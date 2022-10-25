USAID Launches Agribusiness Support Program with Call for Proposals

October 24, 2022, Tashkent, Uzbekistan – The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the Private Sector Extension Support Program, which will provide support to agriculture extension and advisory service providers in Uzbekistan. The program will provide up to 200 million soums in training and equipment to each finalist to help extension providers meet the growing needs of agribusinesses. Agricultural extension and advisory services support the transfer and dissemination of agricultural technologies and best practices among farmers and agribusinesses.

USAID Mission Director in Uzbekistan Mikaela Meredith said, “Since 2008, USAID has been supporting the government and private sector in Uzbekistan in diversifying, growing, and modernizing the agriculture sector. The promotion of innovation through support for agricultural extension and advisory services will enhance the competitiveness of Uzbekistan’s agribusinesses and increase regional trade.”

The program is seeking concept papers focused on creating new or improved extension/advisory services which will enhance applicants’ abilities to provide support to agribusiness. Alternatively, the program will consider requests for capacity building training for providers of extension/advisory services. The deadline for the submission of applications is November 21, 2022. The announcement and concept paper template are available for download here.

Uzbekistan’s economy relies heavily on agriculture, which generates approximately 30 percent of the country’s GDP and employs nearly 30 percent of its labor force. The country’s agricultural sector has made significant progress in recent years, including through the elimination of quotas and price controls, but it is critical for farmers to integrate new technologies to promote further growth. New technologies add value to agricultural products, improve productivity, and increase income for agribusinesses.

