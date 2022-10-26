Submit Release
AT&T Inc. and Raytheon Technologies are key Sponsors at NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference 2022

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

NVBDC National Veteran Matchmaking Conference

Registration closes November 3rd, 2022.

The goal of NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference, is to bring together professionals and Veteran businesses; providing procurement opportunities.

We are excited for Veteran-Owned businesses across the country to have the opportunity to connect with procurement professionals from all of these major corporations.”
— Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is gearing up for its biggest annual National Event; with Corporations and Veterans from around the country preparing for the largest certified Supplier-Veteran Business matchmaking event. NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference 2022 aims to bring together Supplier Diversity professionals and Veteran businesses in a face-face environment to provide procurement opportunities, develop business relationships, and educational opportunities.

NVBDC’s Corporate Members AT&T and Raytheon Technologies are sponsoring this year’s NVBDC Veteran Matchmaking Conference. The companies are excited to be silver sponsors with NVBDC and support veteran-owned businesses. AT&T Inc (AT&T) is a provider of telecommunications, media, and technology services. The company offers wireless communications, data, broadband, fiberoptic, and internet services. The company also offers local and long-distance telephone services, telecommunications equipment, managed networking, and wholesale services. Raytheon Technologies (RTX) is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide.

NVBDC’s National Veteran Matchmaking Conference focuses on celebrating and honoring veterans. (Please check out the agenda for more information.) The Conference will feature 1:1 Matchmaking, expert panelists from supplier diversity professionals, Vets- Night Out, and the celebration of the Marines’ Birthday with a Luncheon.
Register soon as matchmaking registration will be closing on October 24th, and general registration will close on November 4th.

For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB. Please visit our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.

NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.


Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
