FormFactor, Inc. Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended September 24, 2022. Quarterly revenues were $180.9 million, a decrease of 11.3% compared to $203.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, and a decrease of 4.8% from $190.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.



As anticipated, third quarter revenue, gross margin and profitability were down sequentially, chiefly due to the expected reduction in Foundry & Logic probe card demand

To better align FormFactor’s cost structure with these reduced demand levels, which are now expected to extend well into next year, the Company has implemented an operational restructuring during the fourth quarter of 2022

Systems Segment’s record third quarter revenue expected to continue in the fourth quarter, highlighting benefits of lab-to-fab diversification strategy and positive impact of recent tuck-in acquisitions



“We expect the current cyclical downturn in demand, which impacted FormFactor’s third quarter revenue and profitability, to extend well into next year,” said Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor, Inc. “To preserve profitability at the revenue run rates we believe are likely to prevail until the downturn ends, we have announced decisive steps to better align FormFactor’s cost structure with these temporarily reduced demand levels.”

Third Quarter Highlights

On a GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $4.4 million, or $0.06 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 of $30.2 million, or $0.38 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 of $20.5 million, or $0.26 per fully-diluted share. Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 34.4%, compared with 46.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, and 42.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $18.3 million, or $0.24 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 of $36.8 million, or $0.46 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 of $31.6 million, or $0.40 per fully-diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 39.0%, compared with 47.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, and 46.0% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $24.2 million, compared to $42.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, and $34.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Free cash flow for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $15.5 million, compared to free cash flow for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 of $28.3 million, and free cash flow for the third quarter of 2021 of $14.4 million. A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flow is provided in the schedules included below.

Outlook

Dr. Slessor added, “Our sequentially weaker outlook is due to three primary factors; one, the new US-China trade restrictions announced on October 7th; two, weaker DRAM probe card demand; and three, further softness in Foundry & Logic probe card demand, with specific weakness in RF probe cards. These factors notwithstanding, we remain confident in the long-term growth prospects for the industry overall, driven by the fundamental trends of semiconductor content growth and innovations like advanced packaging.”

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, FormFactor is providing the following outlook*:

GAAP Reconciling Items** Non-GAAP Revenue $155 million +/- $5 million — $155 million +/- $5 million Gross Margin 27% +/- 1.5% $9 million 33% +/- 1.5% Net income per diluted share ($0.22) +/- $0.03 $0.25 $0.03 +/- $0.03

*This outlook assumes consistent foreign currency rates.

**Reconciling items are stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, and amortization of intangibles, inventory, and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information :

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income, that are adjusted from the nearest GAAP financial measure to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses. Reconciliations of the adjustments to GAAP results for the three and nine months ended September 24, 2022, and for outlook provided before, as well as for the comparable periods of fiscal 2021, are provided below, and on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. Information regarding the ways in which management uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its business, management's reasons for using this non-GAAP financial information, and limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial information, is included under “About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures” following the tables below.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full semiconductor product life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Forward-looking Statements :

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s future financial and operating results, and the Company’s plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future financial and operating results, customer demand, conditions in the semiconductor industry, and growth opportunities, and other statements regarding the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and “continue,” the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions, and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in demand for the Company’s products; customer-specific demand; market opportunity; anticipated industry trends; the availability, benefits, and speed of customer acceptance or implementation of new products and technologies; manufacturing, processing, and design capacity, goals, expansion, volumes, and progress; difficulties or delays in research and development; industry seasonality; risks to the Company’s realization of benefits from acquisitions, investments in capacity and investments in new electronic data systems and information technology; reliance on customers or third parties (including suppliers); changes in macro-economic environments; events affecting global and regional economic and market conditions and stability such as infectious diseases and pandemics, military conflicts, political volatility and similar factors, operating separately or in combination; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We continue to operate in an environment with substantial uncertainties arising from global, regional and national health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, including with respect to their impact on our operations, capacity, customer demand, and supply chain, as well as the macroeconomic environment. In addition, there are varying barriers to international trade, including restrictive trade and export regulations, dynamic tariffs, trade disputes between the U.S. and other countries, such as the recent US-China restrictions, and national security developments or tensions, that may substantially restrict or condition our sales to or in certain countries, increase the cost of doing business internationally, and disrupt our supply chain. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements within this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 24,

2022 June 25,

2022 September 25,

2021 September 24,

2022 September 25,

2021 Revenues $ 180,869 $ 203,907 $ 189,964 $ 581,950 $ 564,676 Cost of revenues 118,656 109,538 109,745 331,144 331,468 Gross profit 62,213 94,369 80,219 250,806 233,208 Operating expenses: Research and development 26,549 28,317 26,026 82,000 75,526 Selling, general and administrative 31,637 33,406 30,940 97,949 91,434 Total operating expenses 58,186 61,723 56,966 179,949 166,960 Operating income 4,027 32,646 23,253 70,857 66,248 Interest income 709 300 121 1,147 463 Interest expense (152 ) (119 ) (151 ) (463 ) (447 ) Other income, net 1,041 551 58 1,784 36 Income before income taxes 5,625 33,378 23,281 73,325 66,300 Provision for income taxes 1,274 3,136 2,784 8,860 8,273 Net income $ 4,351 $ 30,242 $ 20,497 $ 64,465 $ 58,027 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.39 $ 0.26 $ 0.83 $ 0.75 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.38 $ 0.26 $ 0.82 $ 0.73 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 77,245 77,897 77,869 77,796 77,643 Diluted 77,688 79,210 79,029 78,492 79,190





FORMFACTOR, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 24,

2022 June 25,

2022 September 25,

2021 September 24,

2022 September 25,

2021 GAAP Revenue $ 180,869 $ 203,907 $ 189,964 $ 581,950 $ 564,676 Adjustments: Amortization of deferred revenue fair value adjustments due to acquisitions — — 57 — 260 Non-GAAP Revenue $ 180,869 $ 203,907 $ 190,021 $ 581,950 $ 564,936 GAAP Gross Profit $ 62,213 $ 94,369 $ 80,219 $ 250,806 $ 233,208 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 1,241 1,139 1,545 3,548 13,598 Stock-based compensation 1,022 734 1,392 2,834 3,806 Restructuring charges 6,060 454 4,322 6,653 4,490 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 70,536 $ 96,696 $ 87,478 $ 263,841 $ 255,102 GAAP Gross Margin 34.4 % 46.3 % 42.2 % 43.1 % 41.3 % Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 0.6 % 0.5 % 0.8 % 0.6 % 2.4 % Stock-based compensation 0.6 % 0.4 % 0.7 % 0.5 % 0.7 % Restructuring charges 3.4 % 0.2 % 2.3 % 1.1 % 0.8 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 39.0 % 47.4 % 46.0 % 45.3 % 45.2 % GAAP operating expenses $ 58,186 $ 61,723 $ 56,966 $ 179,949 $ 166,960 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles (1,567 ) (1,526 ) (1,604 ) (4,654 ) (4,909 ) Stock-based compensation (6,973 ) (5,624 ) (6,528 ) (19,039 ) (17,779 ) Restructuring charges (114 ) (127 ) (311 ) (415 ) (777 ) Gain on contingent consideration — — — — 95 Acquisition related expenses — — — — (209 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 49,532 $ 54,446 $ 48,523 $ 155,841 $ 143,381 GAAP operating income $ 4,027 $ 32,646 $ 23,253 $ 70,857 $ 66,248 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 2,808 2,665 3,149 8,202 18,507 Stock-based compensation 7,995 6,358 7,920 21,873 21,585 Restructuring charges 6,174 581 4,633 7,068 5,267 Gain on contingent consideration — — — — (95 ) Acquisition related expenses — — — — 209 Non-GAAP operating income $ 21,004 $ 42,250 $ 38,955 $ 108,000 $ 111,721





FORMFACTOR, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 24,

2022 June 25,

2022 September 25,

2021 September 24,

2022 September 25,

2021 GAAP net income $ 4,351 $ 30,242 $ 20,497 $ 64,465 $ 58,027 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 2,808 2,665 3,149 8,202 18,507 Stock-based compensation 7,995 6,358 7,920 21,873 21,585 Restructuring charges 6,174 581 4,633 7,068 5,267 Gain on contingent consideration — — — — (95 ) Acquisition related expenses — — — — 209 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (3,017 ) (3,071 ) (4,571 ) (7,813 ) (12,650 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 18,311 $ 36,775 $ 31,628 $ 93,795 $ 90,850 GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.39 $ 0.26 $ 0.83 $ 0.75 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.38 $ 0.26 $ 0.82 $ 0.73 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.47 $ 0.41 $ 1.21 $ 1.17 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 1.19 $ 1.15





FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 24,

2022 September 25,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 64,465 $ 58,027 Selected adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 21,189 19,256 Amortization 7,056 16,362 Stock-based compensation expense 21,873 21,585 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 16,078 11,621 Non-cash restructuring charges 710 1,592 Gain on contingent consideration — (95 ) Other activity impacting operating cash flows (20,323 ) (26,319 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 111,048 100,437 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (39,024 ) (51,353 ) Acquisition of business (3,350 ) — Purchase of promissory note receivable (1,000 ) — Purchases of marketable securities, net (8,639 ) (43,623 ) Net cash used in investing activities (52,013 ) (94,976 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of common stock through stock repurchase program (73,478 ) (23,951 ) Proceeds from issuances of common stock 10,499 10,647 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards (15,564 ) (12,643 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (3,873 ) Principal repayments on term loans (6,421 ) (7,049 ) Net cash used in financing activities (84,964 ) (36,869 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,708 ) (2,216 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (31,637 ) (33,624 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 155,342 191,098 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 123,705 $ 157,474





FORMFACTOR, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 24,

2022 June 25,

2022 September 25,

2021 September 24,

2022 September 25,

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 24,247 $ 42,646 $ 34,282 $ 111,048 $ 100,437 Adjustments: Cash paid for interest 161 131 157 455 496 Acquisition related payments in working capital — — — — 209 Capital expenditures (8,908 ) (14,510 ) (20,031 ) (39,024 ) (51,353 ) Free cash flow $ 15,500 $ 28,267 $ 14,408 $ 72,479 $ 49,789





FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 24,

2022 June 25,

2022 December 25,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,602 $ 136,395 $ 151,010 Marketable securities 130,991 129,919 125,055 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 110,497 107,726 115,541 Inventories, net 132,029 143,475 111,548 Restricted cash 1,263 2,102 2,233 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,932 17,447 18,652 Total current assets 516,314 537,064 524,039 Restricted cash 1,840 1,802 2,099 Operating lease, right-of-use-assets 31,508 33,499 35,210 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 163,384 157,814 146,555 Goodwill 209,105 212,357 212,299 Intangibles, net 28,208 30,872 36,342 Deferred tax assets 67,775 65,059 61,995 Other assets 4,229 3,980 1,981 Total assets $ 1,022,363 $ 1,042,447 $ 1,020,520 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 75,021 $ 60,927 $ 57,862 Accrued liabilities 46,328 54,835 50,836 Current portion of term loans, net of unamortized issuance costs 2,734 4,725 8,931 Deferred revenue 31,974 31,255 23,224 Operating lease liabilities 7,699 7,843 7,901 Total current liabilities 163,756 159,585 148,754 Term loans, less current portion, net of unamortized issuance costs 14,653 14,915 15,434 Deferred tax liabilities 2,232 2,909 3,623 Long-term operating lease liabilities 27,858 29,511 31,009 Other liabilities 5,562 5,542 5,920 Total liabilities 214,061 212,462 204,740 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 77 77 78 Additional paid-in capital 843,453 860,584 898,945 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,899 ) (8,996 ) (1,449 ) Accumulated deficit (17,329 ) (21,680 ) (81,794 ) Total stockholders’ equity 808,302 829,985 815,780 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,022,363 $ 1,042,447 $ 1,020,520

About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow provides supplemental information that is important to understanding financial and business trends and other factors relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income are among the primary indicators used by management as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods, and by management and our board of directors to determine whether our operating performance has met certain targets and thresholds. Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income when evaluating operating performance because it believes that the exclusion of the items indicated herein, for which the amounts or timing may vary significantly depending upon our activities and other factors, facilitates comparability of our operating performance from period to period. We use free cash flow to conduct and evaluate our business as an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. Many investors also prefer to track free cash flow, as opposed to only GAAP earnings. Free cash flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, and therefore it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to our entire consolidated statements of cash flows. We have chosen to provide this non-GAAP information to investors so they can analyze our operating results closer to the way that management does, and use this information in their assessment of our business and the valuation of our Company. We compute non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income, by adjusting GAAP net income, GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, GAAP revenue, GAAP gross profit, GAAP gross margin, GAAP operating expenses, and GAAP operating income to remove the impact of certain items and the tax effect, if applicable, of those adjustments. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP, and may be materially different from other non-GAAP measures, including similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income, net income per basic and diluted share, revenue, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, or operating income in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. We may expect to continue to incur expenses of a nature similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. For more information on the non-GAAP adjustments, please see the table captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations” and “Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to non-GAAP Free Cash Flow” included in this press release.

