Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q3 2022

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, including net income of $13.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, no change from the quarter ended June 30, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $16.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, increases of $1.8 million and $0.08, respectively, from the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

” Our third quarter results attest to the potential of a team working in concert over time,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO. “We continue to exhibit strong loan growth across our footprint while benefiting from historically positive asset quality. In addition to improved core operational profitability, we successfully added depth to our equity base, strengthening our balance sheet positioning as we prepare for the challenges and opportunities the next few quarters may hold.”

On October 26, 2022, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the third quarter in the amount of $0.12 per share, same as the prior quarter, to the common shareholders of record as of November 15, 2022. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2022, or as soon thereafter as practicable.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Strong Loan Growth. Total loans held for investment at September 30, 2022, were $4.4 billion, an increase of $316.2 million compared to June 30, 2022, or 7.69% for the quarter. Based on unpaid principal balances, 48.4% of loan growth for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was attributable to our Dallas market, 23.3% to the Northern Louisiana market, 12.2% to the Baton Rouge market, and 11.5% to the Houston market. As of September 30, 2022, approximately 34% of Business First’s loan portfolio resides in Texas based on unpaid principal balances.
  • Expansion of Net Interest Margin. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net interest income totaled $53.5 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.05% and 3.67%, respectively, compared to $49.6 million, 3.98% and 3.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) were 3.92% and 3.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.77% and 3.59% (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.6 million) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net interest margin rose due to continued increase in interest rates and loan growth, as well as $650,000 associated with a nonaccrual loan that was paid in full during the quarter, while the spread declined due to the increased cost of funding associated with the short-term yield curve.
  • Solid Return on Assets and Equity. Return on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.97% and 12.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 1.02% and 12.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Non-GAAP return on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.15% and 14.80%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 1.08% and 12.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
  • Overall Credit Quality Remains Stable. Ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets decreased from 0.42% and 0.33%, respectively, at June 30, 2022, to 0.25% and 0.21% at September 30, 2022. The reduction was largely due to a single nonfarm nonresidential commercial loan with an outstanding balance of $6.3 million being repaid in full during July 2022.
  • Preferred Stock Issuance. Business First completed a private placement of $72.0 million of 7.50% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock on September 1, 2022.

Financial Condition

September 30, 2022, Compared to June 30, 2022

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $316.2 million or 7.69%, 30.74% annualized, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.42% as of June 30, 2022, to 0.25% as of September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.33% as of June 30, 2022, to 0.21% as of September 30, 2022. The decreases were largely attributable to a single nonfarm nonresidential commercial loan with an outstanding balance of $6.3 million being paid in full in July 2022.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $19.29 at September 30, 2022, compared to $19.73 at June 30, 2022. The decrease was largely attributable to the $21.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses related to unrealized losses on Business First’s available for sale investment portfolio.

On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share was $14.73 at September 30, 2022, compared to $15.13 at June 30, 2022.

September 30, 2022, Compared to September 30, 2021

Loans

Total loans held for investment increased by $1.4 billion, or 44.47%, compared to September 30, 2021. Excluding loans acquired from Texas Citizens on March 1, 2022, loans increased $1.0 billion, or 33.08%.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.45% as of September 30, 2021, to 0.25% as of September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.37% as of September 30, 2021, to 0.21% as of September 30, 2022. Both ratio decreases were largely attributable to the increase in total loans and assets, as well as a $2.8 million decrease in nonaccrual loans.

Total Shareholders’ Equity

Book value per common share was $19.29 at September 30, 2022, compared to $21.11 at September 30, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share was $14.73 at September 30, 2022, compared to $17.53 at September 30, 2021. The decreases were largely attributable to the $90.4 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive losses associated with the available for sale portfolio, which was driven by the change in the broader interest rate and economic environment.

Results of Operations

Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2022

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, net income was $13.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share. Net interest income increased by $3.9 million due to loan growth and interest rate increases, but was offset by $4.5 million in increased noninterest expense, largely attributable to increases of $2.6 million of merger and conversation-related expenses, $498,000 in salaries and employee benefits, and $441,000 in advertising and promotions during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $16.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $14.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, included $265,000 attributable to insurance reimbursements of storm expenses in other income and $3.5 million in acquisition-related expenses, compared to $708,000 of acquisition-related expenses and $270,000 of expenses attributable to storm repairs for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net interest income totaled $53.5 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.05% and 3.67%, respectively, compared to $49.6 million, 3.98% and 3.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 4.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 4.33% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans) was 5.50% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 5.10% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The quarter ended June 30, 2022, included additional loan discount accretion of $876,000, while the quarter ended September 30, 2022, included additional interest income of approximately $650,000 associated with a nonaccrual loan that was paid in full during the quarter.

Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) were 3.92% and 3.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.77% and 3.59% (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.6 million) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The additional interest income of approximately $650,000 associated with the nonaccrual loan that was paid off during the quarter accounted for approximately 5 bps of net interest margin.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) increased by 41 basis points, from 0.36% to 0.77%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, due to continued rate increases and growth in borrowings.

Other Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, other income increased by $1.1 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was largely attributable to a $520,000 increase in equity investment income and a $265,000 reimbursement for storm expenditures from insurance, which occurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, other expense increased by $4.5 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was largely attributable to a $2.6 million increase in merger and conversion-related expenses, $498,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, and $441,000 increase in advertising and promotions, related to increased media spend and production costs, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.3 million, compared to $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The reserves for both quarters ended September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, were driven primarily by new loan growth.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.97% and 12.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 1.02% and 12.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income was $13.8 million or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.3 million or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net interest income increased by $16.2 million (attributed to the larger balance sheet resulting from the Texas Citizens acquisition, as well as strong organic growth and recent increase in interest rates during the past six months), partially offset by a $2.1 million increase in provision for loan loss due to loan growth, $5.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits (largely attributable to the acquisition of Texas Citizens and additional staffing, mostly loan production), and $3.1 million in merger and conversion-related expenses attributable to the Texas Citizens acquisition, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes certain income and expenses, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $16.4 million or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $10.9 million or $0.53 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, included $265,000 attributable to insurance reimbursements of storm expenses in other income and $3.5 million in acquisition-related expenses, compared to $211,000 in occupancy and bank premises expenses attributable to storm damages (primarily related to Ida, 2021), $145,000 in acquisition-related expenses and $392,000 in losses on sales of former premises and equipment within other income during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net interest income totaled $53.5 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.05% and 3.67%, respectively, compared to $37.3 million, 3.71% and 3.51% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 4.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 4.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The average yield on the loan portfolio (excluding SBA PPP loans) was 5.50% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 5.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) were 3.92% and 3.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.56% and 3.36% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.5 million) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) increased by 33 basis points, from 0.44% to 0.77%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase in cost of funds was primarily attributable to an overall increase in interest rates on deposit offerings and higher average subordinated debt balances and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings.

Other Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the increase in other income of $2.0 million, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was largely attributable to the $558,000 loss on other real estate owned (OREO) recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, increase on service charges of $353,000 due to the acquisition of Texas Citizens on March 1, 2022, and organic deposit growth, and increase of $285,000 in fees and brokerage commission due to the increase in assets under management.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the increase in other expense of $11.6 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was largely attributable to the $5.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits associated with the acquisition of Texas Citizens on March 1, 2022, and additional loan production staffing which occurred over the past year, and $3.1 million in merger and conversion-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Texas Citizens.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.3 million compared to $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and return on average common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.97% and 12.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from 0.95% and 9.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. CDT. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 3389208, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yawh3a5g. The corresponding slide presentation can be assessed the day of the presentation on b1BANK’s website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $5.8 billion in assets, $6.3 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and the Dallas and Houston, Texas areas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Misty Albrecht
b1BANK
225.286.7879
Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com




Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021
       
Balance Sheet Ratios      
       
Loans (HFI) to Deposits   96.59 %   88.31 %   81.37 %
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio   8.75 %   8.05 %   9.77 %
       
Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)      
       
Commercial (1) $ 1,012,778   $ 949,631   $ 723,077  
Real Estate:      
Construction and Land   636,869     642,260     464,808  
Farmland   190,829     174,723     85,898  
1-4 Family Residential   545,880     521,747     464,462  
Multi-Family Residential   102,056     97,901     107,551  
Nonfarm Nonresidential   1,823,408     1,605,691     1,111,771  
Total Real Estate   3,299,042     3,042,322     2,234,490  
Consumer and Other   118,080     121,773     108,669  
Total Loans (Held for Investment) $ 4,429,900   $ 4,113,726   $ 3,066,236  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses      
       
Balance, Beginning of Period $ 32,317   $ 29,245   $ 26,702  
Charge-offs – Quarterly   (667 )   (99 )   (81 )
Recoveries – Quarterly   278     226     378  
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly   3,273     2,945     1,147  
Balance, End of Period $ 35,201   $ 32,317   $ 28,146  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)   0.79 %   0.79 %   0.92 %
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans   0.01 %   0.00 %   -0.01 %
       
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 36,089   $ 37,903   $ 29,390  
       
Nonperforming Assets      
       
Nonperforming Loans:      
Nonaccrual Loans (2) $ 9,843   $ 16,777   $ 12,622  
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (2)   1,121     324     1,030  
Total Nonperforming Loans   10,964     17,101     13,652  
Other Nonperforming Assets:      
Other Real Estate Owned   840     990     2,152  
Other Nonperforming Assets   180     84     675  
Total Other Nonperforming Assets   1,020     1,074     2,827  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 11,984   $ 18,175   $ 16,479  
       
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)   0.25 %   0.42 %   0.45 %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.21 %   0.33 %   0.37 %
       
(1) Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans accounted for $3.0 million of the commercial portfolio as of September 30, 2022.
SBA PPP loans accounted for $3.2 million of the commercial portfolio as of June 30, 2022.  
SBA PPP loans accounted for $9.7 million of the commercial portfolio as of September 30, 2021.
       
(2) Past due and nonaccrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company is currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans.
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022
 2022
 2021
   2022
 2021
             
Per Share Data            
             
Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.61   $ 0.61   $ 0.51     $ 1.65   $ 1.95  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share   0.61     0.61     0.50       1.64     1.94  
Dividends per Common Share   0.12     0.12     0.12       0.36     0.34  
Book Value per Common Share   22.47     19.73     21.11       22.47     21.11  
             
             
Average Common Shares Outstanding   22,468,939     22,459,603     20,384,879       21,990,273     20,570,506  
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding   22,650,640     22,656,174     20,513,838       22,163,952     20,692,344  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding   22,605,136     22,579,451     20,383,504       22,605,136     20,383,504  
             
             
Annualized Performance Ratios            
             
Return on Average Assets   0.97 %   1.02 %   0.95 %     0.91 %   1.23 %
Return on Average Common Equity   12.47 %   12.22 %   9.47 %     10.84 %   12.60 %
Net Interest Margin   4.05 %   3.98 %   3.71 %     3.86 %   3.93 %
Net Interest Spread   3.67 %   3.79 %   3.51 %     3.61 %   3.75 %
Efficiency Ratio (1)   66.47 %   64.32 %   67.56 %     67.48 %   60.50 %
             
Total Quarterly Average Assets $ 5,702,312   $ 5,371,639   $ 4,353,885     $ 5,331,352   $ 4,343,407  
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity   442,778     450,431     435,400       446,403     423,977  
             
Other Expenses            
             
Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 21,906   $ 21,408   $ 16,791     $ 63,017   $ 48,470  
Occupancy and Bank Premises   2,485     2,422     1,629       6,959     5,716  
Depreciation and Amortization   1,850     1,734     1,483       5,153     4,316  
Data Processing   2,155     1,886     1,994       6,157     6,105  
FDIC Assessment Fees   839     661     581       2,243     1,526  
Legal and Other Professional Fees   619     735     553       1,897     2,199  
Advertising and Promotions   1,144     703     612       2,378     1,713  
Utilities and Communications   833     822     678       2,434     1,889  
Ad Valorem Shares Tax   813     812     675       2,438     2,050  
Directors' Fees   288     212     201       702     583  
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs   133     35     103       182     660  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses   3,244     615     145       4,670     249  
Other   4,637     4,352     3,885       12,833     11,487  
Total Other Expenses $ 40,946   $ 36,397   $ 29,330     $ 111,063   $ 86,963  
             
Other Income            
             
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 2,116   $ 2,086   $ 1,763     $ 6,007   $ 5,013  
Losses on Sales of Securities   (7 )   (8 )   (11 )     (46 )   (66 )
Debit Card and ATM Fee Income   1,667     1,657     1,532       4,825     4,645  
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income   561     475     356       1,405     1,029  
Gain on Sales of Loans   264     186     93       515     10,114  
Mortgage Origination Income   57     161     227       427     697  
Fees and Brokerage Commission   1,620     1,749     1,335       5,204     3,294  
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned   12     10     (558 )     30     (1,087 )
Gain (Loss) on Disposal of Other Assets   1     -     14       (716 )   122  
Pass-Through Income from Other Investments   572     52     398       739     2,053  
Other   1,252     653     962       2,642     2,310  
Total Other Income $ 8,115   $ 7,021   $ 6,111     $ 21,032   $ 28,124  
             
(1) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.    
             


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
       
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2022
 2022
 2021
       
Assets      
       
Cash and Due From Banks $ 152,671   $ 154,694   $ 81,361  
Federal Funds Sold   11,137     10,817     4,646  
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values   884,960     934,676     1,034,491  
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale   545     170     1,498  
Loans and Lease Receivable   4,429,900     4,113,726     3,066,236  
Allowance for Loan Losses   (35,201 )   (32,317 )   (28,146 )
Net Loans and Lease Receivable   4,394,699     4,081,409     3,038,090  
Premises and Equipment, Net   63,765     64,307     56,611  
Accrued Interest Receivable   22,454     22,142     19,025  
Other Equity Securities   39,390     30,302     15,259  
Other Real Estate Owned   840     990     2,152  
Cash Value of Life Insurance   88,743     88,370     59,085  
Deferred Taxes, Net   36,691     29,576     5,618  
Goodwill   88,543     88,842     60,062  
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles   14,567     15,093     12,835  
Other Assets   7,686     8,995     14,484  
       
Total Assets $ 5,806,691   $ 5,530,383   $ 4,405,217  
       
       
Liabilities      
       
Deposits      
Noninterest-Bearing $ 1,613,310   $ 1,698,114   $ 1,201,791  
Interest-Bearing   2,972,795     2,960,049     2,566,330  
Total Deposits   4,586,105     4,658,163     3,768,121  
       
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   22,072     18,477     27,195  
Fed Funds Purchased   -     -     16,087  
Short-Term Borrowings   5,009     5,020     20  
Subordinated Debt   110,902     111,055     81,427  
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     5,000     5,000  
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings   534,059     254,011     48,002  
Accrued Interest Payable   1,023     708     1,835  
Other Liabilities   34,519     32,490     27,309  
       
Total Liabilities   5,298,689     5,084,924     3,974,996  
       
Shareholders' Equity      
       
Preferred Stock   72,010     -     -  
Common Stock   22,605     22,579     20,384  
Additional Paid-In Capital   347,721     346,382     291,847  
Retained Earnings   150,336     139,232     112,243  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   (84,670 )   (62,734 )   5,747  
       
Total Shareholders' Equity   508,002     445,459     430,221  
       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 5,806,691   $ 5,530,383   $ 4,405,217  
       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
             
   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021   2022 2021
             
Interest Income:            
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 58,846   $ 49,639   $ 37,900     $ 148,668   $ 118,454  
Interest and Dividends on Securities   4,200     4,143     3,598       12,187     9,616  
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks   427     232     36       754     77  
Total Interest Income   63,473     54,014     41,534       161,609     128,147  
             
Interest Expense:            
Interest on Deposits   6,286     2,557     3,060       11,106     9,538  
Interest on Borrowings   3,707     1,895     1,180       6,986     3,069  
Total Interest Expense   9,993     4,452     4,240       18,092     12,607  
             
Net Interest Income   53,480     49,562     37,294       143,517     115,540  
             
Provision for Loan Losses:   3,273     2,945     1,147       7,835     6,747  
             
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses   50,207     46,617     36,147       135,682     108,793  
             
Other Income:            
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   2,116     2,086     1,763       6,007     5,013  
(Loss) on Sales of Securities   (7 )   (8 )   (11 )     (46 )   (66 )
Gain on Sales of Loans   264     186     93       515     10,114  
Other Income   5,742     4,757     4,266       14,556     13,063  
Total Other Income   8,115     7,021     6,111       21,032     28,124  
             
Other Expenses:            
Salaries and Employee Benefits   21,906     21,408     16,791       63,017     48,470  
Occupancy and Equipment Expense   5,122     4,914     3,912       14,449     11,893  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense   3,244     615     145       4,670     249  
Other Expenses   10,674     9,460     8,482       28,927     26,351  
Total Other Expenses   40,946     36,397     29,330       111,063     86,963  
             
Income Before Income Taxes:   17,376     17,241     12,928       45,651     49,954  
             
Provision for Income Taxes:   3,576     3,484     2,617       9,363     9,886  
             
Net Income: $ 13,800   $ 13,757   $ 10,311     $ 36,288   $ 40,068  
             


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                       
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		 Average
Yield / Rate		   Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		 Average
Yield / Rate		   Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		 Average
Yield / Rate
                       
Assets                      
                       
Interest-Earning Assets:                      
Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP) $ 4,278,184   $ 58,839   5.50 %   $ 3,890,470   $ 49,628   5.10 %   $ 2,948,491   $ 37,666   5.11 %
SBA PPP Loans   2,953     7   1.00 %     4,429     11   1.00 %     10,150     234   9.24 %
Securities   951,479     4,200   1.77 %     966,960     4,143   1.71 %     946,950     3,598   1.52 %
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   54,730     427   3.12 %     122,175     232   0.76 %     110,472     36   0.13 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets   5,287,346     63,473   4.80 %     4,984,034     54,014   4.33 %     4,016,063     41,534   4.14 %
Allowance for Loan Losses   (33,215 )         (29,945 )         (27,409 )    
Noninterest-Earning Assets   448,181           417,550           365,231      
Total Assets $ 5,702,312   $ 63,473       $ 5,371,639   $ 54,014       $ 4,353,885   $ 41,534    
                       
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,009,565   $ 6,286   0.84 %   $ 2,981,613   $ 2,557   0.34 %   $ 2,566,766   $ 3,060   0.48 %
Subordinated Debt   110,953     1,332   4.80 %     111,107     1,300   4.68 %     81,427     1,026   5.04 %
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     68   5.44 %     5,000     52   4.16 %     5,000     42   3.36 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   396,267     2,194   2.21 %     171,224     506   1.18 %     36,015     106   1.18 %
First National Bankers Bank Line of Credit   5,000     70   5.60 %     3,333     21   2.52 %     -     -   0.00 %
Other Borrowings   22,381     43   0.77 %     24,927     16   0.26 %     26,350     6   0.09 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,549,166     9,993   1.13 %     3,297,204     4,452   0.54 %     2,715,558     4,240   0.62 %
                       
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,626,055         $ 1,596,174         $ 1,172,752      
Other Liabilities   60,310           27,830           30,175      
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,686,365           1,624,004           1,202,927      
Shareholders' Equity:                      
Common Shareholders' Equity   442,778           450,431           435,400      
Preferred Equity   24,003           -           -      
Total Shareholder's Equity   466,781           450,431           435,400      
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 5,702,312         $ 5,371,639         $ 4,353,885      
                       
Net Interest Spread     3.67 %       3.79 %       3.51 %
Net Interest Income   $ 53,480         $ 49,562         $ 37,294    
Net Interest Margin     4.05 %       3.98 %       3.71 %
                       
Overall Cost of Funds     0.77 %     0.36 %       0.44 %
                       
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.    
                       


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                               
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		   Average
Yield / Rate		     Average
Outstanding
Balance		     Interest Earned /
Interest Paid		   Average
Yield / Rate
                               
Assets                              
                               
Interest-Earning Assets:                              
Total Loans (Excluding SBA PPP) $ 3,850,321   $ 148,640   5.15%   $ 2,802,246   $ 110,320   5.25%
SBA PPP Loans   3,702     28   1.00%     209,041     8,134   5.19%
Securities   974,566     12,187   1.67%     813,231     9,616   1.58%
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   132,685     754   0.76%     91,466     77   0.11%
Total Interest-Earning Assets   4,961,274     161,609   4.34%     3,915,984     128,147   4.36%
Allowance for Loan Losses   (30,806 )             (25,383 )        
Noninterest-Earning Assets   400,884               452,806          
Total Assets $ 5,331,352   $ 161,609       $ 4,343,407   $ 128,147    
                               
                               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                              
                               
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                              
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,958,005   $ 11,106   0.50%   $ 2,588,756   $ 9,538   0.49%
Subordinated Debt   104,471     3,746   4.78%     63,768     2,499   5.23%
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     163   4.35%     5,000     127   3.39%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   215,955     2,923   1.80%     35,309     325   1.23%
First National Bankers Bank Line of Credit   2,778     91   4.37%     -     -   0.00%
Other Borrowings   22,325     63   0.38%     27,651     118   0.57%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,308,534     18,092   0.73%     2,720,484     12,607   0.62%
                               
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                              
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits   1,530,748               1,170,534          
Other Liabilities   37,666               28,412          
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,568,414               1,198,946          
Shareholders' Equity:                              
Common Shareholders' Equity   446,403               423,977          
Preferred Equity   8,001               -          
Total Shareholder's Equity   454,404               423,977          
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 5,331,352             $ 4,343,407          
                               
Net Interest Spread             3.61%               3.75%
Net Interest Income       $ 143,517             $ 115,540    
Net Interest Margin             3.86%               3.93%
                               
Overall Cost of Funds             0.50%               0.43%
                               
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.
                               


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021   2022 2021
             
Interest Income:            
Interest income $ 63,473   $ 54,014   $ 41,534     $ 161,609   $ 128,147  
Core interest income   63,473     54,014     41,534       161,609     128,147  
Interest Expense:            
Interest expense   9,993     4,452     4,240       18,092     12,607  
Core interest expense   9,993     4,452     4,240       18,092     12,607  
Provision for Loan Losses:(b)            
Provision for loan losses   3,273     2,945     1,147       7,835     6,747  
Core provision expense   3,273     2,945     1,147       7,835     6,747  
Other Income:            
Other income   8,115     7,021     6,111       21,032     28,124  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     392       717     932  
Losses on sale of securities   7     8     11       46     66  
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   (265 )   -     -       (265 )   -  
Core other income   7,857     7,029     6,514       21,530     29,122  
Other Expense:            
Other expense   40,946     36,397     29,330       111,063     86,963  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   (3,521 )   (708 )   (145 )     (5,040 )   (249 )
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     (270 )   (211 )     (501 )   (1,499 )
Core other expense   37,425     35,419     28,974       105,522     85,215  
Pre-Tax Income:(a)            
Pre-tax income   17,376     17,241     12,928       45,651     49,954  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     392       717     932  
Losses on sale of securities   7     8     11       46     66  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   3,521     708     145       5,040     249  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     270     211       501     1,499  
Insurance reimbursment of storm expenditures   (265 )   -     -       (265 )   -  
Core pre-tax income   20,639     18,227     13,687       51,690     52,700  
Provision for Income Taxes:(1)            
Provision for income taxes   3,576     3,484     2,617       9,363     9,886  
Tax on losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     82       151     195  
Tax on losses on sale of securities   1     2     2       10     14  
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)   739     126     24       913     46  
Tax on occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     57     44       106     314  
Tax on insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   (55 )   -     -       (55 )   -  
Core provision for income taxes   4,261     3,669     2,769       10,488     10,455  
Net Income:            
Net income   13,800     13,757     10,311       36,288     40,068  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     310       566     737  
Losses on sale of securities, net of tax   6     6     9       36     52  
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   2,782     582     121       4,127     203  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax   -     213     167       395     1,185  
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax   (210 )   -     -       (210 )   -  
Core net income $ 16,378   $ 14,558   $ 10,918     $ 41,202   $ 42,245  
             
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (a+b) $ 20,649   $ 20,186   $ 14,075     $ 53,486   $ 56,701  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     392       717     932  
Losses on sale of securities   7     8     11       46     66  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   3,521     708     145       5,040     249  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     270     211       501     1,499  
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   (265 )   -     -       (265 )   -  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 23,912   $ 21,172   $ 14,834     $ 59,525   $ 59,447  
             
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding   22,650,640     22,656,174     20,513,838       22,163,952     20,692,344  
             
Diluted Earnings Per Share:            
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61   $ 0.61   $ 0.50     $ 1.64   $ 1.94  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     0.01       0.02     0.04  
Losses on sale of securities, net of tax   0.00     0.00     0.00       0.00     0.00  
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   0.12     0.02     0.01       0.19     0.01  
Occupancy and bank premises -storm repair, net of tax   -     0.01     0.01       0.02     0.06  
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax   (0.01 )   -     -       (0.01 )   -  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.72   $ 0.64   $ 0.53     $ 1.86   $ 2.05  
             
Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per share $ 0.91   $ 0.89   $ 0.69     $ 2.41   $ 2.74  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     0.01       0.03     0.05  
Losses on sale of securities   0.00     0.00     0.00       0.00     0.00  
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   0.16     0.03     0.01       0.23     0.01  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     0.01     0.01       0.03     0.07  
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   (0.01 )   -     -       (0.01 )   -  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per share $ 1.06   $ 0.93   $ 0.72     $ 2.69   $ 2.87  
             
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.00% for 2022 and 2021. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.        
             


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021   2022 2021
             
             
Total Quarterly Average Assets $ 5,702,312   $ 5,371,639   $ 4,353,885     $ 5,331,352   $ 4,343,407  
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity $ 442,778   $ 450,431   $ 435,400     $ 446,403   $ 423,977  
             
Net Income:            
Net income $ 13,800   $ 13,757   $ 10,311     $ 36,288   $ 40,068  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     310       566     737  
Losses on sale of securities, net of tax   6     6     9       36     52  
Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax   2,782     582     121       4,127     203  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax   -     213     167       395     1,185  
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax   (210 )   -     -       (210 )   -  
Core net income $ 16,378   $ 14,558   $ 10,918     $ 41,202   $ 42,245  
             
Return on average assets   0.97 %   1.02 %   0.95 %     0.91 %   1.23 %
Core return on average assets   1.15 %   1.08 %   1.00 %     1.03 %   1.30 %
Return on common equity   12.47 %   12.22 %   9.47 %     10.84 %   12.60 %
Core return on average common equity   14.80 %   12.93 %   10.03 %     12.31 %   13.29 %
             
Interest Income:            
Interest income $ 63,473   $ 54,014   $ 41,534     $ 161,609   $ 128,147  
Core interest income   63,473     54,014     41,534       161,609     128,147  
Interest Expense:            
Interest expense   9,993     4,452     4,240       18,092     12,607  
Core interest expense   9,993     4,452     4,240       18,092     12,607  
Other Income:            
Other income   8,115     7,021     6,111       21,032     28,124  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     392       717     932  
Losses on sale of securities   7     8     11       46     66  
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   (265 )   -     -       (265 )  
Core other income   7,857     7,029     6,514       21,530     29,122  
Other Expense:            
Other expense   40,946     36,397     29,330       111,063     86,963  
Acquisition-related expenses   (3,521 )   (708 )   (145 )     (5,040 )   (249 )
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     (270 )   (211 )     (501 )   (1,499 )
Core other expense $ 37,425   $ 35,419   $ 28,974     $ 105,522   $ 85,215  
             
Efficiency Ratio:            
Other expense (a) $ 40,946   $ 36,397   $ 29,330     $ 111,063   $ 86,963  
Core other expense (c) $ 37,425   $ 35,419   $ 28,974     $ 105,522   $ 85,215  
Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 61,602   $ 56,591   $ 43,416     $ 164,595   $ 143,730  
Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 61,337   $ 56,591   $ 43,808     $ 165,047   $ 144,662  
Efficiency ratio (a/b)   66.47 %   64.32 %   67.56 %     67.48 %   60.50 %
Core efficiency ratio (c/d)   61.02 %   62.59 %   66.14 %     63.93 %   58.91 %
             
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 5,287,346   $ 4,984,034   $ 4,016,063     $ 4,961,274   $ 3,915,984  
             
Net Interest Income:            
Net interest income $ 53,480   $ 49,562   $ 37,294     $ 143,517   $ 115,540  
Loan discount accretion   (1,712 )   (2,588 )   (1,511 )     (5,220 )   (6,191 )
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 51,768   $ 46,974   $ 35,783     $ 138,297   $ 109,349  
             
Net interest margin (2)   4.05 %   3.98 %   3.71 %     3.86 %   3.93 %
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)   3.92 %   3.77 %   3.56 %     3.72 %   3.72 %
Net interest spread   3.67 %   3.79 %   3.51 %     3.61 %   3.75 %
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion   3.54 %   3.59 %   3.36 %     3.47 %   3.53 %
             
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.            
(2) Calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.            
             


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
       
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022
 2022
 2021
       
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity $ 508,002   $ 445,459   $ 430,221  
Preferred stock   (72,010 )   -     -  
Total common shareholders' equity   435,992     445,459     430,221  
Goodwill   (88,543 )   (88,842 )   (60,062 )
Core deposit and customer intangible   (14,567 )   (15,093 )   (12,835 )
Total tangible common equity $ 332,882   $ 341,524   $ 357,324  
       
       
Total Assets:      
Total assets $ 5,806,691   $ 5,530,383   $ 4,405,217  
Goodwill   (88,543 )   (88,842 )   (60,062 )
Core deposit and customer intangible   (14,567 )   (15,093 )   (12,835 )
Total tangible assets $ 5,703,581   $ 5,426,448   $ 4,332,320  
       
Common shares outstanding   22,605,136     22,579,451     20,383,504  
       
Book value per common share $ 19.29   $ 19.73   $ 21.11  
Tangible book value per common share $ 14.73   $ 15.13   $ 17.53  
Common equity to total assets   7.51 %   8.05 %   9.77 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   5.84 %   6.29 %   8.25 %

 


