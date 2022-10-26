Submit Release
Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings For Third Quarter 2022

/EIN News/ -- RUSTON, La., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) (“Origin” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $16.2 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $21.3 million, or $0.90 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and compared to net income of $27.0 million, or $1.14 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted net income(1) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $31.1 million, or $1.09 adjusted diluted earnings per share(1). Pre-tax, pre-provision net income ("PTPP")(1) was $36.0 million.

"This was a significant and exciting quarter for Origin as we showed strong core profitability and completed the merger with BT Holdings,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “Origin now has meaningful expansion across the I-20 corridor in East Texas and adds impressive depth in Dallas and Fort Worth.”

(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and PTPP are non-GAAP financial measures, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • On August 1, 2022, the Company completed its previously announced merger with BT Holdings, Inc., (“BTH”). As a result of the merger with BTH, the Company recorded a $14.9 million provision expense for loan credit losses for the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") requirement on non-Purchased Credit Deteriorated ("PCD") loans, along with a $5.5 million allowance for loan credit losses on PCD loans. In total, the Company incurred $18.5 million in merger-related expenses during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which includes the $14.9 million provision expense for loan credit losses.
  • The Company's annualized returns on average assets ("ROA") and average equity ("ROE") were 0.70% and 6.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Additionally, the Company's annualized adjusted returns on average assets ("Adjusted ROA") and adjusted return on average equity ("Adjusted ROE") were 1.34% and 13.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $78.5 million, reflecting a $19.0 million, or 32.0% increase, compared to the linked quarter, and a $26.0 million, or 49.5% increase, compared to the prior year quarter.
  • The fully tax-equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, reflecting a 45 basis point increase from the linked quarter and a 66 basis point increase from the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The fully tax-equivalent NIM, excluding the net purchase accounting accretion (“PAA”) from the net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was 3.61%.
  • Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) at September 30, 2022, were $6.88 billion. Adjusting for the impact of the BTH merger, and excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, loan growth during the quarter was $215.3 million, or 3.5%.
  • Provision for credit losses was a net expense of $16.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net expense of $3.5 million and a net benefit of $3.9 million for the linked quarter and the quarter ended September 30, 2021, respectively. The increase was primarily due to the merger with BTH, which required a Day 1 CECL loan provision of $14.9 million.
  • The allowance for loan credit losses ("ALCL") to LHFI was 1.21% at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.14% at June 30, 2022. The ALCL to LHFI, adjusted(2) was 1.29% at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.25% at June 30, 2022.
  • Total nonperforming LHFI to total LHFI was 0.20% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.25% at June 30, 2022, and 0.47% at September 30, 2021, reflecting a 20.0% and 57.4% decrease in the ratio when compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The ALCL to nonperforming LHFI was 594.1% at September 30, 2022, compared to 448.2% and 284.9% at the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively.

(2) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated at September 30, 2022, by excluding the ALCL for warehouse loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the warehouse loans from the LHFI in the denominator. For the periods prior to September 30, 2022, it is calculated by excluding the ALCL for warehouse loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the PPP and warehouse loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL and PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration ("SBA").

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $78.5 million, an increase of $19.0 million, or 32.0%, compared to the linked quarter. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.2 million during the current quarter, with remaining purchase accounting net loan discounts totaling $3.9 million at September 30, 2022. Net purchase accounting accretion income on deposits and sub-debt totaled $228,000, bringing the total impact from purchase accounting treatment on net interest income to $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Excluding the net purchase accounting accretion, the increase in net interest income was almost equally due to increases in average interest-earning assets and increases in market interest rates, partially offset by higher interest expense primarily due to rate increases on average savings and interest-bearing deposit balances and borrowings, as explained further in the paragraph below.

The table below presents the estimated loan and deposit accretion and sub-debt amortization schedule resulting from the BTH merger purchase accounting adjustments for the periods shown.

  Loan
Accretion
Income 		  Deposit
Accretion
Income		   Sub-Debt
Amortization
Expense 		  Total Expected
Impact to Net
Interest Income
3Q2022 (actual, realized) $ 1,187   $ 238   $ (10 )   $ 1,415  
4Q2022 (estimated) $ 1,653   $ 250   $ (15 )   $ 1,888  
For the years ending (estimated):              
2023   2,023     218     (62 )     2,179  
Thereafter   223     23     (706 )     (460 )
Total remaining purchase accounting adjustment at September 30, 2022 $ 3,899   $ 491   $ (783 )   $ 3,607  

The increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, was the result of a $25.4 million increase in total interest income partially offset by a $6.4 million increase in interest expense. Increases in market interest rates drove a $13.6 million increase in total interest income, while increases in average interest-earning assets drove an $11.8 million increase in total interest income. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to market rate increases, which drove a $4.2 million increase in interest expense on deposits and a $1.0 million increase in interest expense on FHLB advances and subordinated debt.

The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the Federal Funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including the loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. In early 2020, the Federal Reserve lowered the target rate range to 0.00% to 0.25%. These rates remained in effect throughout all of 2021. On March 17, 2022, the target rate range was increased to 0.25% to 0.50%, then subsequently increased four more times during 2022, with the most recent and current Federal Funds target rate range being set at September 21, 2022, to 3.00% to 3.25%. At September 30, 2022, the Federal Funds target rate range had increased 300 basis points on a year-to-date basis. Increases in market interest rates contributed $11.6 million to the total increase in interest income earned on total LHFI, while market interest rates increased our total deposit interest expense by $4.2 million during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter.

The yield on LHFI was 4.94% and 4.26% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively, and average LHFI balances increased to $6.39 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $5.24 billion for the linked quarter. The yield on total investment securities was 2.12% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 1.85% for the linked quarter. Additionally, the rate on interest-bearing deposits increased to 0.64% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and average interest-bearing deposit balances increased to $4.83 billion from $4.27 billion for the linked quarter. Average balances of subordinated debentures also increased to $186.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $157.5 million for the linked quarter due to subordinated indebtedness assumed in the merger, and reflected a rate of 4.81% for the current quarter compared to 4.64% for the linked quarter.

The fully tax-equivalent NIM was 3.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a 45 basis point increase and a 66 basis point increase compared to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter, respectively. The yield earned on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was 4.23%, an increase of 70 basis points and an increase of 90 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter, respectively. The rate paid on total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was 0.41%, representing a 22 basis point increase from the linked quarter and a 20 basis point increase compared to the prior year quarter. The rate paid on subordinated debentures also increased to 4.81%, reflecting a 17 and an 18 basis point increase compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The net increase in accretion income due to the BTH merger increased the fully tax-equivalent NIM by approximately seven basis points during the current quarter.

Credit Quality

The table below includes key credit quality information:

  At and For the Three Months Ended $ Change   % Change
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  Linked
Quarter 		  Linked
Quarter
Past due LHFI $ 10,866     $ 7,186     $ 3,680     51.2 %
ALCL   83,359       63,123       20,236     32.1  
Classified loans   69,781       52,115       17,666     33.9  
Total nonperforming LHFI   14,031       14,085       (54 )   (0.4 )
Provision for credit losses   16,942       3,452       13,490     390.8  
Net charge-offs   1,078       1,553       (475 )   (30.6 )
Credit quality ratios(1):              
ALCL to nonperforming LHFI   594.11 %     448.16 %     N/A     14595 bp
ALCL to total LHFI   1.21       1.14       N/A     7 bp
ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(2)   1.29       1.25       N/A     4 bp
Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI   0.20       0.25       N/A     -5 bp
Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized)   0.07       0.12       N/A     -5 bp


_____________________________________________________
(1) Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information.
(2) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated at September 30, 2022, by excluding the ALCL for warehouse loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the warehouse loans from the LHFI in the denominator. For the periods prior to September 30, 2022, it is calculated by excluding the ALCL for warehouse loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the PPP and warehouse loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL and PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA.

The Company recorded a credit loss provision of $16.9 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to a credit loss provision of $3.5 million recorded during the linked quarter. The increase is primarily due to the merger with BTH, completed on August 1, 2022, which required a Day 1 CECL loan provision of $14.9 million. The remaining $2.1 million provision for credit losses in excess of the loan credit loss provision recorded in conjunction with the BTH merger was primarily due to a $1.2 million provision expense for off-balance sheet items due to an increase in unfunded loan commitments unrelated to those acquired in the BTH merger.

Overall, absent the impact of the BTH merger and its effect on the following: provision of $14.9 million, classified loans of $17.5 million, past due loans of $3.1 million, and nonperforming LHFI of $3.0 million, most credit metrics improved at September 30, 2022, when compared to the linked quarter. The ALCL to nonperforming LHFI increased to 594.1% at September 30, 2022, compared to 448.2% at June 30, 2022, driven by the $20.2 million increase in the Company’s ALCL for the quarter, which was predominately driven by the BTH merger. Quarterly net charge-offs decreased to $1.1 million from $1.6 million for the linked quarter, decreasing to 0.07% (annualized) to total average LHFI for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, compared to 0.12% (annualized) for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. Also, primarily due to the BTH merger, classified loans increased $17.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to the linked quarter and represented 1.01% of LHFI, at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.94% at June 30, 2022. The ALCL to total LHFI increased to 1.21% at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.14% at June 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $13.7 million, a decrease of $493,000, or 3.5%, from the linked quarter. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily driven by decreases of $3.3 million in mortgage banking revenue, offset by an increase of $1.7 million in gain on sales of securities, net.

The $3.3 million decrease in mortgage banking revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily driven by an 11% reduction in origination volume, a 30% reduction in sales volume and a 45% reduction in sales margin experienced in the current quarter. Also contributing to the decline was a $2.0 million impairment of the GNMA MSR portfolio.

The gain on sales of securities, net, increased $1.7 million when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, due to the sale of primarily legacy BTH securities during the current quarter as a result of investment strategy and liquidity management. The proceeds from the sale were primarily used to pay down our short-term FHLB borrowings.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $56.2 million, an increase of $12.1 million compared to the linked quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily driven by increases of $4.5 million, $2.8 million and $1.3 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, merger-related expenses, and intangible asset amortization expense, respectively.

The $4.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was primarily driven by the addition of 123 full-time equivalent employees due to the BTH merger, which contributed $2.3 million to the total increase. Additionally, incentive accruals increased by $995,000 due to exceeding performance metrics during the period. We made the decision last quarter to implement inflationary raises for a large segment of our employees.

Merger-related expenses associated with the BTH merger were $3.6 million during the current quarter.

The $1.3 million increase in intangible asset amortization expense was due to the core deposit intangible established in conjunction with the BTH merger.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 14.8% during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 18.4% during the linked quarter and 18.8% during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was lower due to tax-exempt items having a larger than proportional effect on the Company's effective income tax rate as income before taxes was lower for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to both the linked quarter and same quarter last year primarily due to merger-related expense during the current quarter.

Financial Condition

Loans

  • Total LHFI increased $1.35 billion compared to the linked quarter and $1.70 billion compared to September 30, 2021.
  • On August 1, 2022, we acquired $1.24 billion in loans, net of fair value adjustments, from BTH.
  • Adjusting for the impact of BTH and excluding mortgage warehouse loans, loan growth during the current quarter totaled $215.3 million, or 3.5%, when compared to the linked quarter.
  • Mortgage warehouse lines of credit totaled $460.6 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $71.3 million, or 13.4%, compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of $252.8 million, or 35.4%, compared to September 30, 2021.
  • Total LHFI at September 30, 2022, were $6.88 billion, reflecting an increase of 24.5% compared to the linked quarter and 32.7% compared to September 30, 2021.

Securities

  • Total securities at September 30, 2022, were $1.69 billion, a decrease of $125.5 million, or 6.9%, compared to the linked quarter and an increase of $154.7 million, or 10.1%, compared to September 30, 2021.
  • The fair value of acquired BTH securities totaled $456.8 million.
  • The Company sold $447.5 million of primarily legacy BTH available for sale ("AFS") securities during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and used the majority of the funds to pay down short-term Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances.
  • The steepening of the short end of the yield curve during the year-to-date 2022 period negatively impacted the fair value of the AFS portfolio and caused an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $175.2 million, $59.3 million of which was recorded during the current quarter.
  • The total securities portfolio effective duration was 5.2 years as of September 30, 2022, compared to 4.4 years as of June 30, 2022.

Deposits

  • Total deposits increased $1.47 billion compared to the linked quarter and increased $1.62 billion compared to September 30, 2021, respectively.
  • The merger with BTH reflected the addition of $1.57 billion of deposits, net of fair value adjustments, at August 1, 2022, and contributed $865.9 million in interest-bearing demand, $398.1 million in noninterest-bearing and $302.5 million in time deposits.
  • Adjusting for the impact of BTH, deposits decreased $139.7 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to June 30, 2022, and grew $4.7 million compared to September 30, 2021. The quarterly decrease was due in large part to one customer moving deposits out of the bank due to a business transaction combined with our strategic decision to allow some non-core funding to leave the bank.
  • For both the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and the linked quarter, average noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total average deposits were 34.9% compared to 31.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Borrowings

  • The Company assumed $37.6 million of subordinated promissory notes ("Notes") from BTH in conjunction with the merger, $10.1 million in repurchase agreements with former BTH depositors and $7.2 million in junior subordinated debt.
  • During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, short-term FHLB advances decreased from $600.0 million to $150.0 million. As mentioned above, the Company sold primarily legacy BTH AFS securities during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and used the majority of the funds to pay down short-term FHLB advances.

Stockholders’ Equity

  • Stockholders’ equity was $907.0 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $260.7 million compared to $646.4 million at June 30, 2022, and an increase of $201.4 million compared to $705.7 million at September 30, 2021.
  • The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the BTH merger, which drove a $306.3 million increase in stockholders' equity and net income for the quarter of $16.2 million. These increases were partially offset by a $59.3 million other comprehensive loss, net of tax, and dividend during the current quarter of $4.6 million.
  • Book value and tangible book value were negatively impacted by an accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, experienced primarily on the Company's AFS securities portfolio of $175.2 million at September 30, 2022, with $59.3 million of the loss recorded during the current quarter.

Conference Call

Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial (888) 437-3179 (U.S. and Canada); and (862) 298-0702 (International), and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2864/46747.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates 59 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas and Houston, across North Louisiana and into Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, including the Company’s loan loss reserves and allowance for credit losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including expectations regarding and efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin’s results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company’s liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin’s control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “assumes,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” and “would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin’s future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: deterioration of Origin’s asset quality; factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin’s primary market areas; the financial health of Origin’s commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; changes in the value of collateral securing Origin’s loans; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk, (including the impact of higher interest rates on macroeconomic conditions, and customer and client behavior); the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; the risk of widespread inflation; Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin’s primary market areas, including the impact of supply-chain disruptions and labor pressures; changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin’s ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; changes in management personnel; Origin’s ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; operational risks associated with Origin’s business; volatility and direction of market interest rates; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which Origin operates and in which its loans are concentrated; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; Origin’s level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial loans in Origin’s loan portfolio; changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, and tax matters; Origin’s ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; changes in the utility of Origin’s non-GAAP liquidity measurements and its underlying assumptions or estimates; uncertainty regarding the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and the impact of any replacement alternatives such as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) on Origin’s business; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies and similar organizations; natural disasters and adverse weather events, acts of terrorism, an outbreak of hostilities (including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine, including the imposition of additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or property damage), widespread illness or public health outbreaks or other international or domestic calamities, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; and system failures, cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Origin’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin’s behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Chris Reigelman
318-497-3177
chris@origin.bank

Media Contact
Ryan Kilpatrick
318-232-7472
rkilpatrick@origin.bank

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Quarterly Financial Data

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
                   
Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Net interest income $ 78,523     $ 59,504     $ 52,502     $ 54,180     $ 52,541  
Provision for credit losses   16,942       3,452       (327 )     (2,647 )     (3,921 )
Noninterest income   13,723       14,216       15,906       16,701       15,923  
Noninterest expense   56,241       44,150       42,774       40,346       39,165  
Income before income tax expense   19,063       26,118       25,961       33,182       33,220  
Income tax expense   2,820       4,807       5,278       4,860       6,242  
Net income $ 16,243     $ 21,311     $ 20,683     $ 28,322     $ 26,978  
Adjusted net income(1) $ 31,087     $ 21,949     $ 21,134     $ 24,155     $ 26,978  
PTPP(1)   36,005       29,570       25,634       30,535       29,299  
Basic earnings per common share   0.57       0.90       0.87       1.21       1.15  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.57       0.90       0.87       1.20       1.14  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)   1.09       0.92       0.89       1.02       1.14  
Dividends declared per common share   0.15       0.15       0.13       0.13       0.13  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic   28,298,984       23,740,611       23,700,550       23,484,056       23,429,705  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted   28,481,619       23,788,164       23,770,791       23,609,874       23,613,010  
                   
Balance sheet data                  
Total LHFI $ 6,882,681     $ 5,528,093     $ 5,194,406     $ 5,231,331     $ 5,187,288  
Total assets   9,462,639       8,111,524       8,112,295       7,861,285       7,470,478  
Total deposits   7,777,327       6,303,158       6,767,179       6,570,693       6,158,768  
Total stockholders’ equity   907,024       646,373       676,865       730,211       705,667  
                   
Performance metrics and capital ratios                  
Yield on LHFI   4.94 %     4.26 %     4.08 %     4.11 %     4.05 %
Yield on interest-earnings assets   4.23       3.53       3.13       3.35       3.33  
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.64       0.29       0.26       0.28       0.30  
Cost of total deposits   0.41       0.19       0.17       0.19       0.21  
NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE")   3.68       3.23       2.86       3.06       3.02  
NIM - FTE, adjusted (2)   3.61       3.20       2.76       2.92       2.94  
Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROA")   0.70       1.08       1.04       1.49       1.43  
Adjusted ROA (annualized) (1)   1.34       1.11       1.07       1.27       1.43  
PTPP ROA (1)   1.55       1.49       1.29       1.60       1.56  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROE")   6.86       12.81       11.61       15.70       15.21  
Adjusted ROE (annualized) (1)   13.14       13.19       11.86       13.39       15.21  
PTPP ROE (1)   15.22       17.77       14.39       16.93       16.52  
Book value per common share $ 29.58     $ 27.15     $ 28.50     $ 30.75     $ 30.03  
Tangible book value per common share (1)(3)   23.41       25.05       26.37       28.59       28.76  
Adjusted tangible book value per common share (1)   29.13       29.92       29.15       28.35       28.26  
Efficiency ratio (4)   60.97 %     59.89 %     62.53 %     56.92 %     57.21 %
Core efficiency ratio(1)   52.16       54.10       58.93       57.25       53.03  
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets (5)   10.51       10.82       11.20       11.20       11.27  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (5)   10.70       10.96       11.35       11.36       11.42  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (5)   13.98       14.09       14.64       14.77       14.95  
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)   9.63       9.09 
       8.84       9.20       9.20  


_____________________________________________________
(1) Adjusted net income, PTPP earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted ROA, PTPP ROA, adjusted ROE, PTPP ROE, tangible book value per common share, adjusted tangible book value per common share and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.
(2) NIM - FTE, adjusted, is a non-GAAP financial measure, and is calculated for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, by removing the net Purchase Accounting ("PAA") accretion from the net interest income. For periods prior to September 30, 2022, it is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest-earning assets and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.
(3) A decline in accumulated other comprehensive loss during the YTD period ended September 30, 2022, negatively impacted total stockholders' equity and tangible common equity and caused tangible book value per common share to decline primarily due to the steepening of the short end of the yield curve that occurred during 2022 and its impact on our investment portfolio.
(4) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
(5) September 30, 2022, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.
   

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Year-to-Date Financial Data

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2022       2021  
Income statement and share amounts (Unaudited)
Net interest income $ 190,529     $ 162,072  
Provision for credit losses   20,067       (8,118 )
Noninterest income   43,845       45,492  
Noninterest expense   143,165       116,433  
Income before income tax expense   71,142       99,249  
Income tax expense   12,905       19,025  
Net income $ 58,237     $ 80,224  
Adjusted net income(1) $ 74,170     $ 78,902  
PTPP earnings(1)   91,209       91,131  
Basic earnings per common share (2)   2.31       3.43  
Diluted earnings per common share(2)   2.30       3.40  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)   2.92       3.34  
Dividends declared per common share   0.43       0.36  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic   25,263,681       23,413,794  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted   25,366,807       23,606,597  
       
Performance metrics      
Yield on LHFI   4.47 %     4.03 %
Yield on interest-earning assets   3.66       3.45  
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.40       0.33  
Cost of total deposits   0.27       0.23  
NIM, FTE   3.28       3.12  
NIM - FTE, adjusted (3)   3.25       3.05  
ROA (annualized)   0.93       1.44  
Adjusted ROA (annualized)(1)   1.18       1.42  
PTPP ROA (annualized)(1)   1.45       1.64  
ROE (annualized)   10.02       15.81  
Adjusted ROE (annualized)(1)   12.76       15.55  
PTPP ROE (annualized)(1)   15.69       17.96  
Efficiency ratio (4)   61.08       56.09  
Core efficiency ratio(1)   54.64       51.46  


_____________________________________________________
(1) Adjusted net income, PTPP earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted ROA, PTPP ROA, adjusted ROE, PTPP ROE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.
(2) Due to the combined impact of the issuance of common stock shares due to the BTH merger on the quarterly average common shares outstanding calculation compared to the impact of the issuance of common stock shares due to the BTH merger on the year-to-date average common outstanding calculation, and the effect of rounding, the sum of the quarterly earnings per common share may not equal the year-to-date earnings per common share amount.
(3) NIM - FTE, adjusted, is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, by removing the net PAA accretion from the net interest income. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, it is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest-earning assets and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.
(4) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
   

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
                   
Interest and dividend income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Interest and fees on loans $ 79,803     $ 55,986     $ 51,183     $ 53,260     $ 53,182  
Investment securities-taxable   7,801       7,116       5,113       4,691       3,449  
Investment securities-nontaxable   2,151       1,493       1,400       1,493       1,582  
Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions   1,482       1,193       587       686       538  
Total interest and dividend income   91,237       65,788       58,283       60,130       58,751  
Interest expense                  
Interest-bearing deposits   7,734       3,069       2,886       2,957       3,255  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   2,717       1,392       1,094       1,161       1,118  
Subordinated debentures   2,263       1,823       1,801       1,832       1,837  
Total interest expense   12,714       6,284       5,781       5,950       6,210  
Net interest income   78,523       59,504       52,502       54,180       52,541  
Provision for credit losses   16,942       3,452       (327 )     (2,647 )     (3,921 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   61,581       56,052       52,829       56,827       56,462  
Noninterest income                  
Service charges and fees   4,734       4,274       3,998       3,994       3,973  
Insurance commission and fee income   5,666       5,693       6,456       2,826       3,451  
Mortgage banking (loss) revenue   (929 )     2,354       4,096       2,857       2,728  
Other fee income   1,162       638       598       702       783  
Gain on sales of securities, net   1,664                   75        
Gain (loss) on sales and disposals of other assets, net   70       (279 )           (97 )     (8 )
Limited partnership investment income (loss)   112       282       (363 )     50       3,078  
Swap fee income (loss)   25       1       139       (285 )     727  
Other income   1,219       1,253       982       6,579       1,191  
Total noninterest income   13,723       14,216       15,906       16,701       15,923  
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   31,834       27,310       26,488       24,718       23,629  
Occupancy and equipment, net   5,399       4,514       4,427       4,306       4,353  
Data processing   2,689       2,413       2,486       2,302       2,329  
Office and operations   2,121       2,162       1,560       1,849       1,598  
Loan related expenses   1,599       1,517       1,305       1,880       1,949  
Professional services   1,188       420       1,060       923       912  
Electronic banking   1,087       896       917       616       997  
Advertising and marketing   1,196       859       871       1,147       863  
Franchise tax expense   957       838       770       692       598  
Regulatory assessments   877       802       626       526       664  
Intangible asset amortization   1,872       525       537       194       194  
Communications   279       252       281       286       359  
Merger-related expense   3,614       807       571              
Other expenses   1,529       835       875       907       720  
Total noninterest expense   56,241       44,150       42,774       40,346       39,165  
Income before income tax expense   19,063       26,118       25,961       33,182       33,220  
Income tax expense   2,820       4,807       5,278       4,860       6,242  
Net income $ 16,243     $ 21,311     $ 20,683     $ 28,322     $ 26,978  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.57     $ 0.90     $ 0.87     $ 1.21     $ 1.15  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.57       0.90       0.87       1.20       1.14  
                                       

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
Assets (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Cash and due from banks $ 118,505     $ 123,499     $ 129,825     $ 133,334   $ 124,515
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   181,965       200,421       454,619       572,284     227,450
Total cash and cash equivalents   300,470       323,920       584,444       705,618     351,965
Securities:                  
AFS   1,672,170       1,804,370       1,905,687       1,504,728     1,486,543
Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses   11,285       4,288       4,831       22,767     37,702
Securities carried at fair value through income   6,347       6,630       7,058       7,497     10,876
Total securities   1,689,802       1,815,288       1,917,576       1,534,992     1,535,121
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions   53,899       76,822       45,242       45,192     45,144
Loans held for sale   59,714       62,493       80,295       80,387     109,956
Loans   6,882,681       5,528,093       5,194,406       5,231,331     5,187,288
Less: ALCL   83,359       63,123       62,173       64,586     69,947
Loans, net of ALCL   6,799,322       5,464,970       5,132,233       5,166,745     5,117,341
Premises and equipment, net   99,291       81,950       80,421       80,691     80,740
Mortgage servicing rights   21,654       22,127       21,187       16,220     16,000
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance   38,885       38,742       38,547       38,352     38,162
Goodwill   136,793       34,153       34,153       34,368     26,741
Other intangible assets, net   52,384       15,900       16,425       16,962     3,089
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   210,425       175,159       161,772       141,758     146,219
Total assets $ 9,462,639     $ 8,111,524     $ 8,112,295     $ 7,861,285   $ 7,470,478
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,667,489     $ 2,214,919     $ 2,295,682     $ 2,163,507   $ 1,980,107
Interest-bearing deposits   4,361,423       3,598,417       3,947,714       3,864,058     3,600,654
Time deposits   748,415       489,822       523,783       543,128     578,007
Total deposits   7,777,327       6,303,158       6,767,179       6,570,693     6,158,768
FHLB advances and other borrowings   450,456       894,581       305,560       309,801     309,152
Subordinated debentures   201,687       157,540       157,478       157,417     157,357
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   126,145       109,872       205,213       93,163     139,534
Total liabilities   8,555,615       7,465,151       7,435,430       7,131,074     6,764,811
Stockholders’ equity:                  
Common stock   153,309       119,038       118,744       118,733     117,480
Additional paid-in capital   518,376       244,368       242,789       242,114     237,928
Retained earnings   410,572       398,946       381,222       363,635     338,387
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (175,233 )     (115,979 )     (65,890 )     5,729     11,872
Total stockholders’ equity   907,024       646,373       676,865       730,211     705,667
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,462,639     $ 8,111,524     $ 8,112,295     $ 7,861,285   $ 7,470,478
                                   

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Data

  At and For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
                   
LHFI (Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Commercial real estate $ 2,174,347     $ 1,909,054     $ 1,801,382     $ 1,693,512     $ 1,590,519  
Construction/land/land development   853,311       635,556       593,350       530,083       518,920  
Residential real estate   1,399,182       1,005,623       922,054       909,739       913,411  
Total real estate loans   4,426,840       3,550,233       3,316,786       3,133,334       3,022,850  
Commercial and industrial   1,967,037       1,430,239       1,358,597       1,454,235       1,435,203  
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit   460,573       531,888       503,249       627,078       713,339  
Consumer   28,231       15,733       15,774       16,684       15,896  
Total LHFI   6,882,681       5,528,093       5,194,406       5,231,331       5,187,288  
Less: allowance for loan credit losses ("ALCL")   83,359       63,123       62,173       64,586       69,947  
LHFI, net $ 6,799,322     $ 5,464,970     $ 5,132,233     $ 5,166,745     $ 5,117,341  
                   
Nonperforming assets                  
Nonperforming LHFI                  
Commercial real estate $ 431     $ 224     $ 233     $ 512     $ 672  
Construction/land/land development   366       373       256       338       592  
Residential real estate   7,641       7,478       11,609       11,647       9,377  
Commercial and industrial   5,134       5,930       8,987       12,306       13,873  
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit   385                          
Consumer   74       80       96       100       41  
Total nonperforming LHFI   14,031       14,085       21,181       24,903       24,555  
Nonperforming loans held for sale   2,698       2,461       2,698       1,754       2,074  
Total nonperforming loans   16,729       16,546       23,879       26,657       26,629  
Repossessed assets   1,781       2,009       1,703       1,860       4,574  
Total nonperforming assets $ 18,510     $ 18,555     $ 25,582     $ 28,517     $ 31,203  
Classified assets $ 71,562     $ 54,124     $ 72,082     $ 71,232     $ 80,165  
Past due LHFI (1)   10,866       7,186       21,753       25,615       25,954  
                   
Allowance for loan credit losses                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 63,123     $ 62,173     $ 64,586     $ 69,947     $ 77,104  
Provision for loan credit losses   15,787       2,503       (659 )     (2,668 )     (4,266 )
ALCL - BTH merger   5,527                          
Loans charged off   1,628       2,192       2,402       3,162       3,035  
Loan recoveries   550       639       648       469       144  
Net charge-offs   1,078       1,553       1,754       2,693       2,891  
Balance at end of period $ 83,359     $ 63,123     $ 62,173     $ 64,586     $ 69,947  
   
Credit quality ratios (Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Total nonperforming assets to total assets   0.20 %     0.23 %     0.32 %     0.36 %     0.42 %
Total nonperforming loans to total loans   0.24       0.30       0.45       0.50       0.50  
Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI   0.20       0.25       0.41       0.48       0.47  
Past due LHFI to LHFI   0.16       0.13       0.42       0.49       0.50  
ALCL to nonperforming LHFI   594.11       448.16       293.53       259.35       284.86  
ALCL to total LHFI   1.21       1.14       1.20       1.23       1.35  
ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted (2)   1.29       1.25       1.33       1.43       1.63  
Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized)   0.07       0.12       0.14       0.21       0.22  


_____________________________________________________
(1) Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due.
(2) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted is calculated at September 30, 2022, by excluding the ALCL for warehouse loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the warehouse loans from the LHFI in the denominator. For the periods prior to September 30, 2022, it is calculated by excluding the ALCL for warehouse loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the PPP and warehouse loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL and PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA.
   

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields/Rates

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
  Average
Balance		   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Yield/Rate
                       
Assets (Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Commercial real estate $ 2,046,411   4.64 %   $ 1,828,700   4.17 %   $ 1,505,731   4.08 %
Construction/land/land development   760,682   5.20       587,872   4.52       527,881   4.10  
Residential real estate   1,249,746   4.36       966,363   4.30       936,375   4.14  
Commercial and industrial ("C&I")   1,816,912   5.64       1,398,802   4.26       1,492,375   4.14  
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit   491,584   4.53       444,851   4.10       660,715   3.58  
Consumer   24,137   6.80       15,979   6.03       16,222   5.81  
LHFI   6,389,472   4.94       5,242,567   4.26       5,139,299   4.05  
Loans held for sale   29,927   4.12       37,678   3.69       72,739   3.85  
Loans receivable   6,419,399   4.93       5,280,245   4.25       5,212,038   4.05  
Investment securities-taxable   1,547,848   2.00       1,610,400   1.77       853,277   1.60  
Investment securities-nontaxable   317,175   2.69       258,178   2.32       280,189   2.24  
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions   73,819   2.10       51,052   4.79       43,725   2.22  
Interest-bearing balances due from banks   206,781   2.09       277,800   0.84       610,863   0.19  
Total interest-earning assets   8,565,022   4.23       7,477,675   3.53       7,000,092   3.33  
Noninterest-earning assets(1)   637,399         467,045         464,721    
Total assets $ 9,202,421       $ 7,944,720       $ 7,464,813    
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                    
Liabilities                      
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 4,157,092   0.66 %   $ 3,767,275   0.26 %   $ 3,657,625   0.25 %
Time deposits   669,900   0.51       503,325   0.49       582,384   0.67  
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,826,992   0.64       4,270,600   0.29       4,240,009   0.30  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   538,020   2.00       417,121   1.34       263,956   1.68  
Subordinated debentures   186,803   4.81       157,517   4.64       157,321   4.63  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,551,815   0.91       4,845,238   0.52       4,661,286   0.53  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities                      
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,582,500         2,288,732         1,965,843    
Other liabilities(1)   129,354         143,427         134,079    
Total liabilities   8,263,669         7,277,397         6,761,208    
Stockholders’ Equity   938,752         667,323         703,605    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,202,421       $ 7,944,720       $ 7,464,813    
Net interest spread     3.32 %       3.01 %       2.80 %
NIM     3.64         3.19         2.98  
NIM - (FTE)(2)     3.68         3.23         3.02  
NIM - FTE, adjusted (3)     3.61         3.20         2.94  


_____________________________________________________
(1) Includes Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”) repurchase average balances of $29.1 million, $35.8 million, and $51.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. The GNMA repurchase asset and liability are recorded as equal offsetting amounts in the consolidated balance sheets, with the asset included in Loans held for sale and the liability included in FHLB advances and other borrowings.
(2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.
(3) NIM - FTE, adjusted, is calculated for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, by removing the net PAA accretion from the net interest income. For periods prior to September 30, 2022, it is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest-earning assets and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.
   

 Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  At and For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
                   
Calculation of PTPP earnings: (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Net income $ 16,243     $ 21,311     $ 20,683     $ 28,322     $ 26,978  
Plus: provision for credit losses   16,942       3,452       (327 )     (2,647 )     (3,921 )
Plus: income tax expense   2,820       4,807       5,278       4,860       6,242  
PTPP Earnings $ 36,005     $ 29,570     $ 25,634     $ 30,535     $ 29,299  
                   
Calculation of PTPP ROA and PTPP ROE:                  
PTPP earnings $ 36,005     $ 29,570     $ 25,634     $ 30,535     $ 29,299  
Divided by number of days in the quarter   92       91       90       92       92  
Multiplied by the number of days in the year   365       365       365       365       365  
PTPP earnings, annualized $ 142,846     $ 118,605     $ 103,960     $ 121,144     $ 116,241  
                   
Divided by total average assets   9,202,421       7,944,720       8,045,246       7,559,570       7,464,813  
PTPP ROA (annualized)   1.55 %     1.49 %     1.29 %     1.60 %     1.56 %
                   
Divided by total average stockholder’s equity $ 938,752     $ 667,323     $ 722,504     $ 715,614     $ 703,605  
PTPP ROE (annualized)   15.22 %     17.77 %     14.39 %     16.93 %     16.52 %
                   
Calculation of core efficiency ratio:                  
Net interest income $ 78,523     $ 59,504     $ 52,502     $ 54,180     $ 52,541  
Less: insurance and mortgage net interest income   1,208       1,082       875       946       1,048  
Total noninterest income   13,723       14,216       15,906       16,701       15,923  
Less: insurance and mortgage noninterest income   4,737       8,047       10,552       5,683       6,179  
Less: gain on fair value of the Lincoln Agency                     5,200        
Less: gain on sale of securities, net   1,664                   75        
Adjusted total revenue $ 84,637     $ 64,591     $ 56,981     $ 58,977     $ 61,237  
Total noninterest expense $ 56,241     $ 44,150     $ 42,774     $ 40,346     $ 39,165  
Less: insurance and mortgage noninterest expense   8,479       8,397       8,626       6,580       6,688  
Less: merger-related expenses   3,614       807       571              
Adjusted total noninterest expense   44,148       34,946       33,577       33,766       32,477  
                   
Efficiency ratio   60.97 %     59.89 %     62.53 %     56.92 %     57.21 %
Core efficiency ratio   52.16       54.10       58.93       57.25       53.03  
                   
Calculation of tangible book value per common share and adjusted tangible book value per common share:    
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 907,024     $ 646,373     $ 676,865     $ 730,211     $ 705,667  
Less: goodwill   136,793       34,153       34,153       34,368       26,741  
Less: other intangible assets, net   52,384       15,900       16,425       16,962       3,089  
Tangible common equity   717,847       596,320       626,287       678,881       675,837  
Less: accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (175,233 )     (115,979 )     (65,890 )     5,729       11,872  
Adjusted tangible common equity   893,080       712,299       692,177       673,152       663,965  
Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period   30,661,734       23,807,677       23,748,748       23,746,502       23,496,058  
Tangible book value per common share $ 23.41     $ 25.05     $ 26.37     $ 28.59     $ 28.76  
Adjusted tangible book value per common share $ 29.13     $
 29.92
     $ 29.15     $ 28.35     $ 28.26  
  At and For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021
Calculation of adjusted net income:                  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 61,581     $ 56,052     $ 52,829     $ 56,827     $ 56,462  
Add: CECL provision for non-PCD loans   14,890                          
Adjusted net interest income after provision for credit losses   76,471       56,052       52,829       56,827       56,462  
                   
Total noninterest income   13,723       14,216       15,906       16,701       15,923  
Less: GNMA MSR impairment   (1,950 )                        
Less: gain on sales of securities, net   1,664                   75        
Less: Gain on fair value of the Lincoln Agency                     5,200        
Adjusted total noninterest income   14,009       14,216       15,906       11,426       15,923  
                   
Total noninterest expense   56,241       44,150       42,774       40,346       39,165  
Less: merger-related expenses   3,614       807       571              
Adjusted total noninterest expense   52,627       43,343       42,203       40,346       39,165  
                   
Income tax expense   2,820       4,807       5,278       4,860       6,242  
Add: income tax expense   3,946       169       120       (1,108 )      
Adjusted income tax expense   6,766       4,976       5,398       3,752       6,242  
                   
Adjusted net income $ 31,087     $ 21,949     $ 21,134     $ 24,155     $ 26,978  
                   
Calculation of adjusted ROA and adjusted ROE:                
Adjusted net income $ 31,087     $ 21,949     $ 21,134     $ 24,155     $ 26,978  
Divided by number of days in the quarter   92       91       90       92       92  
Multiplied by number of days in the year   365       365       365       365       365  
Annualized adjusted net income $ 123,334     $ 88,037     $ 85,710     $ 95,832     $ 107,032  
Divided by total average assets $ 9,202,421     $ 7,944,720     $ 8,045,246     $ 7,559,570     $ 7,464,813  
Adjusted ROA (annualized)   1.34 %     1.11 %     1.07 %     1.27 %     1.43 %
Divided by total average stockholders equity $ 938,752     $ 667,323     $ 722,504     $ 715,614     $ 703,605  
Adjusted ROE (annualized)   13.14 %     13.19 %     11.86 %     13.39 %     15.21 %
                   
Calculation of adjusted EPS and adjusted dilutive EPS:                
Numerator:                  
Adjusted net income $ 31,087     $ 21,949     $ 21,134     $ 24,155     $ 26,978  
Denominator:                  
Weighted average common shares outstanding   28,298,984       23,740,611       23,700,550       23,484,056       23,429,705  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   28,481,619       23,788,164       23,770,791       23,609,874       23,613,010  
                   
Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.10     $ 0.92     $ 0.89     $ 1.03     $ 1.15  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   1.09       0.92       0.89       1.02       1.14  
                                       

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)   2022       2021  
Calculation of PTPP earnings:  
Net income $ 58,237     $ 80,224  
Plus: provision for credit losses   20,067       (8,118 )
Plus: income tax expense   12,905       19,025  
PTPP earnings $ 91,209     $ 91,131  
       
Calculation of PTPP ROA and PTPP ROE:    
PTPP earnings $ 91,209     $ 91,131  
Divided by number of days in this period   273       273  
Multiplied by the number of days in the year   365       365  
PTPP earnings, annualized $ 121,946     $ 121,842  
       
Divided by total average assets $ 8,401,701     $ 7,441,055  
PTPP ROA   1.45 %     1.64 %
       
Divided by total average stockholder’s equity $ 776,985     $ 678,223  
PTPP ROE   15.69 %     17.96 %
       
Calculation of core efficiency ratio:    
Net interest income $ 190,529     $ 162,072  
Less: insurance and mortgage net interest income   3,165       3,030  
Total noninterest income   43,845       45,492  
Less: insurance and mortgage noninterest income   23,336       20,342  
Less: gain on sale of securities, net   1,664       1,673  
Adjusted total revenue $ 206,209     $ 182,519  
       
Total noninterest expense $ 143,165     $ 116,433  
Less: insurance and mortgage noninterest expense   25,502       20,904  
Less: merger-related expenses   4,992        
Less: other noninterest expense         1,613  
Adjusted total expense $ 112,671     $ 93,916  
       
Efficiency ratio   61.08 %     56.09 %
Core efficiency ratio   54.64 %     51.46 %
       
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)   2022       2021  
Calculation of adjusted net income:      
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 170,462     $ 170,190  
Add: CECL provision for non-PCD loans   14,890        
Adjusted net interest income after provision for credit losses   185,352       170,190  
       
Total noninterest income   43,845       45,492  
Less: GNMA MSR impairment   (1,950 )      
Less: gain on sales of securities, net   1,664       1,673  
Adjusted total noninterest income   44,131       43,819  
       
Total noninterest expense   143,165       116,433  
Less: merger-related expense   4,992        
Adjusted total noninterest expense   138,173       116,433  
       
Income tax expense   12,905       19,025  
Add: income tax expense   4,235       (351 )
Adjusted income tax expense   17,140       18,674  
       
Adjusted net income $ 74,170     $ 78,902  
       
Calculation of adjusted ROA and adjusted ROE:      
Adjusted net income $ 74,170     $ 78,902  
Divided by number of days in the quarter   273       273  
Multiplied by number of days in the year   365       365  
Annualized adjusted net income $ 99,165     $ 105,492  
Divided by total average assets $ 8,401,701     $ 7,441,055  
Adjusted ROA (annualized)   1.18 %     1.42 %
Divided by total average stockholders equity $ 776,985     $ 678,223  
Adjusted ROE (annualized)   12.76 %     15.55 %
       
Calculation of adjusted EPS and Dilutive EPS:      
Numerator:      
Adjusted net income $ 74,170     $ 78,902  
Denominator:      
Weighted average common shares outstanding   25,263,681       23,413,794  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   25,366,807       23,606,597  
       
Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 2.94     $ 3.37  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   2.92       3.34  

