President hails development of VN-Cambodia relations

VIETNAM, October 25 -

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc stressed that the relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia have continued to develop positively while receiving President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Leaders of the two countries held regular exchanges and meetings; and bilateral cooperation mechanisms proved effective, Phúc said, adding that two-way trade turnover in 2021 reached over US$9.5 billion despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a year-on-year increase of 79 per cent.

The State leader said the visit to Việt Nam by President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum would contribute to enhancing the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-standing stability between the two countries.

President Phúc congratulated Cambodia for its development achievements.

Applauding the good outcomes of the talks held between President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum and Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Monday, President Phúc proposed the two countries continue maintaining high-ranking meetings and promoting cooperation mechanisms via all channels, helping to consolidate the political relations.

He also suggested the two countries promote the role of the two legislative bodies in boosting bilateral relations, building institutions and completing legal system, creating favourable conditions to accelerate connection between the two economies; coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums; and enhance people-to-people exchanges.

President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum expressed his delight at the development of the relations between the two countries in face of the COVID-19 pandemic and global changes.

He said during the talks with NA Chairman Huệ, the two sides put forward cooperation orientations between the two legislative bodies in the future, contributing to tightening and deepening their cooperation.

He thanked Việt Nam for supporting Cambodia in its role as ASEAN Chair. — VNS