Rogue online pharmacies offer potentially dangerous prescription drugs to U.S. consumers. FDA has issued warning letters informing the website operators that they are engaged in illegal activity in violation of the U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, including:

offering for sale unapproved prescription drugs of unknown origin, safety, and effectiveness;

offering prescription drugs without a prescription;

offering prescription drugs without adequate directions for safe use; and

offering prescription drugs without FDA-required warnings to consumers about the serious health risks associated with the prescription drug.

Buying prescription drugs from rogue online pharmacies can be dangerous, or even deadly. FDA recommends that consumers do not purchase prescription drugs from the websites listed below.

Learn how to buy prescription drugs safely over the internet with FDA's BeSafeRX campaign. A safe, legal internet pharmacy:

always require a doctor’s prescription;

has a physical address and telephone number in the United States;

is licensed in the state(s) in which they are operating;

Is licensed in all states in which they do business; and

has a state-licensed pharmacist on staff to answer patient questions.

Report an internet pharmacy complaint.

Questions? Email the FDA Internet Pharmacy Task Force at FDAInternetPharmacyTaskForce-CDER@fda.hhs.gov.

The websites listed in the warning letters below do not represent an all-inclusive list of illegally-operating online pharmacies.