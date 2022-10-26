Sales of Chelating Resins to Reach a Valuation of US$ 773.8 Mn by 2032; Owing To The Attributes of Separation & Purification Applications | Fact.MR

Chelating Resins Unique Demand in Chemical Industry Is Likely to Augment Market Adoption Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of chelating resins positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.



According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the industry requirement for chelating resins is expected to reach US$ 470.6 million in 2022 and would grow a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast years of 2022-2032 in the global market.

Chelating resins, the most popular specialty ion exchange resin, are used to remove specific metals and other materials selectively. Chelating resins have increased selectivity for certain metal ions compared to traditional ion exchange resins. Therefore, better separation will increase the effectiveness of end products received downstream.

Download Sample Copy of Chelating Resins Market Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=594

The chemical industry on the back of chlor alkali is the most attractive among the end-use segment of chelating resins owing to the increasing number of users of value-added products all around the world. The utilization of chelating resins in chlor alkali production plants, demands increased production.

The excessive utilization of chelating resins in the wastewater treatment plant is one of the major factors anticipated to uptick the growth trajectory of the market during the forecast period.

Check In-Depth TOC on "Chelating Resins Market"

No. of Tables - 138

No. of Figures - 113

No. of Pages - 270

Key Takeaways from Market Analysis

The global chelating resins market is estimated to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.1% and will be valued at US$ 773.8 million by 2032.

and will be valued at by 2032. In 2017-2021, the market has expanded at a CAGR of 4.1%

Chelating resins with picolylamine as a functional group are the most preferred in the industrial sector owing market share of 34.1% in 2022

in 2022 East Asia dominates the chelating resins market

The most common use of chelating resins is as a purification & separation agent in various chemical processes

The demand for polystyrene matrix of chelating resins is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2032

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=594

Eminent Player’s Key Strategies on Chelating Resins

LANXESS

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Purolite

DuPont

Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd.

Ion Exchange (India) Limited

Thermax Limited

Suqing Group

Samyang Corporation

ResinTech

SH Scenic Resin Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Widevision Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd

Ajinomoto Fine-Techno’s Inc

Zhejiang Zhengguang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Jacobi Resinex

Zibo Dongda Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Shandong Zibo Haofu Synthetic Resin Co., Ltd.



Strategically moving towards forward integration to shorten the value chain complexities and to consolidate market presence. Also, manufacturers turning into full-time service providers grant them an upper edge over competitors.

The key strategies of manufacturers are to adopt technological innovation for cost-effective pricing solutions and end-use-specific product effectiveness. Also, by adopting organic and inorganic marketing strategies, the manufacturers strengthen the market position as it is a highly mature & fragmented market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global chelating resin market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of functional group (iminoacetic group, aminophosphonic, glucamine group, oxime group, phosphonic + sulphonic group, phosphorous group, thiol group, thiourea group, picolylamine group, quaternary amines), matrix type (polystyrene, polystyrene divinylbenzene, polyacrylic divinylbenzene), application (separation & purification, treatment of wastewater and effluent, removal of impurities, biochemistry, others), end-use industry (electroplating, chemicals, metals & mining, wastewater treatment), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa)

Purchase This Report Through Paypal Payment Gateway

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/594

Segmentation of the Chelating Resins Market

By Functional Group : Iminoacetic Group Aminophosphonic Glucamine Group Oxime Group Phosphonic + Sulphonic Group Phosphorous Group Thiol Group Thiourea Group Picolylamine Group Quaternary Amines Polyamines

By Matrix Type : Polystyrene Polystyrene Divinylbenzene Polyacrylic Divinylbenzene

By Application : Separation & Purification Treatment of Wastewater and Effluent Removal of Impurities Biochemistry Others

By End Use Industry : Electroplating Chemicals Chlor Alkali Biomedical Others Metal & Mining Cobalt Nickel Copper Lithium Gold Rare Earth Metal Others Waste Water Treatment

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Expanded Polystyrene Market: The global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market was valued at around US$ 16 Bn in 2020, and is expected to reach US$ 20 Bn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 5%. Demand for white expanded polystyrene is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market: In North America, the demand for divinylbenzene is expected to witness a steady growth owing to the presence of the top two players in the region, i.e., Dow Chemical Company and Deltech Corporation. Europe has witnessed constant growth in the forecast period. Europe is the major importer of divinylbenzene.

Nitrobenzene Market: Global nitrobenzene market exhibits a very modest 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 - 2030. Accelerating demand for high-performance plastics across the globe will continue to generate revenue for nitrobenzene manufacturers.

About Us:



Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:



Mahendra Singh



US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158