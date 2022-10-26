Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,595 in the last 365 days.

Teladoc Health Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results

  • Third quarter revenue grows 17% year-over-year to $611.4 million
  • Net loss totaled $73.5 million, or $0.45 per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $51.2 million
  • Cash flow from operating activities was $63.0 million for the quarter and $123.7 million year-to-date

/EIN News/ -- PURCHASE, NY, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Teladoc Health delivered strong third quarter results, including robust revenue growth, and adjusted EBITDA above the high end of expectations,” said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health. “During the quarter we continued to make progress against our whole person care strategy as the market evolves towards integrated virtual and digital health solutions.”

Key Financial Data
($ thousands, unaudited)
  Quarter Ended   Year over Year   Nine Months Ended   Year over Year
  September 30,   Change   September 30,   Change
  2022
   2021
       2022
   2021
    
Revenue $ 611,402     $ 521,658     17   %   $ 1,769,131     $ 1,478,472     20   %
                                   
Net Loss $ (73,476 )   $ (84,340 )   13   %   $ (9,849,460 )   $ (417,808 )   N/M    
Net Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.45 )   $ (0.53 )   15   %   $ (61.09 )   $ (2.68 )   N/M    
                                   
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 51,211     $ 67,372     (24 ) %   $ 152,419     $ 190,760     (20 ) %

* A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable measure under GAAP has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these Non-GAAP measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
N/M – Not meaningful

Third Quarter 2022

Revenue increased 17% to $611.4 million from $521.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Access fees revenue grew 20% to $540.1 million and visit fee revenue grew 5% to $65.6 million. U.S. Revenues grew 17% to $534.0 million and International revenues grew 17% to $77.4 million.

Net loss totaled $73.5 million, or ($0.45) per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $84.3 million, or ($0.53) per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Results for the third quarter of 2022 primarily included stock-based compensation expense of $55.7 million, or ($0.34) per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $48.8 million, or ($0.30) per share. Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 also included $3.7 million, or ($0.02) per share, of lease abandonment costs related to the abandonment of certain excess leased office space.

Results for the third quarter of 2021 included stock-based compensation expense of $71.7 million, or ($0.45) per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $45.1 million, or ($0.28) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA* decreased 24% to $51.2 million, compared to $67.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 68.3 percent for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 67.1 percent for the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted gross margin* was 69.6 percent for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 67.6 percent for the third quarter of 2021.

Average revenue per U.S. paid member increased to $2.61 in the third quarter of 2022, from $2.40 in the third quarter of 2021.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Revenue increased 20% to $1,769.1 million from $1,478.5 million in the first nine months of 2021. Access fees revenue grew 23% to $1,550.1 million, and visit fee revenue grew 8% to $200.2 million for the first nine months of 2022. U.S. Revenues grew 20% to $1,546.6 million, and International revenues grew 19% to $222.5 million for the first nine months of 2022.

Non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $9.6 billion were recorded in the first nine months of 2022. The non-cash charges had no impact on the provision for income taxes.

Net loss totaled $9,849.5 million, or ($61.09) per share, for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $417.8 million, or ($2.68) per share, for the first nine months of 2021. Results for the first nine months of 2022 primarily included non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $9,630.0 million, or ($59.73) per share, as well as stock-based compensation expense of $167.1 million, or ($1.04) per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $147.3 million, or ($0.91) per share. Net loss for the first nine months of 2022 also included $3.7 million, or ($0.02) per share, of lease abandonment costs related to the abandonment of certain excess leased office space.

Results for the first nine months of 2021 included stock-based compensation expense of $241.0 million, or ($1.55) per share, amortization of acquired intangibles of $133.8 million, or ($0.86) per share, loss on extinguishment of debt of $43.7 million, or ($0.28) per share, and non-cash income taxes charges of $93.9 million, or ($0.60) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA* decreased 20% to $152.4 million compared to $190.8 million for the first nine months of 2021.

GAAP gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 67.5 percent for the first nine months of 2022, compared to 67.3 percent for the first nine months of 2021.

Adjusted gross margin* was 68.6 percent for the first nine months of 2022 compared to 67.9 percent for the first nine months of 2021.

Average revenue per U.S. paid member increased to $2.58 in the first nine months of 2022, from $2.27 in the first nine months of 2021.

Financial Outlook

Teladoc Health provides an outlook based on current market conditions and expectations and what we know today. Based on what we know today, we believe our outlook ranges provide a reasonable baseline for 2022 financial performance.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, we expect:

   
  4Q 2022 Outlook Range
Revenue $625 - $640 million
EBITDA $10 - $37 million
Adjusted EBITDA $88 - $98 million
Net loss per share ($0.40) - ($0.10)
Total U.S. Paid Membership 57 - 58 million
Visit Fee Only Access ~24 million
Total Visits 4.7 - 4.9 million

For the full year 2022, we expect:

   
  Full Year 2022 Outlook Range
Revenue $2,395 - $2,410 million
EBITDA ($17) - $10 million
Adjusted EBITDA $240 - $250 million
Net loss per share ($61.40) - ($61.10)
Total U.S. Paid Membership 57 - 58 million
Visit Fee Only Access ~24 million
Total Visits 18.4 - 18.6 million

Earnings Conference Call

The third quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 for U.S. participants, or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants, and referencing Conference ID Number: 270257; or via a live audio webcast available online at http://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/. A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding future financial or operating results, future numbers of members or clients, future numbers of visits, litigation outcomes, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients; (v) changes in valuations or useful lives of our assets; (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified providers into our network; (vii) the impact of impairment losses; (viii) risks relating to impairment losses, including with respect to goodwill; and (ix) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, demand for our services and general economic conditions, as well as orders, directives and legislative action by local, state, federal and foreign governments in response to the spread of COVID-19. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Revenues and Summary Operating Metrics

Revenue              
($ thousands, except Average U.S. Quarter Ended   Year over Year   Nine Months Ended   Year over Year
Revenue Per Member) September 30,   Change   September 30,   Change
  2022   2021       2022   2021    
Access Fees Revenue                                  
U.S. $ 465,692   $ 386,181   21   %   $ 1,337,264   $ 1,085,325   23   %
International   74,387     62,737   19   %     212,882     176,764   20   %
Total   540,079     448,918   20   %     1,550,146     1,262,089   23   %
                                   
Visit Fee Revenue                                  
U.S.   62,766     59,863   5   %     191,479     176,187   9   %
International   2,800     2,690   4   %     8,748     9,131   (4 ) %
Total   65,566     62,553   5   %     200,227     185,318   8   %
                                   
Other                                  
U.S.   5,555     9,583   (42 ) %     17,856     29,617   (40 ) %
International   202     604   (67 ) %     902     1,448   (38 ) %
Total   5,757     10,187   (43 ) %     18,758     31,065   (40 ) %
                                   
Total Revenue $ 611,402   $ 521,658   17   %   $ 1,769,131   $ 1,478,472   20   %
                                   
U.S. Revenue $ 534,013   $ 455,627   17   %   $ 1,546,599   $ 1,291,129   20   %
International Revenue   77,389     66,031   17   %     222,532     187,343   19   %
Total Revenue $ 611,402   $ 521,658   17   %   $ 1,769,131   $ 1,478,472   20   %
                                   
Average U.S. Revenue Per Member (1) $ 2.61   $ 2.40   9   %   $ 2.58   $ 2.27   14   %


Visits Quarter Ended   Year over Year   Nine Months Ended   Year over Year
(thousands) September 30,   Change   September 30,   Change
  2022
   2021
       2022
   2021
    
U.S. Visits 3,445     3,007     15 %   10,461     8,191     28 %
International Visits 1,128     991     14 %   3,281     2,801     17 %
Total Visits 4,573     3,998     14 %   13,742     10,992     25 %
                           
Utilization (2) 22.3 %   21.0 %   128 pt   23.2 %   19.2 %   401 pt
                           
Platform-Enabled Sessions (3) 974     969     1 %   3,189     3,078     4 %
                           
Total Visits & Sessions Provided & Enabled 5,547     4,967     12 %   16,931     14,070     20 %


Membership and Visit Fee Only Access Quarter Ended   Year over Year
(millions) September 30,   Change
  2022   2021    
U.S. Paid Membership 57.8   52.5   10 %
             
U.S. Visit Fee Only Access 24.3   23.6   3 %
             
Unique Chronic Care Members (4) 0.791   0.725   9 %

(1) Average U.S. Revenue Per Member measures the average amount of access revenue that the Company generates from a U.S. paid member for a particular period. It is calculated by dividing the U.S. access revenue generated from the Company’s U.S. paid members, excluding certain non-member based access fees, by the total average number of U.S. paid members during the applicable period.

(2) Utilization measures the ratio of visits to total U.S. paid members. It is calculated by dividing visits during a particular period (excluding visit fee only visits) by U.S. paid members in the applicable period and annualizing the result.

(3) Platform-Enabled Sessions are a unique instance in which our licensed software platform has facilitated a virtual voice or video encounter between a care provider and our client’s patient, or between care providers. We believe platform-enabled sessions are an indicator of the value our clients derive from the platform they license from us in order to facilitate virtual care.

(4) Unique Chronic Care Members represent the number of unique individuals enrolled in our suite of chronic care programs at the end of a given period.


TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

  Quarter Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022
   2021
   2022
   2021
Revenue $ 611,402     $ 521,658     $ 1,769,131     $ 1,478,472  
Expenses:                      
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately below)   185,619       169,041       555,114       475,273  
Operating expenses:                      
Advertising and marketing   178,920       111,078       477,094       303,738  
Sales   54,634       62,602       170,893       191,251  
Technology and development   87,815       80,250       256,053       239,017  
General and administrative   112,542       103,016       328,333       319,404  
Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs   1,594       4,340       8,993       22,084  
Depreciation and amortization   62,008       51,907       180,312       151,907  
Goodwill impairment   0       0       9,630,000       0  
Total expenses   683,132       582,234       11,606,792       1,702,674  
Loss from operations   (71,730 )     (60,576 )     (9,837,661 )     (224,202 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   0       850       0       43,728  
Other expense (income), net   1,571       376       2,607       (5,493 )
Interest expense, net   1,346       18,895       11,163       61,493  
Net loss before provision for income taxes   (74,647 )     (80,697 )     (9,851,431 )     (323,930 )
Provision for income taxes   (1,171 )     3,643       (1,971 )     93,878  
Net loss $ (73,476 )   $ (84,340 )   $ (9,849,460 )   $ (417,808 )
                       
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.45 )   $ (0.53 )   $ (61.09 )   $ (2.68 )
                       
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share   161,727,962       159,435,165       161,217,033       155,926,680  

Stock-based Compensation Summary

Compensation costs for stock-based awards were classified as follows (in thousands):

  Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately) $ 675   $ 2,162   $ 4,994   $ 6,310
Advertising and marketing   3,614     5,244     10,523     15,141
Sales   11,064     17,518     33,845     57,638
Technology and development   17,660     22,910     51,532     77,335
General and administrative   22,649     23,867     66,204     84,547
Total stock-based compensation expense (1) $ 55,662   $ 71,701   $ 167,098   $ 240,971

(1) Excluding the amount capitalized related to internal software development projects.


TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022    2021 
Operating activities:                   
Net loss $ (9,849,460 )   $ (417,808 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Goodwill impairment   9,630,000       0  
Depreciation and amortization   180,312       151,907  
Depreciation of rental equipment   2,185       2,500  
Amortization of right-of-use assets   9,266       8,185  
Provision for doubtful accounts   8,867       11,353  
Stock-based compensation   167,098       240,971  
Deferred income taxes   (5,942 )     91,414  
Accretion of interest   2,496       46,843  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   0       40,631  
Gain on sale of investment   0       (5,901 )
Other, net   3,677       38  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   (45,267 )     (19,407 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (39,177 )     (34,566 )
Inventory   13,709       (2,661 )
Other assets   (22,854 )     (3,432 )
Accounts payable   24,067       (11,115 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   70,046       15,880  
Accrued compensation   (32,028 )     (17,352 )
Deferred revenue   12,311       20,002  
Operating lease liabilities   (8,111 )     (8,202 )
Other liabilities   2,548       1,502  
Net cash provided by operating activities   123,743       110,782  
Investing activities:          
Capital expenditures   (10,285 )     (5,611 )
Capitalized software   (108,588 )     (35,402 )
Proceeds from marketable securities   2,507       50,000  
Proceeds from the sale of investment   0       10,901  
Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired   0       (75,944 )
Other, net   2,514       3,150  
Net cash used in investing activities   (113,852 )     (52,906 )
Financing activities:          
Net proceeds from the exercise of stock options   5,646       22,956  
Repurchase of 2022 Notes   0       (139 )
Proceeds from advances from financing companies   6,807       10,677  
Payment against advances from financing companies   (11,470 )     (12,053 )
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan   3,386       13,996  
Cash received for withholding taxes on stock-based compensation, net   594       3,109  
Other, net   (2,847 )     (4,224 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   2,116       34,322  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   12,007       92,198  
Foreign exchange difference   (5,856 )     (1,694 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period   893,480       733,324  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 899,631     $ 823,828  
           


TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

  September 30,   December 31,
  2022       2021 
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 899,631     $ 893,480  
Short-term investments   0       2,537  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $15,311 and $12,384, respectively   201,701       168,956  
Inventories   59,344       73,079  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   126,912       87,387  
Total current assets   1,287,588       1,225,439  
Property and equipment, net   27,270       27,234  
Goodwill   4,846,001       14,504,174  
Intangible assets, net   1,854,263       1,910,278  
Operating lease - right-of-use assets   45,187       46,780  
Other assets   43,656       20,703  
Total assets $ 8,103,965     $ 17,734,608  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 70,783     $ 47,257  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   177,111       102,933  
Accrued compensation   63,211       91,941  
Deferred revenue-current   90,210       75,569  
Advances from financing companies   10,086       13,313  
Total current liabilities   411,401       331,013  
Other liabilities   1,632       1,492  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   41,080       41,773  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   3,146       3,834  
Advances from financing companies, net of current portion   7,855       9,291  
Deferred taxes, net   51,742       75,777  
Convertible senior notes, net   1,534,448       1,225,671  
Commitments and contingencies          
Stockholders’ equity:          
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 162,195,790 shares and 160,469,325 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   162       160  
Additional paid-in capital   17,299,981       17,473,336  
Accumulated deficit   (11,198,216 )     (1,421,454 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (49,266 )     (6,285 )
Total stockholders’ equity   6,052,661       16,045,757  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,103,965     $ 17,734,608  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance and financial and business trends from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as the primary measure of our performance.

Adjusted gross profit is our total revenue minus our total cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately) and adjusted gross margin is adjusted gross profit as a percentage of our total revenue.

EBITDA consists of net loss before interest; other expense (income), net, including foreign exchange gain or loss; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; goodwill impairment; and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before interest; other expense (income), net, including foreign exchange gain or loss; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; goodwill impairment; loss on extinguishment of debt; stock-based compensation; lease abandonment costs; and acquisition, integration, and transformation costs.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. None of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, nor adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net loss before provision for income taxes, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted gross margin has been and will continue to be affected by a number of factors, including the fees we charge our clients, the number of visits and cases we complete, the costs paid to providers and medical experts, as well as the costs of our provider network operations center;
  • adjusted gross margin does not reflect the significant depreciation and amortization to cost of revenue;
  • EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect goodwill impairment;
  • EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense on our debt;
  • EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA eliminate the impact of the provision for income taxes on our results of operations;
  • EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the loss on extinguishment of debt;
  • EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect other expense (income), net;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect significant lease abandonment costs. Lease abandonment costs may include certain lease impairment costs and certain losses related to early lease terminations;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect significant acquisition, integration, and transformation costs. Acquisition, integration and transformation costs include investment banking, financing, legal, accounting, consultancy, integration, fair value changes related to contingent consideration and certain other transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions. It also includes costs related to certain business transformation initiatives focused on integrating and optimizing various operations and systems, including upgrading our customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. These transformation cost adjustments made to our results do not represent normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the business but rather, incremental costs incurred in connection with our acquisition and integration activities;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant non-cash stock compensation expense which should be viewed as a component of recurring operating costs; and
  • other companies in our industry may calculate adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of these measures as comparative measures.

In addition, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any expenditures for such replacements.

We compensate for these limitations by using adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such GAAP measurements include net loss, net loss per share, and other performance measures.

In evaluating these financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation. Our presentation of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

The following is a reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, respectively:


Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)

  Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended   
  September 30,   September 30,  
  2022       2021       2022       2021      
Revenue $ 611,402     $ 521,658     $ 1,769,131     $ 1,478,472    
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately below)   (185,619 )     (169,041 )     (555,114 )     (475,273 )  
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets   (8,482 )     (2,545 )     (19,768 )     (8,233 )  
Gross Profit   417,301       350,072       1,194,249       994,966    
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets   8,482       2,545       19,768       8,233    
Adjusted gross profit $ 425,783     $ 352,617     $ 1,214,017     $ 1,003,199    
                         
Gross margin   68.3   %   67.1   %   67.5   %   67.3   %
Adjusted gross margin   69.6   %   67.6   %   68.6   %   67.9   %

The following is a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands, except for outlook data, unaudited)

  Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended   Outlook in millions (1)
  September 30,   September 30,   Fourth Quarter   Full Year
  2022
   2021
   2022
   2021
   2022   2022
Net loss $ (73,476 )   $ (84,340 )   $ (9,849,460 )   $ (417,808 )   $ (65) - ($16)   $ (9,914) - ($9,866)
Adjustments:                                  
Goodwill impairment   0       0       9,630,000       0              
Loss on extinguishment of debt   0       850       0       43,728              
Other expense (income), net   1,571       376       2,607       (5,493 )            
Interest expense, net   1,346       18,895       11,163       61,493              
Provision for income taxes   (1,171 )     3,643       (1,971 )     93,878              
Depreciation and amortization   62,008       51,907       180,312       151,907              
Total Adjustments   63,754       75,671       9,822,111       345,513       75 - 53     9,897 - 9,876
EBITDA   (9,722 )     (8,669 )     (27,349 )     (72,295 )     10 - 37     (17) - 10
Adjustments:                                  
Stock-based compensation   55,662       71,701       167,098       240,971              
Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs   1,594       4,340       8,993       22,084              
Lease abandonment costs   3,677       0       3,677       0              
Total Adjustments   60,933       76,041       179,768       263,055       78 - 61     257 - 240
Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,211     $ 67,372     $ 152,419     $ 190,760     $ 88 - $98   $ 240 - $250

(1) We have not provided a full line-item reconciliation for net loss to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA outlook because we do not provide outlook on the individual reconciling items between net loss, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA. This is due to the uncertainty as to timing, and the potential variability, of the individual reconciling items such as goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation and the related tax impact, provision for income taxes, acquisition, integration, and transformation costs, and lease abandonment costs, the effect of which may be significant. Accordingly, a full line-item reconciliation of the GAAP measure to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure outlook is not available without unreasonable effort.

Investors:
Patrick Feeley
914-265-7925
IR@teladochealth.com 

Media:
Chris Stenrud
860-491-8821
pr@teladochealth.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Teladoc Health Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.