Working from holiday home? Watch your speed, says expert

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People rushing to buy a holiday home from which to work remotely should guard against being caught by speed traps, a static caravan expert has warned.

Low internet speeds, he says, could turn the dream of an idyllic working retreat into a broadband battle of lost connections and dropped conference calls.

Paul Craven of My Holiday Caravan, the UK’s largest independent caravan and lodge sales website, says that WFHH – or "work from holiday home" - is helping to power the demand for ownership.

"Many people are now realising the benefits of buying a bolt-hole which can be used both for leisure and as a substitute for the kitchen table or bedroom when working," he said.

"Different surroundings can fire new inspiration, not least if you've chosen a loved location in the countryside or by the sea that your holiday home overlooks.

"But rural life can also mean rural broadband, and with it the frustrations of a far slower internet speed than you might be used to at home.

"If you choose you holiday park carefully, however, there are some with superb broadband coverage which will mean you can surf and stream in the fast-lane all day long.

"In particular, we recommend to buyers the forty-plus parks operated by Park Holidays UK which has invested literally millions of pounds in new fibre technology.

"This is in contrast to the many parks which transmit WiFi across their sites, and which is rarely successful as holiday homes generally resist the penetration of the signals.

"But Park Holidays UK connects each holiday home directly to fibre broadband, meaning owners can work or relax on-line without the irritation of constant buffering," said Paul.

The technology allowing this to happen is supplied by Kent-based broadband specialists Vfast whose expertise is in providing connectivity in rural areas.

The company says it has found a way to deliver urban speeds of up to 330 megabits in rural settings so that park owners can provide a super-fast facility for customers, possibly even faster than at their home.

Buying options at Park Holidays UK range from the traditional caravan holiday home, including both new and pre-owned models, to super-luxury holiday lodges with all mod-cons.

No extra charge is made on top of the owner's pitch fees for high-speed internet, though for a modest monthly fee, unlimited bandwidth is available if multiple devices are being used in the holiday home.

"Park Holidays UK is taking the lead in helping customers achieve a good life-work balance by making it possible to enjoy the best of both worlds under one roof," said Paul Craven.

"Family time is just as vital as meeting work commitments, and a park-based holiday home can bring the two together in a way which suits everyone!"

The majority of the group's parks are open for up to 50 weeks of the year, and more details about ownership and models available to buy can be found at www.ParkHolidays.com

A video produced by My Holiday Caravan is viewable at https://youtu.be/Qxw_11Af_h8 - and there are more details on the company's website at www.myholidaycaravan.co.uk