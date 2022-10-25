Official: Hà Nội treasures Cambodia’s invaluable support

VIETNAM, October 25 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam in general and Hà Nội in particular always treasure invaluable support that the Cambodian Senate, National Assembly, Government and people have provided Việt Nam, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Đinh Tiến Dũng has affirmed.

During a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for visiting President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum, Dũng also congratulated Cambodia on maintaining political and security stability as well as socio-economic development, with improved stature on international arena.

Hà Nội always paid attention to stepping up cooperation with Phnom Penh for the development of the two capital cities and nations, he said.

The official wished that Samdech Say Chhum would direct Cambodian ministries, agencies and localities to create favourable conditions for the two capitals to expand collaboration and effectively carry out cooperation agreements.

The host expressed his hope that the Cambodian Senate would continue strengthening cooperation, sharing experience and pushing forward the effective implementation of the Việt Nam-Cambodia joint statements between the two Parties and States.

Samdech Say Chhum, for his part, affirmed that his visit was meant to reinforce practical ties on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year and the Year of Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship 2022.

He said he believed that the results of the visit would contribute to consolidating and expanding friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia, thus bringing great benefits to the two countries and peoples. — VNS