Brookline Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results

Increases Quarterly Dividend 4%

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $30.1 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $25.2 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $28.8 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Paul Perrault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented on third quarter performance, “We experienced another near record quarter of earnings in the third quarter led by our experienced team of bankers who continue to generate solid loan growth while maintaining asset quality."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at September 30, 2022 increased $181.5 million to $8.7 billion from $8.5 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $383.1 million from $8.3 billion at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, total loans and leases were $7.4 billion, representing an increase of $129.4 million from June 30, 2022, and an increase of $489.6 million from September 30, 2021. The loan portfolio grew $129.4 million in the third quarter compared to growth of $68.8 million in the second quarter.

Total investment securities at September 30, 2022 decreased $42.1 million to $675.7 million from $717.8 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $56.3 million from $732.0 million at September 30, 2021. Total cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022 increased $22.2 million to $112.5 million from $90.3 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $126.6 million from $239.1 million at September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 9.1 percent of total assets as compared to 9.5 percent and 11.7 percent as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Total deposits at September 30, 2022 decreased $158.9 million to $6.74 billion from $6.89 billion at June 30, 2022, and decreased $137.4 million from $6.87 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total borrowed funds at September 30, 2022 increased $280.6 million to $758.8 million from $478.2 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $491.3 million from $267.5 million at September 30, 2021.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 11.08 percent at September 30, 2022, as compared to 11.38 percent at June 30, 2022, and 11.77 percent at September 30, 2021. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 9.39 percent at September 30, 2022, as compared to 9.65 percent at June 30, 2022, and 10.01 percent at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.08 from $10.51 at June 30, 2022 to $10.43 at September 30, 2022, compared to $10.51 at September 30, 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $6.1 million to $78.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $71.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The net interest margin increased 24 basis points to 3.80 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.56 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 decreased $0.1 million to $6.8 million from $6.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $0.3 million in loan level derivative income, net, a decrease of $0.3 million in loan fees, and a decrease of $0.1 million in other non-interest income, partially offset by an increase of $0.6 million in gain on sales of loans and leases.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total net recoveries for the third quarter of 2022 were $0.2 million compared to total net charge-offs of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease of $1.4 million was primarily driven by a decrease in net charge-offs on equipment financing loans of $1.2 million, along with a decrease of $0.2 million on commercial loans. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis decreased to a negative 1 basis point for the third quarter of 2022 from 7 basis points for the second quarter of 2022.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.27 percent of total loans and leases at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.28 percent at June 30, 2022, and 1.48 percent at September 30, 2021.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.24 percent at September 30, 2022, a decrease from 0.28 percent at June 30, 2022. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $3.1 million to $17.7 million at September 30, 2022 from $20.8 million at June 30, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.21 percent at September 30, 2022, a decrease from 0.25 percent at June 30, 2022. Total nonperforming assets decreased $3.0 million to $18.3 million at September 30, 2022 from $21.3 million at June 30, 2022.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased $0.1 million to $45.0 million from $44.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $0.5 million in merger and acquisition expense, an increase of $0.1 million in equipment and data processing expense, and an increase of $0.1 million in occupancy expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in compensation and employee benefits expense and a decrease of $0.1 million in professional services expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 18.7 percent and 22.9 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 25.2 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 25.0 percent and 25.1 percent for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 is reflective of the recognition of energy tax credits related to financing commercial investments in renewable energy platforms.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets increased to 1.40 percent during the third quarter 2022 from 1.18 percent for the second quarter of 2022.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity increased to 12.29 percent during the third quarter of 2022 from 10.32 percent for the second quarter of 2022. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity increased to 14.72 percent for the third quarter of 2022 from 12.39 percent for the second quarter of 2022.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of half a cent from the prior period. The dividend will be paid on November 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 11, 2022.

PCSB ACQUISITION

On May 23, 2022, the Company and PCSB Financial Corporation (“PCSB”), the holding company of PCSB Bank, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, PCSB will merge with and into the Company, with the Company as the surviving corporation (the “Merger”). Following the Merger, PCSB Bank will operate as a separate bank subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger, each stockholder of PCSB will receive, for each share of PCSB common stock, at the holder’s election, either $22.00 in cash consideration or 1.3284 shares of Company common stock for each share of PCSB common stock, subject to allocation procedures to ensure that 60% of the outstanding shares of PCSB common stock will be converted into Company common stock. The consummation of the Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. The Merger is currently expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, October 27, 2022 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website, www.brooklinebancorp.com . To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/723147970 . To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 844-200-6205 (United States) or 929-526-1599 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. conference call (Access Code 454700). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 941200.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $8.7 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com and www.bankri.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These included, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; the Company and PCSB’s ability to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the proposed acquisition; the Company and PCSB’s ability to successfully integrate operations in the proposed acquisition; the effect of the announcement of the proposed acquisition on the ability of PCSB to maintain relationships with its key partners, customers and employees, and on its operating business generally, changes in consumer behavior due to changing political business and economic conditions (including inflation); changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and future pandemics; the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; changes in loan demand and collectability; and ongoing turbulence in capital and debt markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data) Earnings Data: Net interest income $ 78,026 $ 71,867 $ 69,848 $ 71,461 $ 70,697 Provision (credit) for credit losses 2,835 227 (160 ) 751 (3,110 ) Non-interest income 6,834 6,928 5,529 10,699 5,586 Non-interest expense 44,959 44,871 42,487 42,909 40,922 Income before provision for income taxes 37,066 33,697 33,050 38,500 38,471 Net income 30,149 25,195 24,705 28,545 28,839 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (1) 3.80 % 3.56 % 3.49 % 3.52 % 3.53 % Interest-rate spread (1) 3.58 % 3.41 % 3.31 % 3.42 % 3.39 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.40 % 1.18 % 1.16 % 1.35 % 1.38 % Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.43 % 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.38 % 1.41 % Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 12.29 % 10.32 % 9.91 % 11.56 % 11.79 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 14.72 % 12.39 % 11.84 % 13.84 % 14.15 % Efficiency ratio (2) 52.98 % 56.95 % 56.37 % 52.23 % 53.64 % Per Common Share Data: Net income — Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 Net income — Diluted 0.39 0.33 0.32 0.37 0.37 Cash dividends declared 0.135 0.130 0.130 0.125 0.125 Book value per share (end of period) 12.54 12.63 12.65 12.82 12.61 Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 10.43 10.51 10.56 10.73 10.51 Stock price (end of period) 11.65 13.31 15.82 16.19 15.26 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 8,695,708 $ 8,514,230 $ 8,633,736 $ 8,602,622 $ 8,312,649 Total loans and leases 7,421,304 7,291,912 7,223,130 7,154,457 6,931,694 Total deposits 6,735,605 6,894,457 7,094,378 7,049,906 6,873,010 Total stockholders’ equity 963,618 968,496 981,935 995,342 978,452 Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets $ 18,312 $ 21,259 $ 26,506 $ 33,177 $ 36,461 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.39 % 0.44 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 94,169 $ 93,188 $ 95,463 $ 99,084 $ 102,515 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.32 % 1.38 % 1.48 % Net loan and lease (recoveries) charge-offs $ (179 ) $ 1,242 $ 1,947 $ 2,124 $ 1,255 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) (0.01 )% 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.07 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to total assets 11.08 % 11.38 % 11.37 % 11.57 % 11.77 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.39 % 9.65 % 9.67 % 9.87 % 10.01 % (1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data) Cash and due from banks $ 65,638 $ 50,429 $ 89,032 $ 66,265 $ 28,865 Short-term investments 46,873 39,900 204,239 261,472 210,279 Total cash and cash equivalents 112,511 90,329 293,271 327,737 239,144 Investment securities available-for-sale 675,692 717,818 730,562 720,866 732,020 Total investment securities 675,692 717,818 730,562 720,866 732,020 Loans and leases: Commercial real estate loans 4,269,512 4,225,754 4,235,325 4,103,040 3,909,011 Commercial loans and leases 1,933,645 1,860,182 1,800,383 1,887,136 1,869,686 Consumer loans 1,218,147 1,205,976 1,187,422 1,164,281 1,152,997 Total loans and leases 7,421,304 7,291,912 7,223,130 7,154,457 6,931,694 Allowance for loan and lease losses (94,169 ) (93,188 ) (95,463 ) (99,084 ) (102,515 ) Net loans and leases 7,327,135 7,198,724 7,127,667 7,055,373 6,829,179 Restricted equity securities 44,760 35,406 29,066 28,981 28,098 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 69,912 69,557 69,365 70,359 70,811 Right-of-use asset operating leases 18,614 18,226 19,571 20,508 21,879 Deferred tax asset 56,894 50,736 46,886 38,987 39,643 Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 1,902 2,022 2,142 2,276 2,484 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 591 507 990 718 601 Other assets 227,270 170,478 153,789 176,390 188,363 Total assets $ 8,695,708 $ 8,514,230 $ 8,633,736 $ 8,602,622 $ 8,312,649 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand checking accounts $ 1,848,562 $ 1,845,365 $ 1,903,331 $ 1,888,462 $ 1,816,116 NOW accounts 597,870 628,791 627,904 604,097 513,032 Savings accounts 824,789 894,926 967,183 915,804 823,095 Money market accounts 2,405,680 2,402,992 2,432,377 2,358,306 2,393,362 Certificate of deposit accounts 924,771 1,006,786 1,048,036 1,117,695 1,141,861 Brokered deposit accounts 133,933 115,597 115,547 165,542 185,544 Total deposits 6,735,605 6,894,457 7,094,378 7,049,906 6,873,010 Borrowed funds: Advances from the FHLBB 557,895 307,967 201,236 147,907 113,977 Subordinated debentures and notes 84,008 83,970 83,934 83,897 83,859 Other borrowed funds 116,865 86,263 107,727 125,517 69,703 Total borrowed funds 758,768 478,200 392,897 357,321 267,539 Operating lease liabilities 18,614 18,226 19,571 20,508 21,879 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 5,785 5,771 5,780 6,296 6,455 Reserve for unfunded credits 19,555 17,511 16,305 14,794 12,736 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 193,763 131,569 122,870 158,455 152,578 Total liabilities 7,732,090 7,545,734 7,651,801 7,607,280 7,334,197 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively 852 852 852 852 852 Additional paid-in capital 735,119 738,544 737,658 736,826 735,990 Retained earnings, partially restricted 392,779 372,677 357,576 342,639 323,862 Accumulated other comprehensive income (70,227 ) (44,977 ) (29,322 ) (110 ) 2,615 Treasury stock, at cost; 7,730,945, 7,995,888, 7,037,464, 7,037,464, and 7,034,754 shares, respectively (94,866 ) (98,525 ) (84,718 ) (84,718 ) (84,684 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan; 4,833, 11,442, 18,051, 24,660, and 31,278 shares, respectively (39 ) (75 ) (111 ) (147 ) (183 ) Total stockholders' equity 963,618 968,496 981,935 995,342 978,452 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,695,708 $ 8,514,230 $ 8,633,736 $ 8,602,622 $ 8,312,649





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 84,375 $ 74,287 $ 71,721 $ 73,560 $ 74,332 Debt securities 3,337 3,249 2,996 2,972 2,967 Marketable and restricted equity securities 467 337 328 325 313 Short-term investments 464 156 66 88 83 Total interest and dividend income 88,643 78,029 75,111 76,945 77,695 Interest expense: Deposits 7,354 4,282 3,771 4,055 4,571 Borrowed funds 3,263 1,880 1,492 1,429 2,427 Total interest expense 10,617 6,162 5,263 5,484 6,998 Net interest income 78,026 71,867 69,848 71,461 70,697 Provision (credit) for credit losses 2,835 227 (160 ) 751 (3,110 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 75,191 71,640 70,008 70,710 73,807 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 2,759 2,744 2,500 2,653 2,629 Loan fees 349 666 747 448 487 Loan level derivative income, net 1,275 1,615 686 3,981 218 Loss on investment securities, net — — — (32 ) — Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 889 291 344 1,933 557 Other 1,562 1,612 1,252 1,716 1,695 Total non-interest income 6,834 6,928 5,529 10,699 5,586 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 28,306 28,772 26,884 28,598 27,206 Occupancy 3,906 3,807 4,284 3,558 3,567 Equipment and data processing 5,066 4,931 5,078 4,576 4,556 Professional services 1,069 1,219 1,226 1,151 1,072 FDIC insurance 709 739 728 617 662 Advertising and marketing 1,337 1,319 1,272 880 1,077 Amortization of identified intangible assets 120 120 134 208 208 Merger and acquisition expense 1,073 535 — — — Other 3,373 3,429 2,881 3,321 2,574 Total non-interest expense 44,959 44,871 42,487 42,909 40,922 Income before provision for income taxes 37,066 33,697 33,050 38,500 38,471 Provision for income taxes 6,917 8,502 8,345 9,955 9,632 Net income $ 30,149 $ 25,195 $ 24,705 $ 28,545 $ 28,839 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 76,779,038 77,091,013 77,617,227 77,610,608 78,000,261 Diluted 77,007,971 77,419,288 77,926,822 77,864,097 78,240,633 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.130 $ 0.130 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.120





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 230,383 $ 224,367 Debt securities 9,582 9,206 Marketable and restricted equity securities 1,132 847 Short-term investments 686 164 Total interest and dividend income 241,783 234,584 Interest expense: Deposits 15,407 16,658 Borrowed funds 6,635 7,014 Total interest expense 22,042 23,672 Net interest income 219,741 210,912 Provision (credit) for credit losses 2,902 (8,588 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 216,839 219,500 Non-interest income: Deposit Fees 8,003 7,925 Loan Fees 1,762 1,647 Loan level derivative income, net 3,576 699 Loss on investment securities, net — (6 ) Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 1,524 1,804 Other 4,426 4,221 Total non-interest income 19,291 16,290 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 83,962 78,188 Occupancy 11,997 11,403 Equipment and data processing 15,075 13,746 Professional services 3,514 3,543 FDIC insurance 2,176 2,363 Advertising and marketing 3,928 3,287 Amortization of identified intangible assets 374 668 Merger and acquisition expense 1,608 — Other 9,683 6,501 Total non-interest expense 132,317 119,699 Income before provision for income taxes 103,813 116,091 Provision for income taxes 23,764 29,196 Net income $ 80,049 $ 86,895 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.04 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 1.04 $ 1.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 77,159,356 78,097,600 Diluted 77,448,290 78,371,190 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.385 $ 0.355





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 (Dollars in Thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis: Commercial real estate mortgage $ 3,136 $ 6,470 $ 8,313 $ 10,848 $ 10,963 Total commercial real estate loans 3,136 6,470 8,313 10,848 10,963 Commercial 618 892 1,366 2,318 2,539 Equipment financing 10,544 10,183 11,685 15,014 17,655 Condominium association 64 71 77 84 91 Total commercial loans and leases 11,226 11,146 13,128 17,416 20,285 Residential mortgage 2,741 2,412 3,394 3,909 4,150 Home equity 616 721 680 285 461 Other consumer 2 3 1 1 1 Total consumer loans 3,359 3,136 4,075 4,195 4,612 Total nonaccrual loans and leases 17,721 20,752 25,516 32,459 35,860 Other repossessed assets 591 507 990 718 601 Total nonperforming assets $ 18,312 $ 21,259 $ 26,506 $ 33,177 $ 36,461 Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 9,583 $ 266 $ 4 $ 1 $ 838 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual 9,728 11,524 10,858 12,580 13,526 Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual 4,449 5,097 5,189 6,709 6,655 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 14,177 $ 16,621 $ 16,047 $ 19,289 $ 20,181 Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.24 % 0.28 % 0.35 % 0.45 % 0.52 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.39 % 0.44 % PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES: Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 93,188 $ 95,463 $ 99,084 $ 102,515 $ 106,474 Charge-offs (598 ) (1,533 ) (2,344 ) (2,562 ) (1,600 ) Recoveries 777 291 397 438 345 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 179 (1,242 ) (1,947 ) (2,124 ) (1,255 ) Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * 802 (1,033 ) (1,674 ) (1,307 ) (2,704 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 94,169 $ 93,188 $ 95,463 $ 99,084 $ 102,515 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.32 % 1.38 % 1.48 % NET (RECOVERIES) CHARGE-OFFS: Commercial real estate loans $ (6 ) $ (6 ) $ 31 $ — $ (1 ) Commercial loans and leases (179 ) 1,254 1,948 2,143 1,276 Consumer loans 6 (6 ) (32 ) (19 ) (20 ) Total net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (179 ) $ 1,242 $ 1,947 $ 2,124 $ 1,255 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) (0.01 )% 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.07 % *Provision for loan and lease losses does not include provision (credit) of $2.0 million, $1.2 million, $1.5 million, $2.1 million and $(0.4) million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

(1) Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

(1) Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

(1) Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 714,226 $ 3,337 1.87 % $ 726,374 $ 3,249 1.79 % $ 713,593 $ 2,967 1.66 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 36,525 467 5.12 % 30,461 337 4.42 % 28,877 313 4.33 % Short-term investments 66,257 464 2.80 % 99,905 156 0.62 % 220,110 83 0.15 % Total investments 817,008 4,268 2.09 % 856,740 3,742 1.75 % 962,580 3,363 1.40 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 4,239,155 44,729 4.13 % 4,220,257 38,967 3.65 % 3,851,677 35,124 3.57 % Commercial loans (3) 731,095 8,492 4.55 % 695,365 7,074 4.03 % 901,862 11,715 5.09 % Equipment financing (3) 1,157,829 19,042 6.58 % 1,129,606 17,897 6.34 % 1,079,059 17,725 6.57 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 826,969 7,560 3.66 % 818,826 7,123 3.48 % 788,874 6,989 3.54 % Other consumer loans (3) 379,999 4,605 4.80 % 376,225 3,274 3.48 % 364,914 2,830 3.07 % Total loans and leases 7,335,047 84,428 4.60 % 7,240,279 74,335 4.11 % 6,986,386 74,383 4.26 % Total interest-earning assets 8,152,055 88,696 4.35 % 8,097,019 78,077 3.86 % 7,948,966 77,746 3.91 % Non-interest-earning assets 434,365 418,311 411,669 Total assets $ 8,586,420 $ 8,515,330 $ 8,360,635 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 607,210 579 0.38 % $ 612,439 216 0.14 % $ 502,093 116 0.09 % Savings accounts 881,988 664 0.30 % 930,957 211 0.09 % 785,657 248 0.12 % Money market accounts 2,423,920 4,038 0.66 % 2,429,043 2,073 0.34 % 2,387,080 1,616 0.27 % Certificates of deposit 964,112 1,803 0.74 % 1,018,471 1,694 0.67 % 1,160,113 2,430 0.83 % Brokered deposit accounts 117,058 270 0.92 % 115,535 88 0.30 % 216,112 161 0.30 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,994,288 7,354 0.58 % 5,106,445 4,282 0.34 % 5,051,055 4,571 0.36 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 331,840 1,700 2.00 % 183,047 489 1.06 % 119,043 1,152 3.79 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,989 1,295 6.17 % 83,952 1,262 6.02 % 83,840 1,242 5.92 % Other borrowed funds 89,019 268 1.20 % 106,363 129 0.48 % 76,380 33 0.17 % Total borrowings 504,848 3,263 2.53 % 373,362 1,880 1.99 % 279,263 2,427 3.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,499,136 10,617 0.77 % 5,479,807 6,162 0.45 % 5,330,318 6,998 0.52 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,908,459 1,886,284 1,827,501 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 197,446 173,072 224,445 Total liabilities 7,605,041 7,539,163 7,382,264 Stockholders’ equity 981,379 976,167 978,371 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,586,420 $ 8,515,330 $ 8,360,635 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 78,079 3.58 % 71,915 3.41 % 70,748 3.39 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 53 48 51 Net interest income $ 78,026 $ 71,867 $ 70,697 Net interest margin (5) 3.80 % 3.56 % 3.53 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

(1) Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

(1) Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 720,266 $ 9,582 1.77 % $ 729,623 $ 9,206 1.68 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 31,663 1,132 4.77 % 36,451 847 3.10 % Short-term investments 119,083 686 0.77 % 215,496 164 0.10 % Total investments 871,012 11,400 1.75 % 981,570 10,217 1.39 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 4,204,260 119,723 3.76 % 3,806,405 103,689 3.59 % Commercial loans (3) 727,333 23,564 4.28 % 1,087,924 37,501 4.55 % Equipment financing (3) 1,131,069 54,951 6.48 % 1,077,522 53,731 6.65 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 816,992 21,675 3.54 % 786,015 21,148 3.59 % Other consumer loans (3) 374,302 10,629 3.79 % 369,744 8,458 3.05 % Total loans and leases 7,253,956 230,542 4.24 % 7,127,610 224,527 4.20 % Total interest-earning assets 8,124,968 241,942 3.97 % 8,109,180 234,744 3.86 % Non-interest-earning assets 419,501 427,880 Total assets $ 8,544,469 $ 8,537,060 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 603,243 898 0.20 % $ 493,378 392 0.11 % Savings accounts 915,185 1,073 0.16 % 757,864 731 0.13 % Money market accounts 2,423,207 7,681 0.42 % 2,240,968 4,599 0.27 % Certificates of deposit 1,024,303 5,345 0.70 % 1,237,682 9,686 1.05 % Brokered deposit accounts 121,724 410 0.45 % 413,588 1,250 0.40 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,087,662 15,407 0.40 % 5,143,480 16,658 0.43 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 207,090 2,376 1.51 % 284,540 3,185 1.48 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,952 3,801 6.04 % 83,802 3,726 5.93 % Other borrowed funds 108,337 458 0.57 % 80,960 103 0.17 % Total borrowings 399,379 6,635 2.19 % 449,302 7,014 2.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,487,041 22,042 0.54 % 5,592,782 23,672 0.57 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,891,698 1,752,640 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 180,842 230,834 Total liabilities 7,559,581 7,576,256 Stockholders’ equity 984,888 960,804 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,544,469 $ 8,537,060 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 219,900 3.43 % 211,072 3.29 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 159 160 Net interest income $ 219,741 $ 210,912 Net interest margin (5) 3.62 % 3.48 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) At and for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, At and for the

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) Net income $ 30,149 $ 28,839 $ 80,049 $ 86,895 Less: Security gains (losses) (after-tax) — — — (4 ) Add: Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) 872 — 1,240 — Operating earnings $ 31,021 $ 28,839 $ 81,289 $ 86,899 Operating earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.37 $ 1.05 $ 1.11 Diluted 0.40 0.37 1.05 1.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 76,779,038 78,000,261 77,159,356 78,097,600 Diluted 77,007,971 78,240,633 77,448,290 78,371,190 Return on average assets * 1.40 % 1.38 % 1.25 % 1.36 % Add: Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) * 0.04 % — % 0.02 % — % Operating return on average assets * 1.44 % 1.38 % 1.27 % 1.36 % Return on average tangible assets * 1.43 % 1.41 % 1.27 % 1.38 % Add: Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) * 0.04 % — % 0.02 % — % Operating return on average tangible assets * 1.47 % 1.41 % 1.29 % 1.38 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 12.29 % 11.79 % 10.84 % 12.06 % Add: Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) * 0.36 % — % 0.17 % — % Operating return on average stockholders' equity * 12.65 % 11.79 % 11.01 % 12.06 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 14.72 % 14.15 % 12.98 % 14.53 % Add: Merger and acquisition expenses (after-tax) * 0.43 % — % 0.20 % — % Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 15.15 % 14.15 % 13.18 % 14.53 % * Ratios at and for the three and nine months ended are annualized. At and for the Three Months Ended September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Net income, as reported $ 30,149 $ 25,195 $ 24,705 $ 28,545 $ 28,839 Average total assets $ 8,586,420 $ 8,515,330 $ 8,531,043 $ 8,462,231 $ 8,360,635 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 162,387 162,507 162,632 162,804 163,011 Average tangible assets $ 8,424,033 $ 8,352,823 $ 8,368,411 $ 8,299,427 $ 8,197,624 Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 1.43 % 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.38 % 1.41 % Average total stockholders’ equity $ 981,379 $ 976,167 $ 997,293 $ 987,522 $ 978,371 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 162,387 162,507 162,632 162,804 163,011 Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 818,992 $ 813,660 $ 834,661 $ 824,718 $ 815,360 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 14.72 % 12.39 % 11.84 % 13.84 % 14.15 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 963,618 $ 968,496 $ 981,935 $ 995,342 $ 978,452 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 1,902 2,022 2,142 2,276 2,484 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 801,289 $ 806,047 $ 819,366 $ 832,639 $ 815,541 Total assets $ 8,695,708 $ 8,514,230 $ 8,633,736 $ 8,602,622 $ 8,312,649 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 1,902 2,022 2,142 2,276 2,484 Tangible assets $ 8,533,379 $ 8,351,781 $ 8,471,167 $ 8,439,919 $ 8,149,738 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 9.39 % 9.65 % 9.67 % 9.87 % 10.01 % Tangible stockholders' equity $ 801,289 $ 806,047 $ 819,366 $ 832,639 $ 815,541 Number of common shares issued 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 Less: Treasury shares 7,730,945 7,995,888 7,037,464 7,037,464 7,034,754 Unallocated ESOP shares 4,833 11,442 18,051 24,660 31,278 Unvested restricted shares 601,995 497,297 500,098 500,098 502,808 Number of common shares outstanding 76,839,399 76,672,545 77,621,559 77,614,950 77,608,332 Tangible book value per common share $ 10.43 $ 10.51 $ 10.56 $ 10.73 $ 10.51







