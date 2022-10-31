A KINDER VACCINE COMING FOR COLD & FLU SEASON
No needles, no nasal administration – just a simple oral vaccine to protect against many common viruses, from the flu to Covid.ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the most comfortable, convenient vaccine to protect against cold and flu season can be a feat with a limited pool of options. But there is a kinder vaccine in development at US Specialty Formulations (USSF): QYNDR. The cutting-edge oral vaccine was created in response to the U.S. government’s call for more COVID-19 vaccines and is being clinically tested and may be a successful yet versatile option against many viruses and illnesses, from common colds, flus and Covid to West Nile, MERS, Ebola and Nipah.
“QYNDR is a vaccine that we developed out of urgency but that has, as a result of extensive clinical trials, become a feasible solution to better protection against not only SARS-CoV-2 but a range of viruses. In early 2020, our bio-tech firm was approaching the clinical trial stage of an oral DTaP vaccine and was able to pivot the development to create QYNDR. Through induction of mucosal IgA and serum IgG, this vaccine will make administration, adherence, and protection better and more accessible for all,” said USSF Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Kyle Flanigan, PhD.
The protein-based oral vaccine (also known as a mucosal vaccine) was formulated by Dr. Flanigan, USSF Co-Founder and COO Dr. Garry Morefield, PhD, and their accomplished team of scientists. With decades of experience in the multiple stages of pharmaceutical development and medical performance materials, Dr. Flanigan and Dr. Morefield established a complex solution for a simple-to-take vaccine supported by extensive research that oral vaccines boast numerous advantages over injectables. Here is the specific USSF Clinical trials entry: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04893512
These advantages include:
• Fewer side effects and longer-lasting protection: After taking QYNDR, acceptable levels of antibodies persist for a significant amount of time without any observed negative side effects. By adding a mucosal oral vaccine to complement the world's vaccine mRNA arsenal, populations can be protected against viruses longer due to its ease of use.
• Adaptable: Oral vaccines have shown cross-strain protective capability and thus are uniquely positioned to be updated as viruses mutate.
• Convenient: QYNDR line of vaccines do not require medical administration before it can be administered – all one must do is open the bottle and drink.
• Reduced risk of transmission (shedding): Recent data shows that even immunized people continue to ‘shed’ live viruses in their environment after exposure. This mucosal-type vaccine notably reduces the amount of virus in the mucosa, thus reducing the risk of virus shedding and stopping the spread.
• Supplying the demand: QYNDR can help meet the underserved demand for global vaccines, which is higher than what 1 or 2 large suppliers in the U.S. can provide. It does not require a cold chain (refrigeration) to transport, distribute or store, thus making it more accessible.
With funding for additional testing, QYNDR has the potential to become an over-the-counter vaccine. USSF has already completed the first stage of clinical trials for the oral-dosage vaccine and has proceeded into the second and third stages. USSF will continue to undergo final stages clinical trials and funding initiatives before announcing QYNDR’s official launch date.
