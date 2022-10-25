2nd Annual Glamming the Warrior Event Announced for all Cancer Patients and Survivors

Glamming the warrior campaign is a movement by the Lash Gallery.

This year is the 2nd annual Glamming the Warrior campaign which is a movement started by The Lash Gallery to recognize the strength and commitment of the women & men in our community who are facing terminal illness of cancer.

In a study by The Mental Health foundation based in the United Kingdom, researchers found that cancer patients suffering from depression have been linked to a 50% increase in mortality rates. However, numerous group-based psychosocial interventions over the past decades consistently found that when perception of attractiveness was improved, the symptoms of depression and anxiety were immediately decreased with stability of improvements on psychological outcome. Additional evidence from a research fellow at Harvard School of Public Health’s Department of Society, Human Development and Health concluded that the most optimistic of patients suffering from terminal illness had approximately 50% less risk of mortality.

Glamming the Warrior is an initiative that aims to tackle these findings head on and challenge the psychological cost attributed to a cancer diagnosis and its subsequent treatments. In collaboration with several other local businesses in Jersey City and the surrounding areas, The Lash Gallery is offering a wellness makeover giveaway worth over $6,500 to three cancer patients and/or survivors (warriors) with the aim of re-instilling their feeling of self-confidence and improve their quality of life and their treatment’s effectiveness.

The grand prize offers the VIP honorees (where applicable) a full set of lash extensions or magnetic strip lashes, brow maintenance, custom formulated mineral lip stain, wardrobe styling experience, nail services, hair, makeup, massage, facial, acupuncture, and a professional photoshoot to reignite the confidence of our warriors and video to captures the experience.

The overwhelming response and support from the community during the 2021 campaign have allowed The Lash Gallery to expand and enhance the mission of this campaign in the upcoming years. In results, Glamming The Warrior is now a NJ Nonprofit.

Glamming The Warrior challenges leaders in the beauty industry, and beyond, to elevate the industry and bring the same confidence to clients that are battling or have defeated cancer.

Please join us on our 2nd campaign as we make a difference together so we help them fight more.

Timeline of Glamming The Warrior:

Watch the Launch video intro: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjyOieJJgPr/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

December 1 deadline of video submission

December 27-29 Announcement of VIP Honorees

Sunday, January 22, 2023 Wellness Makeover Experience

Friday, February 3rd - A day before World Cancer Awareness Day - Gala celebration inviting ALL honorees and nominees to an evening of acknowledgement and celebration to make them feel like the star that they are.



GTW Mission Statement:

At Glamming the Warrior, our mission is to reinstill confidence and self esteem and raise much needed recognition of the troubles that cancer patients go through. The main aim of this campaign is to recognize the warriors that fight every day to beat cancer and play a part in boosting their confidence so that their fight does not go unnoticed.

For more information about our first campaign regarding our business and the campaign please visit our website: https://www.thelashgallery.com/glammingthewarrior

More details can be found at : https://linktr.ee/glammingthewarrior

For donation information visit : https://glamming-the-warrior-pt-2-cv-150.causevox.com

For updates follow on Instagram: @GlammingTheWarrior

About The Lash Gallery:

Founded by Rochelle-R. E. Magno - The Lash Gallery, The Lip Gallery & The Refinement Gallery offering innovative and high-end personalized beauty treatments to our clients. The boutique offers treatments in semi-permanent lash extensions, microblading, permanent makeup, cosmetic tattoo removal, lash lifts, and scar corrections. Utilizing the most cutting-edge methodologies, our licensed and certified practitioners offer services that create tailored designs for each client based on their needs. In recognition of our work, The Lash Gallery’s Rochelle-R.E. Magno has been featured on the Dr. Oz Show and her work has been lauded in The New York Times, Harvest Magazine, Life & Style, Rolling Out magazine, Marie Claire, Bridal Guide, and Bravo TV. Magno’s experience and dedication allow her to provide clients with unparalleled industry-leading techniques. The Lash Gallery's unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our customers drives us to consistently evolve with the ever-advancing nature of the beauty industry, giving our patrons the confidence, they need. Since 2011, we have provided services for celebrities, brides, career-driven women, stay-at-home moms, and beyond. In realizing the impact of our work and how our clients feel after undergoing treatments, we have started a Cancer Awareness Campaign called “Glamming the Warrior”.

