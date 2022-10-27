Actual SEO Media, Inc. On How Mobile-Friendly Websites Help

More and more people start their online searches and shopping from their phones or mobile device. Websites should be mobile friendly to accommodate the majority of users browsing on their phones or tablets. Actual SEO Media, Inc.

As more and more users browse the internet, ensuring that websites are mobile-friendly is becoming a priority when optimizing them.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more and more people are using their mobile devices to access the internet, it's becoming increasingly important for websites to be mobile-friendly. A "mobile-friendly" website is one that's been designed to be easy to navigate and read on smaller screens, such as those of a smartphone or tablet. These websites typically have simplified designs, larger text, and easy-to-click buttons and links, and some even load faster than traditional websites. These aspects make it ideal for users who are on the go and may not have time to wait for a website to load.

For businesses that want to reach as wide an audience as possible, a mobile-friendly website is the way to go. By ensuring that a company's website is accessible on all devices, businesses can tap into a larger market and potentially increase their sales and/or leads.

A while back, mobile devices didn't have as many capabilities as they do now. Websites without mobile capability could rank as highly as those with mobile-friendly designs. Back then, having a mobile-friendly design was optional and a nice feature to have, but it wasn't necessary. But as technology advanced and mobile devices upgraded, the search engine giant determined that this optional feature couldn't be optional anymore.



Mobile-Friendliness Becoming a Ranking Factor

Google values user experience, placing aspects that can affect that experience as ranking factors. As searches increasingly become more predominant on mobile devices, Google had to reevaluate mobile-friendly websites. Now, whether a website is mobile-friendly or not has become a ranking factor for search engines. Websites that aren't mobile-friendly might find themselves lower than websites that are, even if everything else aligns with Google's SEO guidelines.

Of course, Google isn't purposely pushing down websites that aren't compatible with mobile websites. They're simply pulling up those that are, which leaves websites that haven't caught on lower in the list. Websites that are still closely related to what users search for on their mobile devices can still rank. It's just less likely to happen.

The search engine giant has highlighted aspects that it uses to determine whether a website is mobile-friendly or not. These aspects include mobile usability, HTTPS, core web vitals, and no intrusive interstitials.

1. The Feasibility of Mobile Usability

As one would expect, the first aspect that determines whether a website is mobile-friendly would be whether it's usable on mobile devices or not. Several factors that can affect whether a website is usable on mobile include page layouts, navigation (such as links and buttons), and font size.

A cluttered page layout can make it harder for users to find what they're looking for. If they can't find what they're looking for within a few seconds, they may go back and check another website on the search results.

Links and buttons should also be clearly visible without being obnoxious. Buttons that aren't sized well on a mobile screen may obstruct text on the page or cause users to press something they didn't want to press.

Mobile screens are much smaller than browser screens. Of course, users can zoom in and out to read text. However, any well-optimized website will have a font size and style that's legible even on a smaller screen.

2. Secure the Website with HTTPS

HTTPS is a secure communications protocol that's widely used on the internet. It's standard for any website security and protects the confidentiality of data transmitted between a web server and browser. This is especially important on mobile devices because users often connect them to public Wi-Fi networks where data may be intercepted.

3. Check the Website's Core Web Vitals

Core web vitals are a set of metrics that measure the performance of a website. They include loading time, time to first byte, and bounce rate. Google and other search engines have said that these metrics are important for ranking in search results. Like with any website on a browser, mobile-friendly websites also have to follow the same SEO guidelines to ensure that the website works just as well on a phone or tablet.

4. Avoid Intrusive Interstitials for Better Click-Through Rates

Interstitials are overlays that cover the whole page, such as the pop-ups that ask if a user wants to complete a survey upon arriving on a website. If not done properly, these can obstruct users and make them trust the website less. Not to mention, intrusive interstitials make it difficult for search engines to understand the content of a website, which could lead to poor search performance.

There are ways to express the content meant for interstitials in a less obtrusive fashion. For example, create clickable banners that can still attract users' attention without being literally in their faces. Of course, some businesses can't do away with interstitials because they're mandatory. For example, websites and brands that provide content not suitable or legal for minors may have an interstitial page asking for the user's age, such as a casino.

With the advent of better and more capabilities on mobile devices, Google and other search engines have made it a point to include "mobile-friendliness" as a ranking factor. Now, websites that cannot support themselves on mobile devices usually rank lower than other websites that can. Businesses and brands looking to ensure that their website reaches as wide of an audience as possible should optimize their websites for mobile devices, such as phones or tablets.

