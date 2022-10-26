At 5.8% CAGR, Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Size Surpass US$ 52.12 Bn By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market was estimated at USD 8.23 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 52.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% between 2027 and 2030.

Microbial Fermentation Technology Market: Overview

Microorganisms like fungi make secondary metabolites, and that is known as microbial fermentation. When favorable conditions are favorable, these microorganisms can convert the inexpensive carbon and nitrogen sources to critical intermediates or API s. With the help of microorganisms, products that are extremely important for various industries and applications like biotechnology and the medical industry are produced.

Bacteria and fungi are the microorganisms that are used. The fermentation process comprises four other segments: biomass production, intracellular components production, extracellular metabolite production, and the transformation of substrates. Due to constant research and development activities, many innovative products are offered in the market. The medical products that use microbial fermentation technology are probiotics, biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, and protein antibiotics. Even though there are many reasons why the market is expected to grow, a few other restraining factors will hamper the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Microbial Fermentation Technology Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing awareness regarding the environment and animal products has boosted the demand for vegan food products or animal-free food products. This purpose can be fulfilled with the help of products made from plants and can also be supported with the use of microbes that provide the fermentation process. The developed countries have mainly concentrated on shifting to vegan food products that help to protect the animals and the environment.

The rapid increase in the number of chemical industries worldwide has emerged as a significant growth factor for the microbial fermentation technology market. In addition, many consumers have reported against using animal products, and hence vegan food products have experienced a massive demand from the present market, which is supported by the help of microbial fermentation technology. These reasons will emerge as the driving forces for the growth of the microbial fermentation technology market during the forecast period.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Microbial Fermentation Technology market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Microbial Fermentation Technology market was valued at around USD 8.23 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 52.12 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The total cost of manufacturing the various products obtained from microbial fermentation is relatively high and hence emerges as a significant obstruction in the growth phase of the microbial fermentation market.

D) The increasing demand for protein among consumers all over the world has emerged as a significant opportunity for the growth of the microbial fermentation technology market, which provides the necessary food products that help to obtain the maximum amount of proteins without consuming the animal food products that in turn hamper the ecological system and the environment.

E) Extensive commercialization of the various products that are formed with the help of microbial fermentation imposes a high cost on the manufacturers, which hampers the demand and supply chain among the people to a great extent.

Regional Landscape

The geographical sector of Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest market for microbial fermentation technology owing to the vast number of industries and factories that deal with chemical-based products and require advanced technologies for producing several goods and products. The rapid industrialization which has taken place in this part of the world has been a significant reason for boosting the market for microbial fermentation technology, which is used in several chemical industries and factories.

The region of North America has also contributed significantly to the growth of microbial fermentation technology owing to the vast number of chemical industries and factories. The key market players in this region are mainly responsible for this market’s rapid growth. The extensive research and development programs carried out by the key market players for introducing new products into the market have mainly been responsible for boosting the economy for microbial fermentation technology, which is expected to grow further in a similar fashion and hence will contribute significantly to the growth of the market during the future as well. The European region has also considerably contributed to developing the microbial fermentation technology market.

Key Players

Danone U.K.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza Group AG

Novozymes A/S

Amyris, Inc.

Biocon Ltd.

BioVectra Inc.

TerraVia Holdings, Inc.

United Breweries Ltd.

The Microbial Fermentation Technology Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Medical

Antibiotics

Probiotics

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins

Other Biosimilars

Alcohol Beverages

Beer

Spirits

Wine

Others

Industrial

Acetone, Ethanol & Butanol

Enzymes & Amino Acids

Food and Feed Products

By End User

Bio-Pharmaceutical Industries

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOS)

Academic Research Institutes

Food and Feed Industry

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

