Sonatype and CyberRes Fortify Expand Partnership to Provide Complete Application Security Solution

Fulton, Md., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with CyberRes™, a Micro Focus® line of business, to provide organizations with a complete open source and application security solution.



Building off of an eight-year partnership, the extended portfolio brings a robust security application through Sonatype’s complete Nexus Platform coupled to CyberRes’ Fortify® Software Security Center (SSC). The on premise security solutions include the Sonatype Nexus Firewall, Nexus Repository, Nexus Advanced Legal Pack, Auditor and more. Customers will benefit from a single, integrated security platform that will empower them with a comprehensive 360-degree view of their applications’ security.



“The power of Sonatype Nexus’ Platform combined with CyberRes Fortify’s Software Security Center is unmatched. From repository management to an automated Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs), the ability to add-on additional Sonatype tools to Nexus Lifecycle through Fortify SSC now ensures the market has a best-in-class on premise solution,” said Bruce Gordon, SVP of Global Channels & Alliances at Sonatype. “Together, we will help enterprises speed up the delivery of secure, quality applications early and at scale.”



Powered by Nexus Intelligence, the world's most comprehensive database of open source intelligence, Sonatype’s Nexus Lifecycle is an industry-leading open source security and dependency management tool that provides automated, intelligent open source security data across every stage of the software development life cycle. This data enables organizations to precisely identify and reduce risk from the use of open source software without introducing false positives or slowing down innovation–and when combined with the full Nexus platform, offers complete software supply chain management and automation.



“We’re committed to extending Fortify’s leadership as the most comprehensive application security platform, and this is reflected through our continued investment in world-class DevSecOps and software supply chain offerings,” said Matt Marriott, Vice President of Global Revenue at CyberRes. “Sonatype and Micro Focus have a longstanding partnership and we’re excited to see our combined capabilities develop even further for our enterprise customers.”



About Sonatype

Sonatype is the software supply chain management company. We empower developers and security professionals with intelligent tools to innovate more securely at scale. Our platform addresses every element of an organization’s entire software development life cycle, including third-party open source code, first-party source code and containerized code. Sonatype identifies critical security vulnerabilities and code quality issues and reports results directly to developers when they can most effectively fix them. This helps organizations develop consistently high-quality, secure software which fully meets their business needs and those of their end-customers and partners. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100, and 15 million software developers already rely on our tools and guidance to help them deliver and maintain exceptional and secure software.



About CyberRes

CyberRes is a Micro Focus line of business. We bring the expertise of one of the world’s largest security portfolios to help our customers navigate the changing threat landscape by building both cyber and business resiliency within their teams and organizations. CyberRes is part of a larger set of digital transformation solutions that fight adverse conditions so businesses can continue to run today, keep the lights on, and transform to grow and take advantage of tomorrow’s opportunities. Join CyberRes on LinkedIn and follow @MicroFocusSec on Twitter.

