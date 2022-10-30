Ron Gordon Watch Repair Announces Feature in Forbes on OMEGA and Watch Gift Ideas for 2022
OMEGA is one of the most popular watch brands that Ron deals with in his watch repair shop.
I love sharing my knowledge and passion for fine watches including Rolex, Tag Heuer, OMEGA, and other key watch brands.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair, the New York City leader in OMEGA watch repair, is proud to announce that proprietor Ron Gordon has been featured in Forbes magazine. The magazine had a recent round-up of the best watches for gift-giving as the holiday season approaches. Ron featured in the article and explained his passion for the OMEGA watch brand.
— Ron Gordon
“I love sharing my knowledge and passion for fine watches including Rolex, Tag Heuer, OMEGA, and other key watch brands,” explained Ron Gordon, proprietor of Ron Gordon Watch Repair. “In the article, I explain some of the key features that I really admire in the OMEGA brand. But regardless, as New Yorkers turn to gift-giving, I’m happy to inspect any luxury Swiss watch such as Rolex, Tag Heuer, and/or OMEGA and help a potential buyer to make a smart choice.”
The Forbes article is entitled, “The Best Watch Brands To Wear And Gift To Others, From Starter Models To Total Splurges Worth Collecting”, and can be found at https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbes-personal-shopper/article/best-watch-brands/. In the article, Ron explains, “From a mechanic’s point of view, I like Omega movements—such as caliber 1120 and 861—because they’re well-constructed workhorses,” says New York City watchmaker Ron Gordon. “The cases are also functional and incredibly sturdy.”
OMEGA is one of the most popular watch brands that Ron deals with in his watch repair shop. Conveniently offering watch repair near Grand Central Station, Ron brings watch repair to New York residents who own luxury watches. Many New Yorkers inherit a watch such as an OMEGA heirloom from a parent or grandparent. Others purchase one on eBay or from a dealer in pre-owned watches. Still others have the luck to find one in an abandoned drawer or attic. However one comes into the possession of an OMEGA watch, the next best step is to bring it into Ron for an inspection, tune-up, and (if necessary) a repair. No one has a reputation better than Ron as the best watch repair in New York City for OMEGA at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/omega-watch/.
LUXURY SWISS WATCH REPAIR
Here is background on the release. As the holidays approach for 2022, smart shoppers are beginning their shopping process early. Best-in-class luxury watches such as Rolex, TAG heuer, and OMEGA are very popular among the cognoscenti of the watch world. There are three options: buy a new watch, buy a second-hand or “vintage” watch, or gift an heirloom watch that one already owns. For options #2 and #3, Ron Gordon Watch Repair can be used to evaluate a pre-owned watch. Ron can evaluate the watch and give recommendations on tune-ups or needed repairs. In that way, one can gift a pre-owned Rolex, TAG Heuer, or OMEGA watch with the confidence that it has been inspected and repaired, as needed, by the best watch repair shop in New York City, Ron Gordon Watch Repair. The website has specific pages such as those on TAG Heuer Repair (https://www.rongordonwatches.com/tag-heuer/) and other key brands. However, the best course of action is to call in and set up an evaluation / inspection appointment. Ron can evaluate the watch and provide specifics on the cost of any necessary repairs.
ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIR
Ron Gordon Watch Repair is conveniently located at 280 Madison Avenue at 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands. The expert and namesake is Ron Gordon.
Contact:
Ron Gordon Watch Repair
Tel. 212-896-8999
Web. https://www.rongordonwatches.com/
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here