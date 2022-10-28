Altenew Presents a New Collection Worthy of Crafters’ Adoration and Praise

Altenew's Just Imagine release brings out the most creative sides of crafters with its innovative designs. Altenew's monthly blog hops provide paper crafting inspiration and techniques - enabling endless growth for crafters. Altenew's Marvelous Monthly Subscription Series continues to enthrall crafters by providing breathtaking product designs.

NEW YORK, USA, October 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With another release of Altenew's monthly collection, their fans are thrilled to explore gorgeous stamps, dies, stencils, and 3D embossing folders to add to their stash. Just right on time for early holiday card makers, Altenew released their Just Imagine Coordinating Products at the beginning of October. Their newest bundle boasts "gorgeous, bewitching florals, heartwarming sentiments, trendy fonts, and more." True to its name, the collection will leave crafters exploring their imagination to new extremes with its creative and trendy stamps, dies, stencils, embossing folders, and hot foil plates."Just imagine: delicate cherry blossoms, abundant peonies, and elegant greenery,” Altenew Vice President of Product Development, Jen Rzasa, talked about the details of this collection. “We have fallen in love with the floral products but have not forgotten to include modern geometric elements and versatile sentiments."Crafters will share Jen's enthusiasm for the release as the collection includes exciting florals and refreshing geometric designs for various crafting projects.Alongside their new release, Altenew also provided a Mini Inspiration Guide for crafters, ensuring they never run out of creative ways to use the products from the Just Imagine collection. They also released a class, " Creative Jump Start Class with Just Imagine Release ." The company really takes care of its crafters and ensures they are equipped with fun tips, knowledge, and hacks to accomplish the best paper crafting projects from their products.With every new release, Altenew never disappoints. Crafters may think that the inspiration guide and class were everything already, but Altenew also supplied another treat for their loyal customers: a brand-new blog hop. Their October 2022 "Just Imagine Collection Release Blog Hop" provided more creative avenues for crafters with designer-favorite techniques. Lucky participants in their blog hop also experienced the joy of sharing their skills with the crafting community.This month was also fulfilling for Altenew's monthly subscribers as the crafting company featured their newest Marvelous Monthly Series.Altenew’s floral fans were enchanted with this month’s Paint-A-Flower Set. For this month, crafters filled their cards with beautiful images from the Paint-A-Flower: Waterlily Dahlia Set. The set contains 11 stamps, dies, and sentiment images - all complementing the sweet and gorgeous vibes of the Waterlily Dahlia.Another contender for beautiful dahlia products, the Build-A-Garden: Dear Dahlias Stamp Set, is an excellent addition to this month's subscription. With a garden-like bundle featuring two large Dahlias, bellflowers, and funnel flowers, this stamp set is a pleasure to use for layering, coloring, and stenciling enthusiasts!For crafters attuned to Altenew's famous monthly subscriptions, Altenew also featured a new Craft-A-Flower layering die set. For this month, the Craft-A-Flower: Epiphyllum Die Set provided new layering possibilities for paper crafting projects with its unique petals and detailed score lines.It is very on-brand for Altenew releases to cater to crafters of all types. For those crafters looking for smaller and easy-to-store stamp and die sets, Altenew presents its Mini Delight: Wild Geraniums Stamp & Die Set. With this layering set of lovely geraniums, crafters can express happiness and friendship in their crafting projects!Altenew's fans and monthly subscribers, who eagerly await the new Craft Your Life Project Kits, also enjoyed a multitude of goodies for October. Their new Craft Your Life Project Kit: Casual Bouquets Stamp Set is the next project kit vied by crafters due to its unique hand-drawn style, with thick and thin strokes. The kit also allows crafters to experiment with more symmetrical cards and projects by including stunning floral arrangements and their mirror images.With all these new products, kits, blog hops, and guides, it's no wonder Altenew remains a pioneer in the paper crafting industry. With each monthly release, crafters all over the globe just find more and more reasons to love Altenew.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

