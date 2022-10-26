Risk Management Market To Witness Huge Growth and Revenue Acceleration by 2026

Risk Management Market

An increase in the number of such AI applications in risk management is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased data & security breaches in enterprises, stringent government regulatory compliances, rapid development in the IoT landscape, and adoption of risk management among financial institutions drive the growth of the global risk management market.

However, high cost and complexity in installation and configurations hamper the market growth. On the contrary, a rise in demand from developing countries and the integration of artificial intelligence in risk management software are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global risk management market is divided on the basis of components, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. Based on the component, the market is categorized into solutions and services. The service segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

However, the software segment dominated the market by three-fourths of the market. On the basis of the deployment model, the global risk management market is categorized into on-premise and cloud and based on organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

By industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, IT& telecom, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government & defense and others. The BFSI segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for one-fourth of the market. However, the manufacturing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

The global risk management market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in one-third of the market.

The global risk management market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Lockpath, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, ServiceNow, SAS Institute Inc., Qualys, Inc., Thomson Reuters, RSA Security LLC, MetricStream Inc., and LogicManager, Inc.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 outbreak and followed lockdown had a positive impact on the market owing to largescale adoption of work-from-home culture among industries and the surge in the risk of cyber-attacks and other security concerns.

• The pandemic brought radical changes in daily lives, especially in work. The strict compliance of social distancing and digital transformation of business increased the demand for risk management services.

