Directed Energy Weapons Market growth is projected to reach 5,737.45 Mn USD, at 21.5% CAGR - Global Forecast to 2028
The "Directed Energy Weapons Market Forecast to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on "Directed Energy Weapons Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Range, Application, and Platform," the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,780.61 million in 2022 to US$ 5,737.45 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2028.
Military Research & Development Programs to Provide Growth Opportunities for Directed Energy Weapons Market During 2022–2028
Report Coverage: Details
Market Size Value in: US$ 1,780.61 Million in 2022
Market Size Value by: US$ 5,737.45 Million by 2028
Growth rate: CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2028
Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Base Year: 2022
No. of Pages: 196
No. of Tables: 112
No. of Charts & Figures: 84
Historical data available: Yes
Segments covered: Technology, Range, Application, and Platform
Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope: US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
The vendors across directed energy weapons market are working on developing countermeasures for missiles and rockets. Directed energy weapons such as microwaves, particle-beam, and lasers that are powered by electricity are in no need of complex supply chains as compared to missile batteries, hence there is high expected adoption of DEWs instead of missiles in the future. This is driving the directed energy weapons market growth by the military to utilize them as countermeasures for threats, especially for units that operate within a range of an enemy’s missiles. Moreover, integrating directed energy with a mobile energy source, such as the one envisioned by the US Department of Defense's (DoD’s) Project Pele, and usage of DEWs as countermeasures will be cost-effective as they can counter incoming air attacks and missile threats at far less cost than other options that include kinetic weapons. Countermeasure of such threats for a few dollars by generating electricity-powered laser shots is far more affordable than kinetic interceptors, which cost millions of dollars. DEWs are an affordable means to defeat low-cost threats such as small UAVs.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Directed Energy Weapons Market Growth:
Owing to the lockdown scenarios across the world, the industry experts analyzed that the defense equipment manufacturing industry faced approximately 4-12 weeks of lag in the military electronic part supply chain during the second quarter of 2020. The supply chain disruption damaged the defense equipment manufacturing in 2020. However, various defense forces are awarding contracts for various weapons (both in operation and in the prototyping phase) to the manufacturers. Therefore, the recovery period of the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the defense industry is foreseen to be quicker as compared to various other industries. This factor would fuel the growth of the directed energy weapons market during the forecast period.
The directed energy weapons market is segmented into technology, range, application, and platform. Based on technology, the directed energy weapons market is segmented into laser, microwave, particle beam, and others. The laser segment is further bifurcated into high energy and low energy. Based on range, the directed energy weapons market is bifurcated into less than 1 mile and more than 1 mile. Based on application, the directed energy weapons market is segmented into ground, naval, and airborne. Based on platform, the directed energy weapons market is segmented into armored vehicles, unmanned systems, handheld systems, aircraft systems, ships & submarines, and others.
The demand for directed energy weapons is increasing globally, and the value of DEW has continued to rise over the years, given the need for high-power DEWs. The US is expected to lead the market in terms of directed energy weapons market share during the forecast period, followed by China, Germany, France, and the UK. Future developments of defensive weapons such as DEWs provide significant advantages over alternative traditional weapons consisting of precision engagement, low-cost per shot, logistical benefits, and low detectability. The US military is using laser weapons with 100kW-150kW intensity and is focusing on developing more powerful weapons, i.e., 300kW laser weapons, to counter supersonic cruise missiles. Moreover, the US Air Force is testing H2, a high-energy laser weapon system developed by Raytheon Technologies. In the UK, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) provided three contracts worth ~US$ 85.8 million to the UK defense industry to produce advanced laser weapons as part of the Novel Weapons Programme. The increase in civil unrest and militarization of law enforcement agencies regarding the DEWs are the major factors supporting the directed energy weapons market growth.
The directed energy weapons market players mainly focus on providing customers with efficient DEW solutions. The companies are also taking initiatives to partner with different companies and develop sustainable solutions armed forces. For instance,
In July 2021, the US Navy and Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) came under a five-year joint effort for the development of high-power microwave technology capable of knocking out adversary electronics.
In May 2022, Rheinmetall announced that it had successfully tested the laser weapon technology demonstrator version built on behalf of the German Bundeswehr forces.
