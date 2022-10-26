Submit Release
Travel Advisory: RIDOT Closing Fish Road in Tiverton for Bridge Replacement

On Wednesday morning, November 9, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close the bridge that carries Fish Road over the Sin and Flesh Brook in Tiverton. The road will be closed for approximately two weeks, reopening on November 23, while RIDOT replaces the deteriorated bridge.

During the closure, all traffic will follow the detour RIDOT established last winter for trucks, when the bridge was posted at 3 tons because of its deteriorated condition. Traffic will use Route 24, Main Road (Route 77) and Bulgarmarsh Road (Route 177) to detour. A map showing the detour route is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps [r20.rs6.net].

RIDOT's $926,000 project will used accelerated bridge construction methods including pre-fabricated bridge units (PBUs). The PBUs are installed side-by-side to rapidly create a new bridge deck, saving considerable time compared to the conventional approach of forming and pouring a concrete bridge deck. These steps will allow the Department to complete the project four to six months faster than using conventional methods.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

Fish Road carries about 9,000 vehicles per day.

