RACHEL’S MEMOIR
Author Rachel Carrington pens her narrative in her memoir, The Early Years.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Early Years: A Memoir follows the author's narrative, walking through her former tribulations as a teenage girl with a lack of money and food in the pursuit of a better education. She eventually persisted and was awarded a scholarship from a famous university. Unaware of it, she would meet a veteran who would end up being her true love. An inspiring story of dedication and hard work that will touch readers' hearts.
A. Cannady described the book as " A nostalgic memoir of old times." He rated 5.0 out 5 stars and added, "Growing up in a small town with ten siblings wasn't unusual back in the '30s, but Carrington's tale of this era gives us a look into the past. She had hopes and dreams that were curtailed by war, and when it was over, the entire world had changed... It's an enjoyable story, especially knowing that the ending was still a happy one."
Rachel Carrington is the eldest of her family's eleven siblings. Carrington carves out her life by working to fulfill her purpose while meeting the love of her life on her journey. She uses her own story to urge her readers to never give up on their lives and to trust their Heavenly Father even with difficulties on their way.
Be inspired by the memoir by purchasing The Early Years: A Memoir on Amazon, available in Kindle, Audiobook, Hardcover, and paperback.
