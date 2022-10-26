Gaspar Insurance Services Becomes Presenting Sponsor for Denim and Diamonds Celebration

Gaspar Insurance Services joins as the presenting sponsor of Denim and Diamonds, the 30th anniversary celebration for the Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley

CANOGA PARK, CA, USA, October 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodland Hills based insurance agency, Gaspar Insurance Services joins Denim and Diamonds, the 30th anniversary celebration for the Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley, as the presenting sponsor for the event.Founded by CEO Timothy K. Gaspar in 2008, Gaspar Insurance Services is a leading full-service insurance agency offering individuals and businesses a wide range of insurance solutions with branches in Simi Valley, California, Kingsman, Arizona, and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. In 2021, they were named one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. 5000 and is currently 9th as the fastest growing insurance company in California.With more than 14 years in business, Gaspar Insurance Services is built on the principle that serving others—from customers to neighboring organizations—is the foundation of strong communities. Every year, they give the gift of time, resources, and financial support to local nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving the youth, protecting the environment, and enhancing public safety."It is essential that our community has a safe place for our youth to play, grow and learn while they are empowered to excel in school, be who they are, lead healthy and productive lives, and make a difference in the world. The Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley provides just that." Tim Gaspar, CEO and Founder of Gaspar Insurance Services, IncComing on board as the Presenting Sponsor for this milestone celebration for the Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley solidifies their commitment to community.Join the Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley as they celebrate 30 years of growth and achievements at their event, Denim and Diamonds: Celebrating the Future of America. The celebration will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 5pm-9pm at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills. It will be an evening of live music, entertainment, and honoring the achievements and contributions of alumni, donors, and community organizations.Tickets and sponsorship opportunities to the event are still available for purchase. Tickets to the event start at $250 per person while ads and sponsorships start at $300. To purchase your ticket or sponsorship, visit the event website.