Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings and Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) ("Mid Penn"), the parent company of Mid Penn Bank (the "Bank") and MPB Financial Services, LLC, today reported net income available to common shareholders (“earnings”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $15.5 million, or $0.97 per common share basic and diluted.

Key Highlights in the Third Quarter of 2022

  • Earnings increased $3.2 million to $15.5 million, or 26.4%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $12.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
  • Tax equivalent net interest margin increased 47 basis points ("bp") to 3.92% from 3.45% in the prior quarter.
  • Organic loans grew 17.8% (annualized) during the three months ended September 30, 2022 from the second quarter of 2022 and is now 9.4% (annualized) year to date.

  • Return on average assets was 1.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 1.10% for the prior quarter.

  • Return on average equity and return on average tangible common equity(1) were 12.37% and 16.55%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022 up from 9.91% and 13.59%, respectively for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Asset quality continues to remain strong with Mid Penn still in a net recovery position for the year and with a quarterly improvement in all of the asset quality metrics we report.
  • Book value per common share increased to $31.42 within the third quarter up from $31.23 in the second quarter, while tangible book value per share(1) increased to $23.80 at September 30, 2022, compared to $23.57, at June 30, 2022.

(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document.

"We are proud to deliver these third quarter and year-to-date financial results to our shareholders," said Rory G. Ritrievi, President and CEO. "We continue to generate high-quality organic loan growth and at attractive yields. Core loan growth within the quarter and year to date are both over 15% on an annualized basis. We also continue to have success not only in generating core deposit growth, but in the disciplined pricing of those deposits. This has provided for a significant expansion in our net interest margin within the quarter. Even with a significant decline in our residential mortgage business-driven by increases in interest rates - our overall fee income has improved by 6.7% year to date over same period last year as a result of improvements in just about every other fee generating aspect of our business. Included in that would be our bank trust and wealth group and our non-bank wealth and insurance subsidiaries. Along with that impressive organic growth in loans, deposits and fee business has been continued strength in asset quality and continued recognition of expense efficiencies from the acquisitions we have made. In my opinion the third quarter of 2022 is the best overall quarter we have had in the 54 full quarters since I joined the company in 2009. I am very encouraged by that performance particularly considering the headwinds we are all facing right now economically and geopolitically both home and abroad. While we feel we have much work to do, we do take pride in the organization we have built with your investment. I hope you share our enthusiasm for that success."

With this successful quarter, the Board is pleased to announce a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock was declared at its meeting on October 26, 2022, payable on November 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2022.

Net Interest Income and Average Balance Sheet

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income was $39.4 million compared to net interest income of $35.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $27.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.92% versus 3.45% for the second quarter of 2022 and 3.26% for the third quarter of 2021, a 47 and 66 bp, respectively, increase compared to the prior quarter and the same period in 2021. The linked quarter increase was the result of a 55 bp increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 12 bp increase in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets was the result of a combination of excess cash being re-deployed into higher yielding loans and investment securities and the increase in fed fund rates during the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily the result of higher rates being paid on deposits as a result of the fed fund rate increases. The decrease in interest-earning assets was the result of a decrease in federal funds sold, primarily a result of a decrease in deposits partially offset by loan growth and re-deployment of cash into investment securities. The increase compared to the same period of the prior year was the result of a 57 bp increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, a 12 bp decrease in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities and a $699.4 million increase in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a $498.7 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities, primarily obtained through the acquisition of Riverview Financial Corporation ("Riverview"). The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets was the result of a combination of excess cash being re-deployed into higher yielding investment securities and the increases in the fed fund rate during 2022. The decrease in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily the result of a lag in the repricing of deposits as rates increased.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income was $109.3 million, a $30.1 million, or 38.0%, increase compared to net interest income of $79.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was positively impacted by the Riverview acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2021, the deployment of fed funds into higher yielding investment securities since September 30, 2021, interest and fees from core loan growth since September 30, 2021 and reduced interest expense due to the lower cost of deposits in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.52%, a 17 bp increase compared to 3.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily the result of a $989.4 million increase in interest-earning assets and a 23 bp decrease in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $714.4 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities and the reduction of PPP fees recognized during the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

The three months ended September 30, 2022 included the recognition of $99 thousand of PPP loan processing fees, a decrease of $6.1 million compared to $6.2 million of PPP loan processing fees recognized during the same period in 2021. The nine months ended September 30, 2022 included the recognition of $3.7 million of PPP loan processing fees, a decrease of $13.8 million compared to $17.5 million of PPP loan processing fees recognized during the same period in 2021. These PPP fees are recognized as interest income over the term of the respective loan, or sooner if the loans are forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA"), or the borrower otherwise pays down principal prior to the loan’s stated maturity. As of September 30, 2022, we had $72 thousand of PPP fees remaining.

Total average assets were $4.3 billion for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a decrease of $126.1 million, or 2.8%, compared to total average assets of $4.5 billion for the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $831.0 million, or 23.7%, compared to total average assets of $3.5 billion third quarter of 2021. The decrease in total average assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to the reduction in federal funds sold. Total average assets were $4.5 billion for the first nine months of 2022, reflecting an increase of $1.1 billion, or 33.2%, compared to total average assets of $3.4 billion for the same period of 2021. The increase in total average assets for the three and nine months ended from September 30, 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 was primarily attributable to the Riverview acquisition, effective November 30, 2021.

Total average loans were $3.2 billion for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase of $108.3 million, or 3.5%, compared to total average loans of $3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $815.2 million, or 33.7%, compared to total average loans of $2.4 billion for the third quarter of 2021. Total average loans were $3.2 billion for the first nine months of 2022, reflecting an increase of $636.3 million, or 25.2%, compared to total average loans in the same period of 2021. The year-over-year growth is largely attributable to the Riverview acquisition.

Total average deposits were $3.7 billion for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a decrease of $110.5 million, or 2.9%, compared to total average deposits in the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $855.8 million, or 29.8%, compared to total average deposits of $2.9 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in total average deposits during the third quarter was primarily attributable to the maturity of certificates of deposit, which have renewed into lower rates, and migrated to other retail investment products or exited the Bank. We strategically adjusted our average cost of deposits through our targeted deposit run-off. The average cost of deposits was 0.30% for the third quarter of 2022, representing a 9 bp increase from the second quarter of 2022 and a 10 bp decrease from the third quarter of 2021. Total average deposits were $3.9 billion for the first nine months of 2022, reflecting an increase of $1.1 billion, or 41.5%, compared to total average deposits of $2.7 billion for the same period of 2021. The year-over-year growth in average deposits was positively impacted by the Riverview acquisition and significant increases in noninterest-bearing, interest-bearing, and money market deposits, primarily due to both expanded cash management and commercial deposit account relationships, and new deposits established as a result of Mid Penn’s PPP loan funding activities.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan and lease losses was $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $175 thousand compared to the provision for loan and lease losses of $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and an increase of $1.1 million compared to the provision for loan and lease losses of $425 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The provision for loan and lease losses of $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 related primarily to the provisioning on organic loan growth. The provision for loan and lease losses was $3.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.2 million compared to the $2.6 million provision for loan and lease losses for the same period of 2021. The increase in the provision for loan and lease losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was the result of one commercial relationship that was downgraded from substandard accrual to substandard non-accrual during the second quarter of 2022 and the growth in total loans of $218 million since December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan and lease losses and the related provision for loan and lease losses reflects Mid Penn’s continued application of the incurred loss method for estimating credit losses. We will adopt the current expected credit loss accounting standard, as required, effective January 1, 2023.

Total nonperforming assets were $7.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to nonperforming assets of $10.0 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming assets since December 31, 2021 was primarily the result of the successful workout of two non-accrual home equity loans amongst one relationship totaling $2.3 million during the first quarter of 2022. The nonperforming assets included acquired impaired loans assumed in the Riverview acquisition totaling $3.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans, including PPP loans, was 0.56% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.53% at June 30, 2022 and 0.47% at December 31, 2021.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity increased $9.0 million, or 1.84%, from $490.1 million as of December 31, 2021 to $499.1 million as of September 30, 2022. Regulatory capital ratios for both Mid Penn and its banking subsidiary indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized” at both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Noninterest Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest income totaled $6.0 million, an increase of $733 thousand, or 14.02%, compared to noninterest income of $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by increases of $524 thousand in income from fiduciary and wealth management activities and $231 thousand in mortgage banking income.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest income increased $454 thousand, or 8.24%, compared to noninterest income of $5.5 million for the same period of 2021, primarily driven by increases of $1.1 million in other income, $1.1 million in income from fiduciary and wealth management activities, $448 thousand in ATM debit card interchange income, $260 thousand in service charges on deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $2.6 million in mortgage banking income. Other income increased as a result of income in the third quarter of 2022 from a hedging program related to mortgage derivative activities that Mid Penn did not participate in during the third quarter of 2021. The increase in income from fiduciary activities was attributable to favorable growth in trust assets under management and increased sales of retail investments products, as a result of successful business development efforts by Mid Penn’s trust and wealth management team. ATM debit card interchange income and service charges on deposits increased primarily as a result of a higher volume of transactional deposit accounts, including deposit accounts assumed in the Riverview acquisition. The decrease in mortgage banking income was the result of increasing mortgage interest rates slowing mortgage loan originations and secondary-market loan sales and gains during the third quarter of 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest income totaled $16.9 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 6.74%, compared to noninterest income of $15.9 million for the first nine months of 2021, primarily driven by increases of $3.2 million in other income, $2.3 million in income from fiduciary activities, $1.4 million in ATM debit card interchange income and $1.1 million in service charges on deposits. The increase in other income was primarily the result of a fair value gain on a swap in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. The increases in fiduciary activities was a result of increased activity in the wealth management area and the Riverview acquisition. ATM debit card interchange income and service charges on deposits increased primarily as a result of a higher volume of transactional deposit accounts, including deposit accounts assumed in the Riverview acquisition. These favorable variances were partially offset by a decrease in mortgage banking income of $7.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. Mortgage banking income decreased as interest rates increased in response to the increase in the fed funds rate during the first nine months of 2022. As a result of the corresponding mortgage rate increases and an increase in property values driven by supply shortfalls and high liquidity levels among buyers, the mortgage loan refinancing market has slowed, and purchase money mortgage originations have slowed relative to the lending volumes seen in the past several years.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $24.7 million, an increase of $800 thousand, or 3.35%, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to noninterest expense of $23.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily the result of a $1.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $440 thousand increase in Pennsylvania bank shares tax. The higher salaries and benefits were a result of vacant positions that were filled during the quarter, an increase in incentive compensation due to better than anticipated results for the quarter and an increase in medical claims expense. The increase in shares tax compared to the prior quarter was the results of credits received in the second quarter that were not repeated in the third quarter.

Compared to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2022 increased $4.7 million, or 23.5%, from $20.0 million primarily as a result of higher expenses from the Riverview acquisition, most significantly increases of $3.2 million in salaries and benefits and $1.2 million in other expenses. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $1.1 million in mortgage banking profit-sharing expense, $207 thousand in FDIC assessment, and $198 thousand of post-acquisition restructuring expense in 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $74.4 million, an increase of $17.3 million, or 30.4%, compared to noninterest expense of $57.0 million for the same period of 2021 primarily as a result of higher expenses attributable to the Riverview acquisition, most significantly increases of $9.3 million in salaries and benefits and $4.1 million in other expenses.

The provision for income taxes was $3.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.8 million and $2.3 million of income tax provision recorded for the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, respectively. The provision for income taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2022 reflects a combined Federal and State effective tax rate of 19.0% compared to 18.4% and 18.8% for the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, respectively. The provision for income taxes was $9.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $6.7 million of income tax provision recorded for the same period of 2021. The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 reflects a combined Federal and State effective tax rate of 18.7% compared to 19.0% for the same period of 2021.

The efficiency ratio(1) was 53.5% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 57.6% in the second quarter of 2022, and 60.3% in the third quarter of 2021. The improvement in the efficiency ratio during the third quarter 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was the result of higher net interest income and noninterest income. The improvement in the efficiency ratio during the third quarter 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 was the result of higher net interest income, as well as the cost savings realized from the Riverview acquisition.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

On November 30, 2021, Mid Penn announced the successful completion of the merger acquisition of Riverview. The acquisition of Riverview impacted periods presented within this release. For more information regarding this transaction, please see Mid Penn’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. The statements are valid only as of the date hereof and Mid Penn disclaims any obligation to update this information.

(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document.

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continues," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy" or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; the length and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on securities held in Mid Penn’s portfolio; the success and timing of PPP loan repayment and forgiveness; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Mid Penn and Mid Penn Bank individually or collectively, including tax legislation; results of the regulatory examination and supervision process and oversight, including changes in monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or regulatory agencies; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; the availability of financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support Mid Penn and Mid Penn Bank’s future businesses; material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with Mid Penn’s initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the Riverview transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Mid Penn does business; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Riverview transaction; and other factors that may affect the future results of Mid Penn. 

For a more detailed description of these and other factors which would affect our results, please see Mid Penn’s filings with the SEC, including those risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Mid Penn on its website or otherwise. Mid Penn assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements at any time, except as required by law.


SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021		   Sep. 30,
2021
Ending Balances:                  
Investment securities $ 644,766     $ 618,184     $ 508,658     $ 392,619     $ 158,311  
Net loans and leases   3,303,977       3,163,157       3,106,384       3,089,799       2,356,196  
Total assets   4,333,903       4,310,163       4,667,174       4,689,425       3,453,187  
Total deposits   3,729,596       3,702,587       3,989,037       4,002,016       2,961,881  
Shareholders' equity   499,105       495,835       494,161       490,076       349,308  
Average Balances:                  
Investment securities   626,447       580,406       462,648       286,134       158,296  
Net loans   3,237,587       3,129,334       3,103,469       2,319,544       2,422,378  
Total assets   4,339,783       4,465,906       4,696,894       3,579,649       3,508,757  
Total deposits   3,726,658       3,837,135       3,999,074       3,007,955       2,870,885  
Shareholders' equity   502,082       495,681       494,019       403,010       345,816  
                   
Income Statement: Three Months Ended
  Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021		   Sep. 30,
2021
Net interest income $ 39,409     $ 35,433     $ 34,414     $ 29,372     $ 26,994  
Provision for loan and lease losses   1,550       1,725       500       370       425  
Noninterest income   5,963       5,230       5,750       5,660       5,509  
Noninterest expense   24,715       23,915       25,745       34,072       20,019  
Income before provision for income taxes   19,107       15,023       13,919       590       12,059  
Provision for income taxes   3,626       2,771       2,565       (17 )     2,272  
Net income available to shareholders   15,481       12,252       11,354       607       9,787  
Net income excluding non-recurring expenses (1)   15,481       12,252       11,614       10,266       9,943  
                   
Per Share:                  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.97     $ 0.77     $ 0.71     $ 0.05     $ 0.86  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.97     $ 0.77     $ 0.71     $ 0.05     $ 0.86  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
Book value per common share $ 31.42     $ 31.23     $ 30.96     $ 30.71     $ 30.55  
Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 23.80     $ 23.57     $ 23.31     $ 22.99     $ 24.75  
                   
Asset Quality:                  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   -0.007 %     -0.001 %     -0.007 %     0.001 %     0.149 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.23 %     0.25 %     0.25 %     0.32 %     0.29 %
Non-performing asset to total loans and other real estate   0.23 %     0.25 %     0.26 %     0.32 %     0.29 %
Non-performing asset to total assets   0.18 %     0.19 %     0.18 %     0.22 %     0.20 %
ALLL to total loans   0.56 %     0.53 %     0.49 %     0.47 %     0.60 %
ALLL to nonperforming loans   242.23 %     211.66 %     190.84 %     146.23 %     209.90 %
                   
Profitability:                  
Return on average assets   1.42 %     1.10 %     0.98 %     0.06 %     1.11 %
Return on average equity   12.37 %     9.91 %     9.32 %     0.61 %     11.23 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   16.55 %     13.59 %     12.82 %     1.26 %     14.20 %
Net interest margin   3.92 %     3.45 %     3.21 %     3.48 %     3.26 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   53.46 %     57.57 %     62.12 %     61.34 %     60.33 %
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets)   9.6 %     9.0 %     8.4 %     8.1 %     8.6 %
Common Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)   11.4 %     11.5 %     11.7 %     11.7 %     13.2 %
Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)   11.7 %     11.8 %     12.0 %     12.0 %     13.2 %
Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)   13.8 %     14.1 %     14.4 %     14.6 %     15.8 %

(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this document.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021		   Sep. 30,
2021
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 76,018     $ 64,440     $ 54,961     $ 41,100     $ 40,134  
Interest-bearing balances with other financial institutions   4,520       4,909       3,187       146,031       2,536  
Federal funds sold   14,140       167,437       700,283       726,621       712,272  
Total cash and cash equivalents   94,678       236,786       758,431       913,752       754,942  
                   
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   402,142       399,032       363,145       329,257       152,791  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   242,195       218,698       145,039       62,862       5,015  
Equity securities available for sale, at fair value   428       454       474       500       505  
Loans held for sale   5,997       9,574       7,474       11,514       23,154  
Loans and leases, net of unearned interest   3,322,457       3,180,033       3,121,531       3,104,396       2,370,429  
Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses   (18,480 )     (16,876 )     (15,147 )     (14,597 )     (14,233 )
Net loans and leases   3,303,977       3,163,157       3,106,384       3,089,799       2,356,196  
                   
Bank premises and equipment, net   33,854       33,732       33,612       33,232       25,562  
Bank premises and equipment held for sale   2,262       2,574       3,098       3,907        
Operating lease right of use asset   8,352       8,326       8,751       9,055       9,942  
Finance lease right of use asset   2,952       2,997       3,042       3,087       3,132  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   50,419       50,169       49,907       49,661       17,406  
Restricted investment in bank stocks   4,595       4,234       7,637       9,134       7,906  
Accrued interest receivable   15,861       12,902       11,584       11,328       10,008  
Deferred income taxes   16,093       13,780       11,974       10,779       4,133  
Goodwill   113,871       113,835       113,835       113,835       62,840  
Core deposit and other intangibles, net   7,215       7,729       8,250       9,436       3,537  
Foreclosed assets held for sale   49       69       125             11  
Other assets   28,963       32,115       34,412       28,287       16,107  
Total Assets $ 4,333,903     $ 4,310,163     $ 4,667,174     $ 4,689,425     $ 3,453,187  
                   
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 863,037     $ 850,180     $ 866,965     $ 850,438     $ 661,890  
Interest-bearing demand   1,103,000       1,023,027       1,050,923       1,066,852       745,833  
Money Market   966,913       999,556       1,159,809       1,076,593       905,742  
Savings   344,359       354,677       358,186       381,476       205,842  
Time   452,287       475,147       553,154       626,657       442,574  
Total Deposits   3,729,596       3,702,587       3,989,037       4,002,016       2,961,881  
                   
Long-term debt   4,501       4,592       74,681       81,270       74,858  
Subordinated debt   66,357       73,995       74,134       73,645       44,599  
Operating lease liability   10,261       10,324       10,923       11,363       10,950  
Accrued interest payable   1,841       1,542       2,067       1,791       1,901  
Other liabilities   22,242       21,288       22,171       29,264       9,690  
Total Liabilities   3,834,798       3,814,328       4,173,013       4,199,349       3,103,879  
                   
Shareholders' Equity:                  
Common stock, par value $1.00 per share; 20.0 million shares authorized   16,091       16,081       16,059       16,056       11,532  
Additional paid-in capital   386,452       386,128       385,765       384,742       246,830  
Retained earnings   120,572       108,265       99,206       91,043       92,722  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (19,130 )     (9,759 )     (4,946 )     158       147  
Treasury stock   (4,880 )     (4,880 )     (1,923 )     (1,923 )     (1,923 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity   499,105       495,835       494,161       490,076       349,308  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,333,903     $ 4,310,163     $ 4,667,174     $ 4,689,425     $ 3,453,187  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited):

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021		   Sep. 30,
2021		   Sep. 30,
2022		   Sep. 30,
2021
INTEREST INCOME                          
Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 38,484     $ 34,264     $ 35,016     $ 31,021     $ 29,590     $ 107,764     $ 87,755  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                          
U.S. Treasury and government agencies   2,873       2,329       1,536       715       285       6,738       688  
State and political subdivision obligations, tax-exempt   392       379       336       288       279       1,107       834  
Other securities   509       504       417       329       277       1,430       870  
Total Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities   3,774       3,212       2,289       1,332       841       9,275       2,392  
Interest on other interest-bearing balances   12       8       13       8       1       33       5  
Interest on federal funds sold   736       736       314       324       308       1,786       485  
Total Interest Income   43,006       38,220       37,632       32,685       30,740       118,858       90,637  
INTEREST EXPENSE                          
Interest on deposits   2,836       2,019       2,294       2,536       2,909       7,149       8,791  
Interest on short-term borrowings                           133             539  
Interest on long-term and subordinated debt   761       768       924       777       704       2,453       2,111  
Total Interest Expense   3,597       2,787       3,218       3,313       3,746       9,602       11,441  
Net Interest Income   39,409       35,433       34,414       29,372       26,994       109,256       79,196  
PROVISION FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES   1,550       1,725       500       370       425       3,775       2,575  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan and Lease Losses   37,859       33,708       33,914       29,002       26,569       105,481       76,621  
NONINTEREST INCOME                          
Income from fiduciary and wealth management activities   1,729       1,205       1,052       778       618       3,986       1,716  
ATM debit card interchange income   1,078       1,128       1,057       834       630       3,263       1,854  
Service charges on deposits   483       450       684       439       223       1,617       552  
Mortgage banking income   536       305       529       1,932       3,162       1,370       8,382  
Net gain (loss) on sales of SBA loans   152       119       (9 )     409       105       262       560  
Earnings from cash surrender value of life insurance   250       262       246       135       74       758       223  
Net gain on sales of investment securities                           79             79  
Other income   1,735       1,761       2,191       1,133       618       5,687       2,507  
Total Noninterest Income   5,963       5,230       5,750       5,660       5,509       16,943       15,873  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                          
Salaries and employee benefits   13,583       12,340       13,244       11,838       10,342       39,167       29,873  
Software licensing and utilization   1,804       1,821       2,106       1,839       1,551       5,731       4,493  
Occupancy expense, net   1,634       1,655       1,799       1,412       1,318       5,088       4,115  
Equipment expense   1,121       1,112       1,011       864       745       3,244       2,237  
Shares tax   920       480       920       (222 )     498       2,626       1,022  
Legal and professional fees   528       694       639       388       610       1,861       1,591  
ATM/card processing   518       571       517       357       249       1,605       696  
Intangible amortization   514       521       481       357       266       1,516       823  
FDIC Assessment   254       506       591       524       461       1,351       1,364  
Charitable contributions qualifying for State tax credits         125       65       797             190       635  
Mortgage banking profit-sharing expense         33       145       566       1,140       178       2,005  
(Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net   (57 )     (15 )     (16 )     1       (7 )     (88 )     (26 )
Merger and acquisition expense                     2,347       198             720  
Post-acquisition restructuring expense               329       9,880             329        
Other expenses   3,896       4,072       3,914       3,124       2,648       11,577       7,485  
Total Noninterest Expense   24,715       23,915       25,745       34,072       20,019       74,375       57,033  
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   19,107       15,023       13,919       590       12,059       48,049       35,461  
Provision for income taxes   3,626       2,771       2,565       (17 )     2,272       8,962       6,749  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 15,481     $ 12,252     $ 11,354     $ 607     $ 9,787     $ 39,087     $ 28,712  
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:                          
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.97     $ 0.77     $ 0.71     $ 0.05     $ 0.86     $ 2.45     $ 2.85  
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.97     $ 0.77     $ 0.71     $ 0.05     $ 0.86     $ 2.45     $ 2.85  
Cash Dividends Declared $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.60     $ 0.59  


CONSOLIDATED – AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited):

  Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis
  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest (1)   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest (1)   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest (1)   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS:                                  
Interest Bearing Balances $ 5,583   $ 12     0.85 %   $ 5,920   $ 8     0.54 %   $ 2,491   $ 1     0.16 %
Investment Securities:                                  
Taxable   546,439     3,369     2.45       501,631     2,740     2.19       102,259     504     1.96  
Tax-Exempt   80,008     496     2.46       78,775     480     2.44       56,037     353     2.50  
Total Securities   626,447     3,865     2.45       580,406     3,220     2.23       158,296     857     2.15  
                                   
Federal Funds Sold   131,089     736     2.23       415,405     736     0.71       715,365     308     0.17  
Loans and Leases, Net   3,237,587     38,573     4.73       3,129,334     34,354     4.40       2,422,378     29,660     4.86  
Restricted Investment in Bank Stocks   4,322     13     1.19       4,854     94     7.77       7,148     58     3.22  
Total Earning Assets   4,005,028     43,199     4.28       4,135,919     38,412     3.73       3,305,678     30,884     3.71  
                                   
Cash and Due from Banks   69,751             59,822             39,852        
Other Assets   265,004             270,165             163,227        
Total Assets $ 4,339,783           $ 4,465,906           $ 3,508,757        
                                   
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                                  
Interest-bearing Demand $ 1,072,496   $ 873     0.32 %   $ 1,030,237   $ 462     0.18 %   $ 681,171   $ 625     0.36 %
Money Market   994,446     1,097     0.44       1,079,900     584     0.22       854,065     864     0.40  
Savings   352,024     43     0.05       357,433     43     0.05       208,163     60     0.11  
Time   464,273     823     0.70       516,346     930     0.72       446,256     1,360     1.21  
Total Interest-bearing Deposits   2,883,239     2,836     0.39       2,983,916     2,019     0.27       2,189,655     2,909     0.53  
                                   
Short Term Borrowings           0.00                     149,505     133     0.35  
Long-term Debt   4,537     150     13.12       9,238     107     4.65       74,888     205     1.09  
Subordinated Debt   69,523     611     3.49       74,062     661     3.58       44,596     499     4.44  
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities   2,957,299     3,597     0.48       3,067,217     2,787     0.36       2,458,644     3,746     0.60  
                                   
Noninterest-bearing Demand   843,419             853,219             681,230        
Other Liabilities   36,983             49,790             23,067        
Shareholders' Equity   502,082             495,681             345,816        
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 4,339,783           $ 4,465,906           $ 3,508,757        
                                   
Net Interest Income (taxable equivalent basis)     $ 39,602             $ 35,625             $ 27,138      
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment       (193 )             (192 )             (144 )    
Net Interest Income     $ 39,409             $ 35,433             $ 26,994      
                                   
Total Yield on Earning Assets         4.28 %           3.73 %           3.71 %
Rate on Supporting Liabilities         0.48             0.36             0.60  
Average Interest Spread         3.80             3.36             3.10  
Net Interest Margin         3.92             3.45             3.26  

(1)   Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowance.

  Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis
  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest (1)   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest (1)   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS:                      
Interest Bearing Balances $ 34,034   $ 33     0.13 %   $ 1,729   $ 5     0.39 %
Investment Securities:                      
Taxable   479,611     7,930     2.21       91,379     1,319     1.93  
Tax-Exempt   77,489     1,401     2.42       55,599     1,056     2.54  
Total Securities   557,100     9,331     2.24       146,978     2,375     2.16  
                       
Federal Funds Sold   415,528     1,786     0.57       503,652     485     0.13  
Loans and Leases, Net   3,157,288     108,050     4.58       2,520,965     87,974     4.67  
Restricted Investment in Bank Stocks   5,826     238     5.46       7,022     239     4.55  
Total Interest-earning Assets   4,169,776     119,438     3.83       3,180,346     91,078     3.83  
                       
Cash and Due from Banks   62,369             36,213        
Other Assets   267,309             162,189        
Total Assets $ 4,499,454           $ 3,378,748        
                       
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                      
Interest-bearing Demand $ 1,049,569   $ 1,796     0.23 %   $ 632,830   $ 1,782     0.38 %
Money Market   1,066,001     2,281     0.29       796,922     2,461     0.41  
Savings   361,733     144     0.05       203,206     182     0.12  
Time   524,013     2,928     0.75       431,009     4,366     1.35  
Total Interest-bearing Deposits   3,001,316     7,149     0.32       2,063,967     8,791     0.57  
                       
Short-term Borrowings                 205,697     539     0.35  
Long-term Debt   29,715     541     2.43       74,975     613     1.09  
Subordinated Debt   72,574     1,912     3.52       44,589     1,498     4.49  
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities   3,103,605     9,602     0.41       2,389,228     11,441     0.64  
                       
Noninterest-bearing Demand   851,975             659,554        
Other Liabilities   46,960             24,037        
Shareholders' Equity   496,914             305,929        
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 4,499,454           $ 3,378,748        
                       
Net Interest Income (taxable-equivalent basis)     $ 109,836             $ 79,637      
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment       (580 )             (441 )    
Net Interest Income     $ 109,256             $ 79,196      
                       
Total Yield on Earning Assets         3.83 %           3.83 %
Rate on Supporting Liabilities         0.41             0.64  
Average Interest Spread         3.42             3.19  
Net Interest Margin         3.52             3.35  

(1)   Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowance.


ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES AND ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021		   Sep. 30,
2021
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses:                  
Beginning balance $ 16,876     $ 15,147     $ 14,597     $ 14,233     $ 14,716  
Loans Charged off                  
Commercial and industrial   (1 )                 (7 )      
Commercial real estate                     (1 )     (1,043 )
Commercial real estate - construction                            
Residential mortgage   (2 )                       (3 )
Home equity   (1 )                        
Consumer   (11 )     (9 )     (57 )     (19 )     (11 )
Total loans charged off   (15 )     (9 )     (57 )     (27 )     (1,057 )
Recoveries of loans previously charged off                  
Commercial and industrial               13       10       1  
Commercial real estate   63             65       1       140  
Commercial real estate - construction               24       7        
Residential mortgage         2                   2  
Home equity         1       1              
Consumer   6       10       4       3       6  
Total recoveries   69       13       107       21       149  
Balance before provision   16,930       15,151       14,647       14,227       13,808  
Provision for loan and lease losses   1,550       1,725       500       370       425  
Balance, end of quarter $ 18,480     $ 16,876     $ 15,147     $ 14,597     $ 14,233  
                   
Nonperforming Assets                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 7,233     $ 7,551     $ 7,507     $ 9,547     $ 6,339  
Accruing trouble debt restructured loans   396       422       430       435       442  
Total nonperforming loans   7,629       7,973       7,937       9,982       6,781  
                   
Foreclosed real estate   49       69       125             11  
Total nonperforming assets   7,678       8,042       8,062       9,982       6,792  
                   
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due               133       515        
Total risk elements $ 7,678     $ 8,042     $ 8,195     $ 10,497     $ 6,792  


PPP Summary

(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021		   Sep. 30,
2021
                   
PPP loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,800     $ 4,966     $ 34,124     $ 111,286     $ 229,679  
                   
PPP Fees recognized $ 99     $ 652     $ 2,989     $ 4,426     $ 6,238  


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)

Explanatory note: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Mid Penn’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Mid Penn’s performance. For tangible book value, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing tangible book value. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charges (benefits) are incurred, while taking into consideration any valuation allowances or non-deductible portions of the non-GAAP adjustments. Non-PPP core banking loans are meaningful to investors as they are indicative of portfolio loans and related growth from traditional bank activities and excludes short-term or nonrecurring loans from special programs like the PPP. Core earnings per common share excludes from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, net of income taxes. For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity. The efficiency ratio is often used by management to measure its noninterest expense as a percentage of its revenue. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Mid Penn’s results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Management believes that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding Mid Penn’s ongoing operating results. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that Mid Penn’s future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliation of the non-GAAP to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables below.


Tangible Book Value Per Share

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021		   Sep. 30,
2021
                   
Shareholders' Equity $ 499,105     $ 495,835     $ 494,161     $ 490,076     $ 349,308  
Less: Goodwill   113,871       113,835       113,835       113,835       62,840  
Less: Core Deposit and Other Intangibles   7,215       7,729       8,250       9,436       3,537  
Tangible Equity $ 378,019     $ 374,271     $ 372,076     $ 366,805     $ 282,931  
                   
Common Shares Outstanding   15,882,853       15,878,193       15,960,916       15,957,830       11,433,554  
                   
Tangible Book Value per Share $ 23.80     $ 23.57     $ 23.31     $ 22.99     $ 24.75  


Non-PPP Core Banking Loans

(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021		   Sep. 30,
2021
                   
Loans and leases, net of unearned interest $ 3,322,457     $ 3,180,033     $ 3,121,531     $ 3,104,396     $ 2,370,429  
Less: PPP loans, net of deferred fees   2,800       4,966       34,124       111,286       229,679  
Non-PPP core banking loans $ 3,319,657     $ 3,175,067     $ 3,087,407     $ 2,993,110     $ 2,140,750  


Core Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021		   Sep. 30,
2021
                   
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 15,481     $ 12,252     $ 11,354     $ 607     $ 9,787  
Plus: Merger and Acquisition Expenses               329       12,227       198  
Less: Tax Effect of Merger and Acquisition Expenses               69       2,568       42  
Net Income Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses $ 15,481     $ 12,252     $ 11,614     $ 10,266     $ 9,943  
                   
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding   15,877,592       15,934,083       15,957,864       13,005,895       11,423,487  
                   
Core Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses $ 0.97     $ 0.77     $ 0.73     $ 0.79     $ 0.87  


Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021		   Sep. 30,
2021
                   
Net income available to common shareholders $ 15,481     $ 12,252     $ 11,354     $ 607     $ 9,787  
Plus: Intangible amortization, net of tax   406       412       380       282       210  
  $ 15,887     $ 12,664     $ 11,734     $ 889     $ 9,997  
                   
Average shareholder's equity $ 502,082     $ 495,681     $ 494,019     $ 403,010     $ 345,816  
Less: Average goodwill   113,835       113,835       113,835       113,835       62,840  
Less: Average core deposit and other intangibles   7,465       7,983       8,950       9,436       3,666  
Average tangible shareholder's equity $ 380,782     $ 373,863     $ 371,234     $ 279,739     $ 279,310  
                   
Return on average tangible common equity   16.55 %     13.59 %     12.82 %     1.26 %     14.20 %


Efficiency Ratio

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30,
2022		   Jun. 30,
2022		   Mar. 31,
2022		   Dec. 31,
2021		   Sep. 30,
2021
                   
Noninterest expense $ 24,715     $ 23,915     $ 25,745     $ 34,072     $ 20,019  
Less: Merger and acquisition expenses               329       12,227       198  
Less: Intangible amortization   514       521       481       357       266  
Less: (Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net   (57 )     (15 )     (16 )     1       (7 )
Efficiency ratio numerator $ 24,258     $ 23,409     $ 24,951     $ 21,487     $ 19,562  
                   
Net interest income   39,409       35,433       34,414       29,372       26,994  
Noninterest income   5,963       5,230       5,750       5,660       5,509  
Less: Net gain on sales of investment securities                           79  
Efficiency ratio denominator $ 45,372     $ 40,663     $ 40,164     $ 35,032     $ 32,424  
                   
Efficiency ratio   53.46 %     57.57 %     62.12 %     61.34 %     60.33 %

 


CONTACTS

Rory G. Ritrievi
President & Chief Executive Officer

Allison S. Johnson
Chief Financial Officer

1-866-642-7736

Primary Logo

