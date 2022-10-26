Portwell Launches New COM-HPC Client Type Size B Module with Intel® Xeon® D-1700 Processors
PCOM-B8800 with PCOM-C8800 COM-HPC Evaluation Carrier Board Packs Server-Class Computing Power and AI Acceleration into Compact Package for Edge Applications
PCOM-B8800 is a compact yet rugged and scalable embedded computing solution that delivers server-class performance and accelerates AI for an extensive array of Edge computing applications.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, a Titanium Partner of Intel Partner Alliance and an Elite level of Solution Integration Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), announces PCOM-B8800, the latest addition to its computer-on-module (COM) family. According to Orion Xu, product manager at American Portwell Technology, the new PCOM-B8800, based on the PICMG COM-HPC specification, is a small form factor embedded computing solution that delivers server-class performance and accelerated AI for embedded and rugged applications at the Edge.
— Robert Feng
“COM-HPC increases scalability of COM Express to fulfill the growing demand of high-performance computing by providing a higher speed I/O interface,” Xu explains, “while retaining a compact footprint.”
Driven by Intel’s Xeon D-1700 processors (codenamed Ice Lake-D LCC), features of PCOM-B8800 include 2x 25GbE KR; up to128GB dual-channel DDR4 ECC at 2666 MT/s on SO-DIMM sockets; 16x PCIe Gen 4 lanes (bifurcation support of x16, x8, x4) and 24x HSIO (bifurcation support of x8, x4, x2, x1); AI workload acceleration with Intel AVX-512 Vector Neural Network Instructions (VNNI) and Intel Deep Learning (DL) Boost; industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C (selected SKUs); CPU TDP 40W—67W; 1x onboard TPM 2.0; and legacy I/Os, including SPI, eSPI, SMBus, GPIO x12, 12C and UART x2.
Moreover, the Intel Xeon D-1700 processors, with built-in AI acceleration and support for hard real-time computing, deliver major performance gains for IoT applications, and more specifically, with up to 2.32x faster on CPU performance gains, and up to 5.73x faster on improved AI inferencing, in reference to performance benchmark of Intel Xeon D-1746TER processor vs. previous-generation Intel Xeon D-1539 processor.
The PCOM-B8800 utilizes the PCOM-C8800 carrier board for functional testing and software development.
Perfect Choice for Embedded and Rugged Applications at the Edge
According to Xu, the new PCOM-B8800, with Intel’s Xeon D-1700 processors, delivers server-class computing, hardware-based security, and high-bandwidth I/Os for embedded and rugged applications at the Edge. It is the ideal choice for applications such as networking (including gateways and routers, security appliances and storage devices); 5G topologies (including C-RAN and D-RAN architectures); network security (including Secure Access Service Edge (SASE); IoT (including Smart operations); and numerous possibilities to drive the Edge server outward into medical equipment, defense systems, geophysical field equipment, autonomous vehicles and much more.
Compact Yet Rugged
“The compact design of the form factor COM-HPC Client Type Size B (120mm x 120mm) within PCOM-B8800 delivers high performance and security while meeting power and space constraints,” states Robert Feng, American Portwell Technology’s senior director of product marketing. “It is the key to take full advantage of network edge usage models and provides benefits such as low latency and reduced costs for backhaul bandwidth. It is based on the PICMG COM-HPC,” he confirms, “which is a specification purposely defined and developed for serving the new class of embedded Edge servers. PCOM-B8800 is a compact yet rugged and scalable embedded computing solution that delivers server-class performance and accelerates AI for an extensive array of Edge computing applications.
”The COM-HPC connector provides forward compatibility to fulfill the need for limitless scalability as a result of the ever-evolving digital transformation,” Feng explains, “and the demand for embedded computers to provide high-speed performance. Driven by the Intel Xeon D-1700 SoC processors, PCOM-B8800 is the perfect engine for rugged equipment that must run nonstop in the toughest environments.”
“Furthermore, the computer-on-module (COM) design reduces the complexity and risk of developing and maintaining a product platform, while maintaining high flexibility for future upgrades. Not only that,” Feng continues, “but our customers also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the long life cycle support of 10+ years inherent with this product.”
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market, and a Titanium Partner of the Intel Partner Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures, and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems, and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001, and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://portwell.com/
Intel and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
Orion Xu
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
+1 510-403-3374
email us here