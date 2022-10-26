A TRIBUTE TO GRATITUDE
Author Rachel Carrington brings comfort to readers in her book, The Early Years: A Memoir.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How wonderful it is to live a happy life. But in order to experience happiness, people must be aware of the unpleasant emotions that exist. The Early Years: A Memoir follows the author's story and experiences the early hardships of being a teenage girl who is short on money and food in search of a better education. She finally insisted and got a scholarship from a prestigious university. She would unexpectedly meet a veteran who would become her true love.
Artist Representative and Gallery Owner, Grady Harp praises the book and gladly recommends it to readers, "Beautifully rendered and compassionate, this is a ‘memorable memoir’ – lightened by the author’s natural gift for conversing. The book brings a refreshing new view of family ties that should resound with everyone." Harp is also an Amazon Hall Of Fame Top 100 reviewer, adding that the book is a cherishable memoir.
Rachel Carrington has shown readers that her story may not be grand, but she won't have it any other way. She shares her personal experience to encourage readers to never give up on life and to have faith in their Heavenly Father in the face of adversity. Carrington has written a book of comfort that many people can relate to.
Be inspired and feel the comfort of Rachel Carrington's Memoir by purchasing her book, The Early Years: A Memoir on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other