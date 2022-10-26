Ocean City Maryland Announces Tourism Partnership with Golf Legend David Feherty

Two-year program to further build awareness of Ocean City as a top east coast golf destination

/EIN News/ -- Ocean City, MD, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ocean City Maryland Tourism and David Feherty, golf pro and veteran golf broadcaster, are announcing a two-year partnership to promote Ocean City as a premier east coast golf destination and encourage visitation. The partnership is launching with a testimonial video that showcases how the changing season makes for a perfect time to visit Ocean City for an unforgettable golf getaway.

From teeing off at Eagle’s Landing, one of 17 championship golf courses in Ocean City, to enjoying fresh crabs and walking along the Ocean City Boardwalk, recently named the seventh best boardwalk in America by Fodor’s Travel, the video spot highlights a glimpse of all Ocean City has to offer for travelers both on and off the green.

“We’re proud to be partnering with a world-class golfer and a compassionate, witty spokesperson like Feherty to help capture the attention of travelers far and wide to join us and enjoy all Ocean City has to offer,” said Tom Perlozzo, Director of Tourism and Business Development for Ocean City Maryland Tourism. “In addition to our world-class golf courses, visitors, like Feherty did, will also love our beautiful beaches, entertainment options, incredible cuisine and so much more.”

Feherty is a former professional golfer and current golf broadcaster. As a touring professional he won five European Tour events, competed at the Open Championship twice, and played on Europe's 1991 Ryder Cup team. Late in his career he joined the PGA Tour.

Gigs over the years included contributing content to Golf Magazine and other publications, writing books, appearing on radio shows, guest starring on a television show, and hosting a primetime show on the Golf Channel along with a number of pro tours. Feherty became a U.S. citizen in 2010 and was awarded the Outstanding Civilian Service Award in 2012 from the Department of the Army for substantial contributions to the U.S. Army community through his Feherty's Troops First Foundation.

In July 2022, Feherty left NBC Sports and Golf Channel to become an analyst for LIV Golf. He was part of NBC's coverage of the Open Championship at St. Andrews, then moved on to his new role with LIV shortly after.

“I have golfed all around the world and let me tell you, it doesn’t get much better than Ocean City, Maryland,” said David Feherty. “I look forward to partnering with Ocean City to share with travelers and golfers alike why this coastal paradise deserves a spot on everyone’s bucket list.”

Together, Ocean City and Feherty have teamed up to create a robust platform to promote the destination. The inaugural campaign will include curated golf content including Feherty’s golf guide to Ocean City available here. Future elements will include promotional spots including a video series on Ocean City’s YouTube page, social media posts and media interviews.

This partnership aligns with additional ambassador programs the town has launched in 2022 which all have the same goal: to bolster and authentically showcase the Ocean City story to new audiences with the underlying goal of driving more economic impact to the destination.

Plan a Golf Trip to Ocean City

For those looking to get a jump start on planning their Ocean City golf getaway, look no further than oceancitygolf.com. Designed to take the hassle out of planning, travelers can choose from all inclusive packages that include hotels, golf packages, condominiums, restaurants, golf schools and courses and entertainment.

About Ocean City, Maryland:

Located along Maryland’s coast in Worcester County, Ocean City (OC) stretches along 10 miles of beach from the Inlet to the Delaware state line. Awarded as one of TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Beaches and “One of America's Cleanest, Greenest Beach Communities,” it claims three distinct neighborhoods - Downtown, Midtown and Uptown - each with a charm and offering all its own.

OC includes more than 200 restaurants, 17 championship golf courses, and the Roland E. Powell Convention Center that features nearly 250,000 square feet of floor space. Founded in 1875, the town has become a year-round destination. The iconic boardwalk offers three miles of food, games and shopping, and accommodations include more than 10,000 hotel rooms from major hotel chains to quaint, locally owned gems, and 21,000 rentable condominiums.

The convenient resort town, by car, is within five hours of New York and Richmond, and less than three hours from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia and, by air, the Salisbury/Ocean City Regional Airport is just 30 minutes from OC. To learn more and start planning your trip visit, www.ococean.com.

Jessica Waters Marketing & Communications Director, Ocean City Maryland Tourism 410-289-8967 jwaters@oceancitymd.gov Grace Devine PR Senior Account Executive, BVK 414-247-3868 grace.devine@bvk.com