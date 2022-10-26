Kizoo invests in Rejuvenation Startup Mogling Bio

Mogling Bio closes Seed Investment Round with Kizoo Technology Capital

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN and ULM, Germany, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mogling Bio, a privately held biotech company, announces today that it has successfully completed its first seed investment round. Sole investor is venture capital firm Kizoo Technology Capital, a rejuvenation biotech investor focused on startups reversing age-related damage on a cellular and molecular level.



Mogling Bio is developing new pharmacological approaches to rejuvenate old stem cells of the hematopoietic (blood cell formation) system. Aging causes stem cells to lose their normal structure by increased activity of the protein CDC42. This loss of structure leads to decreased production and quality of blood and immune cells. It can cause leukemia, various blood diseases, and severely weaken the immune system. Normalizing CDC42 activity can restore structure, order and functionality in those aged stem cells. Treated cells can perform their tasks again in a juvenile way, and thereby contribute to both, the rejuvenation of stem cells and the immune system.

The underlying technology was developed over the last 15 years by the two scientific co-founders, Prof. Yi Zheng, co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Cancer and Blood Diseases Institute and leader of the Signaling and Drug Discovery Program at the Cincinnati Children’s Research Foundation, and Prof. Dr. Hartmut Geiger, director of the Institute of Molecular Medicine at Ulm University in Germany.

“We are really excited that Kizoo's financial support will allow us to pursue our goal of rejuvenating aging stem cells, which are so important for blood cell production and the immune system. Our approach has particular potential in treating diseases of the blood system and improving the immune system”, said Dr. Jürgen Reess, CEO of Mogling Bio. Dr. Reess previously held the position of Senior Vice President at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma, where he supervised the development, approval, and launch of numerous blockbuster therapies for autoimmune diseases, interstitial lung diseases, central nervous system disorders, and cancer.

“We believe that Mogling Bio's technology is groundbreaking by truly rejuvenating old stem cells - not only alleviating age-related diseases, but reversing age-related decline in immune system function”, added Frank Schueler, Managing Director of Kizoo Technology Capital.

About Kizoo

Kizoo provides seed and follow-on financing with a focus on rejuvenation biotech. Having been entrepreneurs, VC, and mentors in both high-growth tech and biotech companies ourselves for many years with multiple exits and massive value created for the founders, Kizoo now brings this experience to the emerging field of rejuvenation biotech. We see it as a young industry that will eventually outgrow today's largest technology markets.

As part of Michael Greve's Forever Healthy Group, Kizoo directly supports the creation of startups turning research on the root causes of aging into therapies and services for human application. Investments include Cellvie, Cyclarity Therapeutics, Revel Pharmaceuticals, Elastrin Therapeutics, LIfT BioSciences and others.

For more information, please visit: www.kizoo.com

About Mogling Bio

For more information, please visit: www.moglingbio.com

Media Contact for Kizoo:

Frank Schueler

Managing Director

Kizoo Technology Capital

fs@kizoo.com

Media Contact for Mogling Bio

Dr. Jürgen Reess

CEO

Mogling Bio

juergenreess@moglingbio.com