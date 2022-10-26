/EIN News/ -- SHELL PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

LONDON, October 26, 2022 -- Shell plc (the "company") announces the appointment of Mr Cyrus Taraporevala as a Non-executive Director of the company, effective March 2, 2023. He will become a member of the company’s Audit Committee on the same date.

Sir Andrew Mackenzie, Chair of Shell plc, said: "Shell’s Nomination and Succession Committee recommended Cyrus’s appointment to the Board following a thorough search process and review of his extensive, relevant experience and skills. Cyrus will bring a deep understanding of global financial markets and sharp insights into the needs of shareholders, thanks to a highly successful international career in asset management spanning more than 30 years. I am especially impressed by his track record on stewardship and strategic positioning, which has consistently delivered strong outcomes for clients and shareholders. He will be an excellent addition to our Board as we continue to execute our strategy and I look forward to working with him."

Cyrus Taraporevala is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of State Street Global Advisors. He will retire from this role in early December 2022, and will retire from State Street on March 1, 2023.

There is no information to disclose pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2) to Listing Rule 9.6.13 (6) inclusive.

Notes

Cyrus Taraporevala is a highly respected, industry expert in asset management with more than 30 years of experience and is the outgoing chief executive of State Street Global Advisors, the fourth largest asset manager globally, with $3.3 trillion under management.

Prior to joining State Street Global Advisors in 2016, he worked at several asset management firms: Fidelity Investments, BNY Mellon Asset Management, Legg Mason and Citibank. Earlier in his career he spent 14 years at McKinsey & Company, including 7 years as a partner.

As a result of these experiences, Cyrus brings a unique mix of strategic perspectives and execution skills. A true citizen of the world, Cyrus has worked and lived in Asia, Europe and North America over the course of his career. Cyrus is one of the most senior professionals in the asset management industry. He has successfully led and grown global businesses of scale and played a critical role in affirming State Street’s reputation as both a stalwart and pioneer within the sector.

October 26, 2022

Caroline J M Omloo

Company Secretary

Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

