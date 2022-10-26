Protect and Track Inventory with Custom Asset Tags from Lightning Labels

With Custom asset tags, it's easier to safeguard and track an organization's most important assets, such as costly technology or items containing sensitive information.

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over 20 years, Lightning Labels has assisted companies of all kinds with their custom labeling needs. Now, businesses can turn to Lightning Labels for their asset tagging needs, using these durable labels and stickers to carefully manage their equipment inventory.

With custom asset tags, it's easier to safeguard and track an organization's most important assets, such as costly technology or items containing sensitive information.

Depending on a company's needs, asset tags may take several forms. For example, businesses can use barcode scanning to add digital inventory tracking capacity, or apply custom branding to make their asset tags look more official and professional. These options — and more — are now available through Lightning Labels.

Asset Tag Features to Meet Companies' Unique Needs

An asset tag is more than just a label to apply to a company's equipment. These stickers can deliver increased inventory security and peace of mind, while also speeding up tracking and management.

Lightning Labels' asset tag options can help businesses achieve their specific goals, and include the following features:

Tamper-proof security tags for high-value assets: When labeling important assets, such as laptops containing sensitive documents, businesses can choose a silver security polyester label material. When the asset tag is removed, it reveals a lower layer that says "VOID" and lets viewers know the equipment has been tampered with.

Barcode labels for easy inventory tracking: Scanning a barcode is a quick and easy way to check an asset in or out of a location. Asset tags from Lightning Labels can carry traditional (1D) barcodes or more advanced 2D barcodes, including QR codes. These QR codes can contain more information, and they are scannable with a standard smartphone camera.

Branded asset labels with a strong visual identity: If a company's assets are commonly viewed by the public, it can pay to use spot-color printing to make them match the business's branding. These asset tags are both great looking and functional.

Asset tags of any shape and size: The typical asset tag is between 1-4 inches in height and width. With that said, Lightning Labels' die-cutting capabilities allow customers to order asset tagging labels of different sizes and shapes, enabling them to find the perfect fit for any piece of equipment.

"We strive always to put our customers first, offering a wide variety of options and possibilities," said Matt Zeyher, Lightning Labels' President. "This focus on giving our clients exactly what they need extends to our new asset tag offerings."

Labels to Enable Great Inventory Management

Inventory management is a process that should be quick, efficient and error-free. Achieving this level of performance isn't automatic, however. Companies need to put systems in place that will give them peace of mind, and asset tags from Lightning Labels are an important part of building such a solid system.

As with all Lightning Labels offerings, these asset tags are highly customizable to meet a company's exact needs and specifications. Whether an organization needs a few labels or thousands, Lightning Labels can provide the perfect asset tagging solution for that business.

About Lightning Labels:

