Employment Screening Services Market To Reach $6,390.09Bn By 2028; Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Opportunities 2028
The Employment Screening Services Market is projected to reach US$ 6,390.09 Million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% During 2021–2028. This report highlights key market dynamics of Employment Screening Services industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This Employment Screening Services report provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2028. Depending on client's demand, huge amount of business, product and market related information has been brought together via this industry report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Employment Screening Services Market
The consequent economic downturn, due to COVID-19 outbreak pandemic, has led to the rise in number of jobless candidates across the globe. For instance, in the US, the number of jobless candidates reached 20.5 million in May 2020 from 6.2 million in February 2020. As a result, in 2020, the rate of unemployment was increased from 3.8% in February to 13.0% in May in the US. The rise in unemployment rate continued in April 2020 as well with 14.4%. However, post Q3 of 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases in the US started to fall, which is triggering the gradual normalization of economic activities in the country. This resulted in the rise in demand for products and services across the region. Moreover, with the improved vaccine distribution and administration drives, the US witnessed a more than expected increase in job openings in February 2021.
According to a data released by the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the number of job openings rose to 7.4 million in March 2021 from 7.1 million in February 2021. Nonetheless, the labor market has a long way to go before resuming its late-2019 status. The US hiring rate increased to 4% in February 2021 from 3.8% in February 2020 Thus, despite the steep decline in the first two quarters of 2020, the employment screening services market in North America started experiencing substantial growth as the economy of region started reviving back to normal, leading to the acceleration of hiring processes across industries.
The Employment Screening Services Market report brings into focus studies about market definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Employment Screening Services Market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Third by regions, this report focuses on the sales (consumption), production, import and export of Employment Screening Services in United States, Europe, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.
On the basis of report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:
By Services
Background Screening
Verification
Driver Management
Medical & Drug Testing
by Background Screening
Credit Check
Criminal Record
By Verification
Qualification
Employment History Verification
Reference
Others
By End-Use Industry
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Government Agencies
Travel & Hospitality
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
Others
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
SMEs
List of Significant Vendors Operating in this market include:
Accurate Background, LLC
AuthBridge Research Services Private Limited
A-Check America, Inc.
DataFlow Group
Capita PLC
First Advantage
HireRight, LLC
Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc.
Sterling Talent Solutions
Triton Inc.
Verity Screening Solutions
….
Recent Development:
In 2021, Insperity, Inc., a leading provider of human resources and business efficiency solutions for America's best companies, announced a digital transformation partnership with Salesforce, a global leader in CRM.
In 2020, Accurate Background, LLC, a leading provider of compliant background checks, substance and health screening, and Form I-9 verifications, reported that it has added new services to its COVID-19 Program to assist businesses in hiring and thriving during the pandemic.
Global Employment Screening Services Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Employment Screening Services market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.
Market Insights–Employment Screening Services Market
Increase in Mobile Workforce and Job Immigrants Owing to Globalization
Globalization has resulted in a large influx of job immigrants majorly in the highly advanced countries of the world in search of better standards of living as well as better job opportunities. As per the statistics by the US Government, the total number of working immigrants in the age group from 16 to 65 increased to 5.7 million by the first half of 2014. There has been an increased influx of immigrants in lower-skilled jobs as well as highly professional jobs in the developed countries of the US, the UK, Germany, and Canada. Private households, textile, apparel and leather manufacturing; agriculture; information technology Sectors such as computer & electronic products and administrative & support services are witnessing a rising number of job immigrants. Mischievous immigrants pose a risk to the security of the organization and even the country sometimes.
For stakeholders and business professional for expanding their position in the Employment Screening Services Market:
Q 1. Which Region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market Ahead of 2022?
Q 2. What are the business threats and Impact of COVID scenario Over the market Growth and Estimation?
Q 3. What are probably the most encouraging, high-development scenarios for Employment Screening Services movement showcase by applications, types and regions?
Q 4. What segments grab most noteworthy attention in Employment Screening Services Market in 2022 and beyond?
