14.5%
Total Loans and Leases Surpass $6 Billion

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company’s loans and leases increased $210.7 million to a total of $6.0 billion, or 14.5% on an annualized basis.   Deposits increased by $120.4 million during the quarter, helping to fund our loan and lease growth.  

“Strength in our traditional commercial lending, leasing and our Specialty Finance businesses drove our continued loan growth,” added Mr. Helling. “This speaks to the dedication of our experienced teams and the economic resiliency in our markets. Given our current pipelines, we are reaffirming our targeted loan growth of between 10% and 12% for the fourth quarter, while continuing to be vigilant on maintaining our exceptional credit quality.”

Noninterest Income of $21.1 Million

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $21.1 million, compared to $22.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.5 million decline in capital markets revenue from swap fees due to delays in client projects caused by ongoing supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and higher interest rates. Wealth management revenue was $3.5 million for the quarter, consistent with the second quarter of 2022, despite ongoing market volatility.

“Capital markets revenue totaled $10.5 million for the quarter, which was below our guidance due to delays in funding low-income housing tax credit projects,” added Mr. Gipple. “While certain client projects have been delayed, the economics of these projects remain solid, and our pipeline is strong. Capital markets revenue has averaged approximately $11 million per quarter for the last four quarters and therefore we expect this source of fee income to be in a range of $10 to $12 million for the fourth quarter.”

Noninterest Expenses of $47.7 Million

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $47.7 million, compared to $54.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $41.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The linked-quarter decrease was primarily due to elevated expenses in the second quarter related to the Guaranty Bank acquisition and lower incentive-based compensation in the third quarter. Excluding acquisition/post-acquisition related costs, noninterest expense for the third quarter was $47.4 million, compared to $47.5 million in the second quarter.

Asset Quality Remains Exceptional

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $18.0 million at the end of the third quarter, a decrease of $6.0 million from the second quarter of 2022. The reduction in NPAs during the quarter was primarily the result of paydowns on several NPAs. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.23% on September 30, 2022, compared to 0.33% on June 30, 2022, and 0.11% on September 30, 2021. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on September 30, 2022 improved to 2.35% and 1.29%, respectively, as compared to 2.37% and 1.43% as of June 30, 2022.

The Company did not record a provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022 as a result of continued improvements in overall credit quality. As of September 30, 2022, the ACL on total loans/leases was 1.51%, compared to 1.59% as of June 30, 2022.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.55%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.33% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 7.68%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 13.40%, 9.46% and 8.11% as of June 30, 2022.

On August 18, 2022, the Company announced that it completed a private placement of $100 million in aggregate principal amount subordinated notes. The notes qualify as tier 2 capital and contributed to the increase in the total risk-based capital ratio. This transaction increased our total risk-based capital ratio by 140 bps.

During the third quarter, the Company purchased and retired 190,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $55.18 per share as the Company executed purchases under the share repurchase plan announced during the second quarter. The 2022 share repurchase plan authorized an approximate 1,500,000 additional shares to be repurchased and the Company has approximately 1,030,000 shares remaining under the program.

The Company’s accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) declined $24.8 million during the third quarter due to a decrease in the value of its available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from continued sharp increases in interest rates during the quarter. While AOCI and the repurchase of shares reduced the Company’s tangible common equity, solid earnings offset this impact, which led to a slight increase in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

  • Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;
  • Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and
  • Limit annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, October 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through November 3, 2022. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 9369877. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank on April 1, 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 40 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $7.7 billion in assets, $6.0 billion in loans and $5.9 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “suggest,” “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (xiii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:
Todd A. Gipple
President
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer
(309) 743-7745
tgipple@qcrh.com

           
QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2022 2022 2022 2021 2021
  (dollars in thousands)
           
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 86,282   $ 92,379   $ 50,540   $ 37,490   $ 57,310  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits   71,043     56,532     66,390     87,662     70,826  
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses   879,450     879,918     823,311     810,215     828,719  
Net loans/leases   5,918,121     5,705,478     4,753,082     4,601,411     4,519,060  
Intangibles   17,546     18,333     8,856     9,349     9,857  
Goodwill   137,607     137,607     74,066     74,066     74,066  
Derivatives   185,037     97,455     107,326     222,220     198,393  
Other assets   434,963     405,239     292,248     253,719     256,277  
Total assets $ 7,730,049   $ 7,392,941   $ 6,175,819   $ 6,096,132   $ 6,014,508  
           
Total deposits $ 5,941,035   $ 5,820,657   $ 4,839,689   $ 4,922,772   $ 4,871,828  
Total borrowings   701,491     583,166     443,270     170,805     183,514  
Derivatives   209,479     113,305     116,193     225,135     201,450  
Other liabilities   140,972     132,675     108,743     100,410     107,902  
Total stockholders' equity   737,072     743,138     667,924     677,010     649,814  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,730,049   $ 7,392,941   $ 6,175,819   $ 6,096,132   $ 6,014,508  
           
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO          
Loan/lease mix:          
Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 332,996   $ 322,258   $ 263,441   $ 248,483   $ 175,155  
Commercial and industrial - other   1,415,996     1,403,689     1,374,221     1,346,602     1,465,580  
Total commercial and industrial   1,748,992     1,725,947     1,637,662     1,595,085     1,640,735  
Commercial real estate, owner occupied   627,558     628,565     439,257     421,701     434,014  
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied   920,876     889,530     679,898     646,500     644,850  
Construction and land development   1,149,503     1,080,372     863,116     918,571     852,418  
Multi-family   933,118     860,742     711,682     600,412     529,727  
Direct financing leases   33,503     40,050     43,330     45,191     50,237  
1-4 family real estate   487,508     473,141     379,613     377,361     376,067  
Consumer   107,552     99,556     73,310     75,311     71,682  
Total loans/leases $ 6,008,610   $ 5,797,903   $ 4,827,868   $ 4,680,132   $ 4,599,730  
Less allowance for credit losses   90,489     92,425     74,786     78,721     80,670  
Net loans/leases $ 5,918,121   $ 5,705,478   $ 4,753,082   $ 4,601,411   $ 4,519,060  
           
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO          
Securities mix:          
U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 20,527   $ 20,448   $ 21,380   $ 23,328   $ 23,689  
Municipal securities   724,204     710,638     667,245     639,799     649,486  
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities   68,844     81,247     86,381     94,323     100,744  
Asset backed securities   19,630     19,956     23,233     27,124     30,607  
Other securities   46,443     47,827     25,270     25,839     24,367  
Total securities $ 879,648   $ 880,116   $ 823,509   $ 810,413   $ 828,893  
Less allowance for credit losses   198     198     198     198     174  
Net securities $ 879,450   $ 879,918   $ 823,311   $ 810,215   $ 828,719  
           
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS          
Deposit mix:          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,315,555   $ 1,514,005   $ 1,275,493   $ 1,268,788   $ 1,342,273  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   3,904,303     3,758,566     3,181,685     3,232,633     3,086,711  
Time deposits   672,133     540,074     382,268     421,348     441,743  
Brokered deposits   49,044     8,012     243     3     1,101  
Total deposits $ 5,941,035   $ 5,820,657   $ 4,839,689   $ 4,922,772   $ 4,871,828  
           
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS          
Borrowings mix:          
Overnight FHLB advances (1) $ 335,000   $ 400,000   $ 290,000   $ 15,000   $ 30,000  
Other short-term borrowings   85,180     1,070     1,190     3,800     1,600  
Subordinated notes   232,743     133,562     113,890     113,850     113,811  
Junior subordinated debentures   48,568     48,534     38,190     38,155     38,103  
Total borrowings $ 701,491   $ 583,166   $ 443,270   $ 170,805   $ 183,514  
           
(1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 3.29%. 
           


 
QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2022 2022 2022 2021 2021
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
INCOME STATEMENT          
Interest income $ 79,267   $ 68,205   $ 51,062   $ 52,020   $ 51,667  
Interest expense   18,498     8,805     5,329     5,507     5,438  
Net interest income   60,769     59,400     45,733     46,513     46,229  
Provision for credit losses (1)   -     11,200     (2,916 )   (3,227 )   -  
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 60,769   $ 48,200   $ 48,649   $ 49,740   $ 46,229  
           
           
Trust department fees $ 2,537   $ 2,497   $ 2,963   $ 2,843   $ 2,714  
Investment advisory and management fees   921     983     1,036     1,047     1,054  
Deposit service fees   2,214     2,223     1,555     1,644     1,588  
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans   641     809     493     922     954  
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans   50     -     19     227     -  
Swap fee income/capital markets revenue   10,545     13,004     6,422     12,982     24,885  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance   605     350     346     470     446  
Debit card fees   1,453     1,499     1,007     1,072     1,085  
Correspondent banking fees   189     244     277     266     265  
Loan related fee income   652     682     480     536     550  
Mark to market gain - derivatives   904     432     906     97     (17 )
Other   384     59     129     879     1,128  
Total noninterest income $ 21,095   $ 22,782   $ 15,633   $ 22,985   $ 34,652  
           
           
Salaries and employee benefits $ 29,175   $ 29,972   $ 23,627   $ 24,809   $ 28,207  
Occupancy and equipment expense   6,033     5,978     3,937     3,723     4,122  
Professional and data processing fees   4,477     4,365     3,671     3,866     3,568  
Acquisition costs   315     1,973     1,851     624     -  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs   62     4,796     -     -     -  
Disposition costs   -     -     -     5     -  
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees   1,497     1,394     1,310     1,316     1,108  
Loan/lease expense   390     761     267     606     308  
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate   19     59     (1 )   -     (1,346 )
Advertising and marketing   1,437     1,198     761     1,679     1,095  
Communication   639     584     403     481     457  
Supplies   289     237     246     274     298  
Bank service charges   568     610     541     553     525  
Correspondent banking expense   218     213     199     200     201  
Intangibles amortization   787     787     493     508     508  
Payment card processing   477     626     262     298     346  
Trust expense   227     195     187     208     188  
Other   1,136     500     571     262     1,802  
Total noninterest expense $ 47,746   $ 54,248   $ 38,325   $ 39,412   $ 41,387  
           
Net income before income taxes $ 34,118   $ 16,734   $ 25,957   $ 33,313   $ 39,494  
Federal and state income tax expense   4,824     1,492     2,333     6,304     7,929  
Net income $ 29,294   $ 15,242   $ 23,624   $ 27,009   $ 31,565  
           
Basic EPS $ 1.73   $ 0.88   $ 1.51   $ 1.73   $ 2.02  
Diluted EPS $ 1.71   $ 0.87   $ 1.49   $ 1.71   $ 1.99  
           
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding   16,900,968     17,345,324     15,625,112     15,582,276     15,635,123  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding   17,110,691     17,549,107     15,852,256     15,838,246     15,869,798  
           
(1) Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.
           


 
QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  For Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2022   2021
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
       
INCOME STATEMENT      
Interest income $ 198,534   $ 148,135  
Interest expense   32,632     16,415  
Net interest income   165,902     131,720  
Provision for credit losses (1)   8,284     6,713  
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 157,618   $ 125,007  
       
       
Trust department fees $ 7,997   $ 8,363  
Investment advisory and management fees   2,940     3,033  
Deposit service fees   5,992     4,488  
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans   1,943     3,475  
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans   69     -  
Swap fee income/capital markets revenue   29,971     48,010  
Securities gains (losses), net   -     (88 )
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance   1,301     1,368  
Debit card fees   3,959     3,144  
Correspondent banking fees   710     848  
Loan related fee income   1,814     1,732  
Mark to market gain- derivatives   2,242     73  
Other   572     2,991  
Total noninterest income $ 59,510   $ 77,437  
       
       
Salaries and employee benefits $ 82,774   $ 76,098  
Occupancy and equipment expense   15,948     12,195  
Professional and data processing fees   12,513     10,713  
Acquisition costs   4,139     -  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs   4,858     -  
Disposition costs   -     8  
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees   4,201     3,159  
Loan/lease expense   1,418     1,065  
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate   77     (1,420 )
Advertising and marketing   3,396     2,575  
Communication   1,626     1,317  
Supplies   772     779  
Bank service charges   1,719     1,620  
Correspondent banking expense   630     599  
Intangibles amortization   2,067     1,524  
Payment card processing   1,365     1,114  
Trust expense   609     550  
Other   2,207     2,394  
Total noninterest expense $ 140,319   $ 114,290  
       
Net income before income taxes $ 76,809   $ 88,154  
Federal and state income tax expense   8,649     16,258  
Net income $ 68,160   $ 71,896  
       
Basic EPS $ 4.25   $ 4.54  
Diluted EPS $ 4.20   $ 4.48  
       
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding   16,030,371     15,829,124  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding   16,243,921     16,058,420  
       
(1) Provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.
     


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  As of and for the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30,
   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021     2022   2021 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                 
COMMON SHARE DATA                
Common shares outstanding   16,885,485     17,064,347     15,579,605     15,613,460     15,590,428        
Book value per common share (1) $43.65   $43.55   $42.87   $43.36   $41.68        
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $34.46   $34.41   $37.55   $38.02   $36.30        
Closing stock price $50.94   $53.99   $56.59   $56.00   $51.44        
Market capitalization $860,147   $921,304   $881,650   $874,354   $801,972        
Market price / book value   116.70 %   123.97 %   132.00 %   129.15 %   123.42 %      
Market price / tangible book value   147.81 %   156.90 %   150.71 %   147.30 %   141.72 %      
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $5.86   $6.14   $6.68   $6.30   $5.73        
Price earnings ratio LTM (3)   8.70 x   8.79 x   8.47 x   8.88 x   8.98 x      
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)   7.68 %   8.11 %   9.60 %   9.87 %   9.54 %      
                 
                 
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Beginning balance $ 743,138   $ 667,924   $ 677,010   $ 649,814   $ 630,476        
Net income   29,294     15,242     23,624     27,009     31,565        
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (24,783 )   (24,286 )   (27,340 )   295     (2,546 )      
Common stock cash dividends declared   (1,012 )   (1,059 )   (938 )   (935 )   (946 )      
Issuance of 2,071,291 shares of common stock as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares   -     117,214     -     -     -        
Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program   (10,485 )   (33,016 )   (4,416 )   -     (9,367 )      
Other (5)   920     1,119     (16 )   827     632        
Ending balance $ 737,072   $ 743,138   $ 667,924   $ 677,010   $ 649,814        
                 
                 
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):                
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.55 %   13.40 %   14.50 %   14.77 %   14.64 %      
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.01 %   10.18 %   11.27 %   11.46 %   11.26 %      
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   9.56 %   9.61 %   10.78 %   10.46 %   10.28 %      
Common equity tier 1 ratio   9.33 %   9.46 %   10.61 %   10.76 %   10.55 %      
                 
                 
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.53 %   0.83 %   1.55 %   1.76 %   2.11 %     1.30 %   1.66 %
Return on average total equity (annualized)   15.39 %   7.74 %   13.81 %   16.23 %   19.30 %     12.20 %   15.27 %
Net interest margin   3.46 %   3.53 %   3.30 %   3.29 %   3.36 %     3.44 %   3.30 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)   3.71 %   3.74 %   3.50 %   3.50 %   3.56 %     3.66 %   3.49 %
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)   58.32 %   66.01 %   62.45 %   56.71 %   51.17 %     62.25 %   54.64 %
Gross loans and leases / total assets   77.73 %   78.42 %   78.17 %   76.77 %   76.48 %     77.73 %   76.48 %
Gross loans and leases / total deposits   101.14 %   99.61 %   99.76 %   95.07 %   94.41 %     101.14 %   94.41 %
Effective tax rate   14.14 %   8.92 %   8.99 %   18.92 %   20.08 %     11.26 %   18.44 %
Full-time equivalent employees (9)   956     968     749     726     724       956     724  
                 
                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                
Assets $ 7,652,463   $ 7,324,470   $ 6,115,127   $ 6,121,446   $ 5,982,583     $ 7,005,988   $ 5,789,753  
Loans/leases   5,916,100     5,711,471     4,727,478     4,608,111     4,529,136       5,456,037     4,405,355  
Deposits   5,891,198     5,867,444     4,903,354     4,983,869     4,779,876       5,557,617     4,706,719  
Total stockholders' equity   761,428     788,204     684,126     665,698     654,186       744,869     627,583  
                 
                 
                 
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP).
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(9) Increase at June 30, 2022 due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank.
                 


                       
QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                       
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
                  
                       
  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
  Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost
  (dollars in thousands)
                       
Fed funds sold $ 16,224 $ 100 2.45 %   $ 5,896 $ 12 0.83 %   $ 3,030 $ 1 0.10 %
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   54,799   381 2.76 %     67,254   169 1.01 %     99,024   39 0.16 %
Securities (1)   946,096   9,602 4.05 %     920,308   9,002 3.91 %     799,471   7,646 3.82 %
Restricted investment securities   42,638   674 6.18 %     37,166   485 5.16 %     20,910   262 4.97 %
Loans (1)   5,916,100   72,969 4.89 %     5,711,471   61,932 4.35 %     4,529,136   46,427 4.07 %
Total earning assets (1) $ 6,975,857 $ 83,726 4.76 %   $ 6,742,095 $ 71,600 4.26 %   $ 5,451,571 $ 54,375 3.96 %
                       
Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,862,556 $ 10,889 1.12 %   $ 3,791,595 $ 4,478 0.47 %   $ 3,041,941 $ 2,183 0.28 %
Time deposits   593,490   1,681 1.12 %     529,675   1,047 0.79 %     461,210   1,090 0.94 %
Short-term borrowings   11,376   84 2.94 %     1,404   3 0.78 %     6,858   1 0.10 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   418,239   2,584 2.42 %     286,484   780 1.08 %     54,293   41 0.30 %
Other borrowings   4,239   53 4.93 %     -   - 0.00 %     -   - 0.00 %
Subordinated debentures   181,177   2,518 5.56 %     133,529   1,816 5.44 %     113,789   1,554 5.46 %
Junior subordinated debentures   48,551   689 5.56 %     46,536   680 5.78 %     38,084   569 5.84 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,119,628 $ 18,498 1.43 %   $ 4,789,223 $ 8,804 0.74 %   $ 3,716,175 $ 5,438 0.58 %
                       
Net interest income (1)   $ 65,228       $ 62,796       $ 48,937  
Net interest margin (2)     3.46 %       3.53 %       3.36 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.71 %       3.74 %       3.56 %
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)    3.65 %       3.64 %       3.53 %
Adjusted net interest margin, excluding PPP income (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)   3.65 %       3.63 %       3.39 %
                       
                       
  For the Nine Months Ended        
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021    
  Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		        
  (dollars in thousands)        
                       
Fed funds sold $ 8,937 $ 114 1.70 %   $ 1,503 $ 1 0.13 %        
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   63,740   584 1.23 %     101,225   110 0.15 %        
Securities (1)   890,082   26,286 3.93 %     802,715   21,989 3.65 %        
Restricted investment securities   34,071   1,439 5.57 %     19,540   718 4.85 %        
Loans (1)   5,456,037   180,896 4.43 %     4,405,355   132,728 4.03 %        
Total earning assets (1) $ 6,452,867 $ 209,319 4.33 %   $ 5,330,338 $ 155,546 3.90 %        
                       
Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,629,735 $ 17,704 0.65 %   $ 3,000,766 $ 6,219 0.28 %        
Time deposits   508,067   3,527 0.93 %     449,996   3,716 1.10 %        
Short-term borrowings   4,945   87 2.37 %     7,560   4 0.08 %        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   264,718   3,447 1.72 %     29,875   66 0.29 %        
Other borrowings   1,429   53 4.90 %     -   - 0.00 %        
Subordinated debentures   143,104   5,888 5.49 %     115,927   4,718 5.43 %        
Junior subordinated debentures   44,457   1,926 5.71 %     38,045   1,692 5.86 %        
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,596,455 $ 32,632 0.95 %   $ 3,642,169 $ 16,415 0.60 %        
                       
Net interest income (1)   $ 176,687       $ 139,131          
Net interest margin (2)     3.44 %       3.30 %        
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.66 %       3.49 %        
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)    3.60 %       3.46 %        
Adjusted net interest margin, excluding PPP income (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)   3.60 %       3.31 %        
                       
                       
(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.  
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.    
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.          
                       


           
QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of
  September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2022 2022 2022 2021 2021
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES          
Beginning balance $ 92,425   $ 74,786   $ 78,721   $ 80,670   $ 78,894  
Initial ACL recorded for acquired PCD loans   -     5,902     -     -     -  
Credit loss expense (1)   331     12,141     (3,849 )   (2,045 )   1,895  
Loans/leases charged off   (2,489 )   (620 )   (456 )   (375 )   (287 )
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off   222     216     370     471     168  
Ending balance $ 90,489   $ 92,425   $ 74,786   $ 78,721   $ 80,670  
           
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS          
Nonaccrual loans/leases (2) $ 17,511   $ 23,574   $ 2,744   $ 2,759   $ 6,818  
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more   3     268     4     1     14  
Total nonperforming loans/leases   17,514     23,842     2,748     2,760     6,832  
Other real estate owned   177     205     -     -     -  
Other repossessed assets   340     -     -     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 18,031   $ 24,047   $ 2,748   $ 2,760   $ 6,832  
           
           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.23 %   0.33 %   0.04 %   0.05 %   0.11 %
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases   1.51 %   1.59 %   1.55 %   1.68 %   1.75 %
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases   516.67 %   387.66 %   2721.47 %   2852.21 %   1180.77 %
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases   0.04 %   0.01 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
           
           
           
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (3)          
Special mention (rating 6) $ 63,973   $ 54,558   $ 63,622   $ 62,510   $ 58,634  
Substandard (rating 7)   77,317     83,048     54,491     53,159     59,402  
Doubtful (rating 8)   -     -     -     -     -  
  $ 141,290   $ 137,606   $ 118,113   $ 115,669   $ 118,036  
           
Criticized loans (4) $ 141,290   $ 137,606   $ 118,113   $ 115,669   $ 118,036  
Classified loans (5)   77,317     83,048     54,491     53,159     59,402  
           
Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases   2.35 %   2.37 %   2.45 %   2.47 %   2.57 %
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases   1.29 %   1.43 %   1.13 %   1.14 %   1.29 %
           
           
           
           
(1) Credit loss expense on loans/leases for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans.
(2) Nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $7.3 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank loan portfolio.
(3) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion.
(4) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance.
(5) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.
           


                     
  QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                     
    For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES  2022     2022     2021     2022     2021 
    (dollars in thousands)
                     
  TOTAL ASSETS                  
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,218,166     $ 2,122,852     $ 2,106,631          
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC   298,640       289,451       259,543          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   2,108,614       1,985,199       2,019,018          
  Community State Bank - Ankeny   1,270,426       1,221,406       1,140,933          
  Guaranty Bank (2)   2,107,407       2,037,364       880,143          
                     
  TOTAL DEPOSITS                  
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,741,472     $ 1,787,564     $ 1,797,969          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   1,627,202       1,495,665       1,526,144          
  Community State Bank - Ankeny   1,036,998       1,006,836       994,042          
  Guaranty Bank (2)   1,632,107       1,539,978       605,947          
                     
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES                  
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,806,776     $ 1,737,812     $ 1,636,170          
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC   300,753       293,435       262,962          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   1,579,437       1,536,224       1,410,160          
  Community State Bank - Ankeny   973,083       931,031       834,533          
  Guaranty Bank (2)   1,649,313       1,592,836       718,867          
                     
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS                  
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   104 %     97 %     91 %        
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   97 %     103 %     92 %        
  Community State Bank - Ankeny   94 %     92 %     84 %        
  Guaranty Bank   101 %     103 %     119 %        
                     
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS                  
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   81 %     82 %     78 %        
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   75 %     77 %     70 %        
  Community State Bank - Ankeny   77 %     76 %     73 %        
  Guaranty Bank   78 %     78 %     82 %        
                     
  ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES                  
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.59 %   1.68 %     1.88 %        
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 3.13 %   3.31 %     3.78 %        
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1.54 %   1.58 %     1.85 %        
  Community State Bank - Ankeny 1.45 %   1.57 %     1.73 %        
  Guaranty Bank 1.42 %   1.53 %     1.30 %        
                     
  RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS                  
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   1.41 %     1.56 %     1.66 %     1.61 %     1.55 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   2.83 %     2.72 %     3.93 %     2.60 %     2.95 %
  Community State Bank - Ankeny   1.31 %     1.12 %     1.17 %     1.28 %     1.05 %
  Guaranty Bank (3) (4)   1.76 %     0.20 %     2.09 %     1.06 %     1.69 %
                     
  NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (5)                  
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   3.65 %     3.74 %     3.47 %     3.63 %     3.32 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (6)   4.02 %     3.66 %     3.68 %     3.77 %     3.61 %
  Community State Bank - Ankeny (7)   3.69 %     3.67 %     3.78 %     3.66 %     3.71 %
  Guaranty Bank (8)   4.10 %     4.20 %     3.67 %     4.01 %     3.59 %
                     
  ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET                
  INTEREST MARGIN, NET                  
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ 5     $ 4     $ 64     $ 60     $ 169  
  Community State Bank - Ankeny   62       28       52     $ 123       437  
  Guaranty Bank   1,047       1,698       376     $ 2,814       755  
  QCR Holdings, Inc. (9)   (34 )     (35 )     (36 )   $ (104 )     (110 )
                     
(1 ) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2 ) Increase due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank on April 1, 2022, merging into Springfield First Community Bank with the combined bank operating under the Guaranty Bank name.  
(3 ) Decrease due to CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses of $12.4 million related to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  
(4 ) Adjusted ROAA excluding non-core adjustments for the Guaranty Bank acquisition (non-GAAP) would have been 2.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 1.84% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
(5 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.  
(6 ) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 4.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, 3.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 3.66% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
(7 ) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, 3.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 3.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.  
(8 ) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.91% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, 3.82% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 3.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.  
(9 ) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.  


                     
QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                     
    As of
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   2022   2022   2022   2021   2021
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)                    
                     
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 737,072     $ 743,138     $ 667,924     $ 677,010     $ 649,814  
Less: Intangible assets     155,153       155,940       82,922       83,415       83,923  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 581,919     $ 587,198     $ 585,002     $ 593,595     $ 565,891  
                     
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 7,730,049     $ 7,392,941     $ 6,175,819     $ 6,096,132     $ 6,014,508  
Less: Intangible assets     155,153       155,940       82,922       83,415       83,923  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 7,574,896     $ 7,237,001     $ 6,092,897     $ 6,012,717     $ 5,930,585  
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)   7.68 %     8.11 %     9.60 %     9.87 %     9.54 %
                     
                     
                     
(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
                     


 
QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                           
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1) 2022   2022   2022   2021   2021   2022   2021
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                           
Net income (GAAP) $ 29,294     $ 15,242     $ 23,624     $ 27,009     $ 31,565     $ 68,160     $ 71,896  
                           
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):                          
Income:                          
Securities gains (losses), net   -       -       -       -       -     $ -     $ (69 )
Mark to market gains (losses) on derivatives, net   714       342       715       77       (13 )     1,771     $ 58  
Gain on sale of loan   -       -       -       -       28       -     $ 28  
Total non-core income (non-GAAP) $ 714     $ 342     $ 715     $ 77     $ 15     $ 1,771     $ 17  
                           
Expense:                          
Disposition costs   -       -       -       3       -       -       7  
Acquisition costs (2)   321       1,932       1,462       493       -       3,715       -  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs   48       3,789       -       -       -       3,837       -  
Separation agreement   -       -       -       -       -       -       734  
CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans (3)   -       8,651       -       -       -       8,651       -  
CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses provision on acquired OBS exposure (3)   -       1,140       -       -       -       1,140       -  
Loss on sale of subsidiary   -       -       -       -       -       -       -  
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP) $ 369     $ 15,512     $ 1,462     $ 496     $ -     $ 17,343     $ 741  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 28,949     $ 30,412     $ 24,371     $ 27,428     $ 31,550     $ 83,732     $ 72,620  
                           
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)                          
                           
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 28,949     $ 30,412     $ 24,371     $ 27,428     $ 31,550     $ 83,732     $ 72,620  
                           
Weighted average common shares outstanding   16,900,968       17,345,324       15,625,112       15,582,276       15,635,123       16,030,371       15,829,124  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding   17,110,691       17,549,107       15,852,256       15,838,246       15,869,798       16,243,921       16,058,420  
                           
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                          
Basic $ 1.71     $ 1.75     $ 1.56     $ 1.76     $ 2.02     $ 5.22     $ 4.59  
Diluted $ 1.69     $ 1.73     $ 1.54     $ 1.73     $ 1.99     $ 5.15     $ 4.52  
                           
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (1)                          
                           
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $ 28,949     $ 30,412     $ 24,371     $ 27,428     $ 31,550     $ 83,732     $ 72,620  
                           
Average Assets $ 7,652,463     $ 7,324,470     $ 6,115,127     $ 6,121,446     $ 5,982,583     $ 7,005,988     $ 5,789,753  
                           
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)   1.51 %     1.66 %     1.59 %     1.79 %     2.11 %     1.59 %     1.67 %
                           
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (4)                          
                           
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 60,769     $ 59,400     $ 45,733     $ 46,513     $ 46,229     $ 165,902     $ 131,720  
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (5)   4,459       3,396       2,933       2,800       2,708       10,785       7,411  
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 65,228     $ 62,796     $ 48,666     $ 49,313     $ 48,937     $ 176,687     $ 139,131  
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion   1,080       1,695       118       88       456       2,893       1,251  
Adjusted net interest income $ 64,148     $ 61,101     $ 48,548     $ 49,225     $ 48,481     $ 173,794     $ 137,880  
Less: PPP income   -       125       530       1,365       1,910       125       5,831  
Adjusted net interest income, excluding PPP income $ 64,148     $ 60,976     $ 48,018     $ 47,860     $ 46,571     $ 173,669     $ 132,049  
                           
Average earning assets $ 6,975,857     $ 6,742,095     $ 5,625,813     $ 5,602,222     $ 5,451,571     $ 6,452,867     $ 5,330,338  
                           
Net interest margin (GAAP)   3.46 %     3.53 %     3.30 %     3.29 %     3.36 %     3.44 %     3.30 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)   3.71 %     3.74 %     3.50 %     3.50 %     3.56 %     3.66 %     3.49 %
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)   3.65 %     3.64 %     3.50 %     3.49 %     3.53 %     3.60 %     3.46 %
Adjusted net interest margin, excluding PPP income (TEY) (Non-GAAP)   3.65 %     3.63 %     3.46 %     3.39 %     3.39 %     3.60 %     3.31 %
                           
EFFICIENCY RATIO (6)                          
                           
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 47,746     $ 54,248     $ 38,325     $ 39,412     $ 41,387     $ 140,319     $ 114,290  
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 60,769     $ 59,400     $ 45,733     $ 46,513     $ 46,229     $ 165,902   $ - $ 131,720  
Noninterest income (GAAP)   21,095       22,782       15,633       22,985       34,652       59,510       77,437  
Total income $ 81,864     $ 82,182     $ 61,366     $ 69,498     $ 80,881     $ 225,412     $ 209,157  
                           
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)   58.32 %     66.01 %     62.45 %     56.71 %     51.17 %     62.25 %     54.64 %
                           
LOAN GROWTH ANNUALIZED, EXCLUDING ACQUIRED AND PPP LOANS                          
Total loans and leases $ 6,008,610     $ 5,797,903     $ 4,827,868     $ 4,680,132     $ 4,599,730     $ 6,008,610     $ 4,599,730  
      Less: Acquired loans (7)   -       807,599       -       -       -       -       -  
      Less: PPP loans   79       79       6,340       28,181       83,575       79       83,575  
Total loans and leases, excluding acquired and PPP loans $ 6,008,531     $ 4,990,225     $ 4,821,528     $ 4,651,951     $ 4,516,155     $ 6,008,531   $ - $ 4,516,155  
                           
Loan growth annualized, excluding acquired and PPP loans   14.54 %     14.00 %     14.58 %     12.03 %     23.04 %     15.73 %     16.08 %
                           
                           
(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, Adjusted earnings per common share and Adjusted return on average assets are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.  
(2) Non-core or nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21% with the exception of acquisition costs which have an estimated effective tax rate of 10.25%. 
(3) The CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans and OBS exposures resulted from the Guaranty Bank acquisition on April 1, 2022.     
(4) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective tax rate.        
(5) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.  
(6) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.  
(7) Loan balances acquired from the Guaranty Bank acquisition on April 1, 2022 are excluded.            
                           

