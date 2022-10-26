WealthTech Solution Market to Value US$ 137.44 Mn at 14.1% CAGR by 2028; Industry Share, Size, Trends and Technologies
A superior and comprehensive Global WealthTech Solution Market Research Report endows professionals with a lot of aspects about the market and the industry.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by The Insight Partners, titled “WealthTech Solution Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2022-2028,” the market was valued at USD 54.62 Mn in 2021. The Insight Partners states that the market will reach USD 137.44Mn by 2028 exhibiting a CAGR of 14.1%. The report can be used by both established and new players in the industry for complete understanding of the market. Besides, this report also includes historic data, present and future market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The scope of this WealthTech Solution market report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on WealthTech Solution Market
According to latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Spain, Austria, France, Germany, the UK, Switzerland, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are among the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak crisis is affecting the industries worldwide and the global economy witnessed worst hit in 2020 and it is continued in 2021 also. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries, such as food & beverage, medical, energy & power, electronics & semiconductor, petroleum, and chemicals. A sharp decline in the growth of mentioned industrial activities is impacting the growth of the global Wealthtech solution market as they are the major supply and demand sources for wealthtech solution products and solutions.
Key Segmentation:
By Component
Solution
Services
By End User
Banks
Wealth Management Firms
Others
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Deployment Mode
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:
FinMason, Inc.
aixigo AG
InvestCloud, Inc.
WealthTechs Inc.
Valuefy Solutions Private Limited
3rd-eyes analytics AG
BlackRock, Inc.
Synechron
Wealthfront Inc.
The players operating in the wealthtech solution market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:
In March 2021, FinMason was selected by Informa Financial Intelligence’s Zephyr business, an analytics and visualization leader in the advisor space, to deliver ESG data from OWL Analytics via the FinRiver API to their Zephyr platform. This will combine FinMason’s API delivery system and OWL’s ESG Ratings for streamlined and accelerated deployment of holistic sustainable investing data across Portfolio Analytics & Performance.
In April 2021, BNP Paribas Wealth Management—Private Banking and aixigo jointly developed a solution that combines investment advisory and discretionary portfolio management. The new portfolio management system is a scalable advisory solution for all wealth management and affluent clients, which is expected to provide a strategic advantage to the company.
WealthTech Solution Market Insights
Growing Use of Artificial Intelligence in Different Verticals
Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping the financial industry to streamline and optimize different processes, ranging from credit decisions to quantitative trading and financial risk management. The AI solutions facilitate more accurate assessment of traditionally underserved borrowers, such as millennials, in the credit decision-making process, thereby helping banks and credit lenders in making smarter underwriting decisions.
