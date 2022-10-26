The Brains: SEO Experts Discuss 3 Under-Utilised Link Building Techniques

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backlinks are a vital component in a strong SEO strategy, helping to increase your website’s authority, traffic flow and visibility in Google’s search results.

It’s common knowledge that link building techniques such as directory link building, link reclamation and guest posting can be used to help grow your business, but there are also under-utilised techniques that can secure low hanging fruit, boost your rankings and convert traffic into paid customers or clients. Here are some of them:

1. Ensuring your website is up to date with new and relevant blog posts is a great tool for increasing your website’s visibility. Including relevant keywords in your blog posts can result in your site ranking higher on search engines. The more valuable people find your blogs, the more they will be shared, which increases the odds of them being linked to organically. Take the time to truly consider what your target audience wants to read – pain points and frequently asked questions – and answer them better than anyone else.

2. Creating how-to guides and learning tools can have the same effect, enabling your website to rank higher, thus increasing your chances of directing users to your site and desired page. In addition, the more you give away for free in terms of valuable information, the more your visitors will trust you – which will give you the edge over your competition. Use learning tools as outreach material to spread the word and get your content in front of the right eyes.

3. Lastly, PR campaigns are undoubtedly useful in terms of link building – this includes press release distribution, collaborating with publications through outreach articles, influencer collaborations, and much more. The more people you work with the better, and don’t forget to respond to journalist requests when you can – you can land your name and business in a high authority publication and the only thing you have spent is your time!

Speaking of the importance link-building, Samantha Lyon, Senior Account Manager for Digital PR at The Brains, says:

“Link building remains one of the very best ways to attract the most relevant audiences to your website. It can be used to help you rank for certain desirable keywords, it can help with your domain authority and it can even help with sales! Link building works best when you approach it with your target audience in mind. What publications are they reading? What content are they interested in? How can you help them? Answering these questions and knowing your customers and clients will ensure you get the right content in front of the right people, which will direct the right type of traffic to your business. Like everything in SEO, link building takes time, but the persistence is definitely worth the effort.”

