State Department Meets with U.S. Diamond Industry to Discuss Sanctions

The State Department’s Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination, Ambassador James O’Brien, led an interagency discussion October 24 with the U.S. offices of leading diamond retailers, manufacturers, and laboratories. The meeting focused on the importance of the diamond industry’s robust implementation of Russia-focused sanctions and broader due diligence standards, including as applicable to Russian-backed actors around the globe. The United States remains committed to imposing economic consequences on Russia for its unprovoked war in Ukraine and destabilizing activities across Africa.

For further information, visit https://www.state.gov/holding-russia-and-belarus-to-account/.