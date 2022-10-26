RITE AID INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilshiemer LLP Notifies Rite Aid Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rite Aid Corporation (“Rite Aid” or the "Company”) (NYSE: RAD). A class action complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Rite Aid securities between April 14, 2022 and September 28, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Rite Aid, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the U.S. The Company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. Pharmacy Services provides pharmacy benefits management (“PBM”) offerings through the Company’s Elixir subsidiary.

According to the complaint, on September 29, 2022, Rite Aid announced a $252.2 million charge for the impairment of goodwill related to the Company's Elixir subsidiary. On an earnings call held later in the day, Rite Aid's Chief Financial Officer, Matt Schroeder, explained that the large impairment charge was triggered by a change in Rite Aid's estimate of lives covered by Elixir for 2023 based on the latest selling season.

Following this news, Rite Aid's stock price fell $1.97 per share, or 28.02%, to close at $5.06 per share on September 29, 2022.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that (1) despite representations to the contrary, the number of new members, or “lives”, that the Elixir Pharmacy Benefit Management (“PBM”) services business was adding during the selling season ending on January 1, 2023 was in material decline, and (2) the Company was likely to recognize a significant charge for the impairment of goodwill related to Elixir due to a decrease in “lives” covered by Elixir’s PBM services business.

