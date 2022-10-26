Mobile Health (mHealth) App Market 2022 Production, Revenue, Industry Share, Regional Growth Research Report by 2028
Global Mobile Health Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on global trend analysis.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mobile Health (mHealth) App Market 2022 Research report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Mobile Health (mHealth) App in these regions, from 2022 to 2028 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America.
Key Players Analysis:
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
NIKE
MYFITNESSPAL
JOHNSON AND JOHNSON
GP APPS
PACER HEALTH
KINOSIS
GOODRX
LEAFLY
EPOCRATES
The report covers key developments in the Mobile Health (mHealth) App market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Mobile Health (mHealth) App market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Mobile Health (mHealth) App in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Mobile Health (mHealth) App market.
Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Based on app type, the market is segmented as women's health, weight loss, personal health record, and others.
Based on service the market is segmented into wellness and fitness, remote monitoring, diagnosis, consultation, others.
On the basis of connected medical device, the market is categorized as heart rate meters, wearable fitness sensor device, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, and others.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Mobile Health (mHealth) App Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Mobile Health (mHealth) App Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
