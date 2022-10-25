Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,945 in the last 365 days.

State Department Meets with U.S. Diamond Industry to Discuss Sanctions

The State Department’s Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination, Ambassador James O’Brien, led an interagency discussion October 24 with the U.S. offices of leading diamond retailers, manufacturers, and laboratories.  The meeting focused on the importance of the diamond industry’s robust implementation of Russia-focused sanctions and broader due diligence standards, including as applicable to Russian-backed actors around the globe.  The United States remains committed to imposing economic consequences on Russia for its unprovoked war in Ukraine and destabilizing activities across Africa.

For further information, visit https://www.state.gov/holding-russia-and-belarus-to-account/.

You just read:

State Department Meets with U.S. Diamond Industry to Discuss Sanctions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.