3D Printing Polymer Material for Medical Application Market to Hit $ 2,253.65Mn by 2028, Globally, by 2028
The Insight Partner
Increasing Use of 3D Printing in Dentistry to Escalate 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application Growth during 2021–2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material [Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), Polylactic Acid (PLA), and Others] and Application (Dental and Hearing Aids),” the market was valued at US$ 930.70 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,253.65 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.
Global 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application Market Growth Values, Regional and Industry Scope:
Market Size Value in- US$ 930.70 Million in 2021
Market Size Value by- US$ 2,253.65 Million by 2028
Growth rate- CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028
Forecast Period- 2021-2028
Base Year- 2021
No. of Pages- 154
No. of Tables- 56
No. of Charts & Figures- 71
Historical data available- Yes
Segments covered- Material, and Application
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Polymers are one of the major 3D printing materials. Both thermoplastic polymers and thermosetting polymers are used for 3D printing. Polyether ether ketone, polymethylmethacrylate, and polylactic acid are polymer materials used for medical 3D printing. Polyether ether ketone is a high-performance material with wide applications in the medical industry.
3D printing technology is becoming a staple technology in the field of dentistry. It is extensively used by dentists to replace or repair a damaged tooth; create an orthodontic model; and produce crowns, caps, and dentures. 3D printing is also increasingly used to produce dental devices. such as aligners and bridges.
For different countries across the globe, oral diseases are a major health burden. In the US, tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in children and adults. The high incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases propels the use of 3D printed products in dentistry. Further, newer and better materials are being developed for 3D printing in dentistry by different companies operating in the 3D printing polymer market. This is further boosting the adoption of 3D printing technology in dentistry.
3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Evonik Industries AG; STRATASYS LTD; Formlabs; Henkel AG & COMPANY, KGAA; Arkema; BASF SE; Roboze; Bionic Production GmbH; Orion Additive Manufacturing GmbH; and Solvay S.A. are a few players operating in the global 3D printing polymer material market for medical application. Market players focus on providing high quality products to meet the customer demand.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application Market
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for 3D printing polymer material for medical application was growing due to the high demand for 3D printing polymers to make different medical devices, instruments, customized implants, and medical models. However, the pandemic has disturbed manufacturing processes due to restrictions imposed by government authorities in various countries. Low demand for products, such as dental implants, dental prosthetics, implant accessories, and hearing aids, restrained the demand for 3D printing polymer materials.
3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application Market Insights
The 3D printing polymer material market for medical application, by material, is segmented into polyether ether ketone, polymethylmethacrylate, polylactic acid, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into dental and hearing aids. The the market for the dental segment is subsegmented into dental implants, dental prosthetics, implant accessories, and others.
By geography, the the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The the market in Europe is subsegmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the rest of Europe. The the market in Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The 3D printing polymer material market for medical application in the MEA is further segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Rest of MEA. The 3D printing polymer material market for medical application in South & Central America is subsegmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America.
