Sanxtuary MD Helps Women Gain Confidence with Leak-Resistant Period Panties
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanxtuary MD, a company committed to supporting women during their menstrual cycles, is celebrating its success in helping women and girls gain confidence with their signature leak-resistant period panties.
Under the leadership of Dr. Amber Robins-Hickson, a double board-certified family and lifestyle medicine doctor and life coach, Sanxtuary MD is leading this cause. The company pioneered its innovative period panty and menstrual product lines to give women the confidence and control they need each month to face both heavy and light bleeding. Sanxtuary MD’s ultimate period panty line solves problems with such periods and has been trusted by girls and women nationwide.
Dr. Robins-Hickson has trusted the ultimate period panty on her own journey with heavy bleeding. Her journey with fibroids became evident in her early 20s. The uterine growths grew to be the size of 13 cm during pregnancy, possibly causing a preterm delivery when she was just 30 weeks pregnant, and leading to severe pain and bleeding post-birth. She has used her Sanxtuary MD ultimate panties to help with bleeding thanks to their built in leak-resistant properties and their ability to keep a pad of any size in place.
Today, women are turning to Sanxtuary MD to find a solution to heavy bleeding as Dr. Robins-Hickson’s did. As girls and women struggle with bleeding and embarrassing leaks, many continue to avoid having conversations about menstruation. Sanxtuary MD is leading the charge with a renewed emphasis on education and developing product lines that address leaking, sanitary napkin slippage, and preventing embarrassing moments with high-quality, leak-resistant period panties.
In an effort to bring attention to this cause worldwide, Sanxtuary MD is helping women gain more confidence in all areas of their lives and bringing attention to period poverty by donating 10 percent of proceeds to aligned causes.
To learn more, please visit www.SanxtuaryMD.com.
