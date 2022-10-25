CNE Direct Opens New Processing Facility in Columbus, Ohio

The new 93,000 sq. ft. facility is designed to help customers efficiently manage their product's technology lifecycle

PEABODY, Mass. (PRWEB) October 25, 2022

CNE Direct, a global technology lifecycle solutions company, announces the opening of its newest processing facility in Columbus, Ohio. The new facility joins a global network of offices and facilities located throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia.

The new CNE facility is located at 2553 Global Court in Groveport, Ohio, just outside the city of Columbus. Newly constructed, the 93,000 sq. ft. facility features a modern and secure industrial space containing thirty-two-foot ceilings, dedicated offices and meeting space, expansive warehouse storage, efficient conveyor system, secure processing nodes, and spacious shipping and receiving capabilities.

"This new facility provides CNE with new and modern amenities to more efficiently and sustainably process technology for our customers," Stated Jerry Quill, Chief Executive Officer, CNE Direct. "In addition, the new Columbus facility brings CNE closer to our customers, while being strategically located to nearby Rickenbacker International Airport, rail, and major highway transportation, helping to reduce overall shipping and transportation costs."

About CNE

CNE Direct is a global technology lifecycle company, specializing in helping organizations manage the many stages of a product's technology lifecycle. From product build, to maintenance, to recovery and disposition, CNE helps companies securely and sustainably manage their IT assets with proprietary analytical tools and business intelligence to provide flexible, value-driven solutions. For more information visit http://www.cnedirect.com, or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cne-direct-inc-

