Deputy Vice-Chancellor Future Growth

The DVC (Future Growth) is a key leadership position and is a member of the University’s Senior Executive Group. Stacey will have responsibility for global partnerships and operations; student recruitment and engagement both domestically and internationally; and marketing, media and communications for the University.

Stacey is currently acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global) at La Trobe, where she is responsible for overseeing the University’s strategic program to connect both globally and locally to attract students and partners.

She joined La Trobe in 2020 as Pro Vice-Chancellor (International) and subsequently Pro Vice-Chancellor (Recruitment and International Operations), after holding senior positions in international education at Charles Darwin University, Griffith University and Queensland University of Technology.

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Dewar AO congratulated Stacey on her appointment.

“Stacey has successfully led our student recruitment and international operations during a particularly challenging time,” Professor Dewar said.

“Her impressive track record in higher education marketing and internationalisation, and senior leadership capability make her the perfect fit for this new and important role which will help ensure continued growth in student enrolments as well as building the profile and reputation of La Trobe in Victoria, nationally and globally.”

Stacey Farraway said that she looked forward to leading the DVC Future Growth team to build La Trobe’s reputation and attract both students and partners from across the world.

“I’m excited to be leading this vital portfolio for the University at such a crucial time for the reestablishment and growth of the sector. All universities are taking new direction to ensure their future growth and sustainability, and La Trobe is already out in front.”

Stacey will commence as DVC (Future Growth) immediately.

