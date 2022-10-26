LaunchDarkly Announces Its Bellwether Event, Trajectory 2022

Free Virtual DevOps Conference Will Explore How Feature Management Drives Business Results

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the leader in feature management today announced Trajectory 2022 , a virtual conference that will explore how feature management is modernizing software development and delivery. The conference will run from November 9-10, and more information including the event’s agenda and registration information can be found at: https://launchdarkly.com/trajectory/2022/ . Over the conference’s two days, attendees will hear best practices from industry experts on how to work in today’s fast-paced software world “without” breaking things along the way.



“The goal of Trajectory is to create a space where software development industry leaders can share their learnings and have meaningful conversations about how feature management plays a role in their professional lives,” said Edith Harbaugh, Co-founder and CEO at LaunchDarkly. “Trajectory will not be just another developer conference, but rather one that dives into the different use cases that show the impact of implementing feature management into software development practices.”

The Trajectory agenda is jam-packed with more than two dozen sessions covering some of the most pressing business and technical issues in software development and feature management. Speakers range from LaunchDarkly executives, customers and partners to industry thought leaders and practitioners. The event’s topics will cover areas ranging in experience level, so those looking to learn more about feature management as well as those with years of experience will benefit from attending.

Speakers include thought leaders from companies like General Motors, Vodafone, One Medical and Firehydrant as well as a keynote address from Gene Kim at IT Revolution. In addition to the core lineup, Trajectory will also include the following:

An EMEA-specific track, including a fireside chat to learn more about Vodafone’s feature flag usage, for those attendees in that region

A Partner Summit for those within the tech community eager to learn more about going to market with LaunchDarkly

In conjunction with these free-to-attend sessions at Trajectory, LaunchDarkly Academy is kicking off its certification program as well as hosting two hands-on workshops titled, Flight School , that will help LaunchDarkly customers gain insightful knowledge about implementing its technology. These workshops will range in topics from learning how to set up an SDK to targeting, and will help participants earn certifications .

Additional resources:

To view Trajectory’s full agenda please visit: https://launchdarkly.com/trajectory/2022/agenda/

To register for Trajectory, please visit: https://launchdarkly.com/trajectory/2022/

Any questions about the event can be sent to: events@launchdarkly.com

Trajectory’s Code of Conduct can be found here: Trajectory Code Of Conduct

About LaunchDarkly

LaunchDarkly isn’t just a leader in feature management — it’s the first scalable feature management platform. Feature management allows development teams to innovate faster by fundamentally transforming how software is delivered to customers. With the ability to gradually release new software features to any segment of users on any platform, DevOps teams can standardize safe releases at scale, accelerate their journey to the cloud and collaborate more effectively with business teams. Today, LaunchDarkly deploys peaks of 20 trillion feature flags a day, and that number continues to grow. Founded in 2014 in Oakland, California by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly has been named on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year list, and the Enterprise Tech 30 list. Learn more at launchdarkly.com .

Contact

launchdarkly (at) launchsquad.com