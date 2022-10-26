Oil Shale Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021 to 2030 | Allied Market Research

Oil shale market forecast is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2030, with the global Oil shale market forecast expected at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for energy continues to grow, the oil & energy sector is anticipated to keep looking for alternative ways to produce energy. One such alternative way is oil shale however, rising awareness about the environment elevates the new methods of exploring fuel and the process of oil shale is also more flexible than traditional methods of oil extraction, however, the flexibility of the extraction method may act as the major driving factor for the oil shale market growth.

Oil shale is an organic-rich rock, which contains a solid mixture of organic chemical compounds known as kerosene. From these organic compounds, liquid hydrocarbons, such as shale oil, are produced. Oil shale is a substitute for conventional crude oil and is increasingly used, owing to its low cost of extraction. As per the 2016 estimate, the global deposits of the total world resources of oil shale are equivalent of 6.05 trillion barrels of oil. Industries utilize oil shale as a fuel for thermal power plants to drive steam turbines. In addition, oil shale serves in the production of specialty carbon fibers, carbon black, adsorbent carbons, resins, phenols, tanning agents, road bitumen, and soil additives. The growth in the use of oil shale across various industries drives the oil shale market.

The oil shale market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, process, application, and region. Depending on the product, the market is categorized into shale gasoline, shale diesel, kerosene, and others. On the basis of technology, it is classified into in-situ technology and ex-situ technology. By process, it is categorized into oil shale exploration, ore preparation, oil shale retortion, and shale oil refining & specialty services. On the basis of application, it is divided into fuel, electricity, and cement & chemicals. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global oil shale market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Southwestern Energy Company, EQT Corporation, Equinor ASA, Repsol SA, SINOPEC/Shs, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, and PETROCHINA/Shs.

The global oil shale industry is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2020–2030. The report includes a study of the market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

Key findings of the study

• On the basis of product, the shale gasoline segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

• Depending on the technology, the in-situ segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

• According to the process, the oil shale exploration segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

• As per application, the fuel segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, North America registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period

