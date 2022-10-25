Teradyne Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue and earnings above the mid-point of Q3 guidance

Test revenue declined 14% from Q3’21, incrementally stronger than July guidance on improved supply chain performance

Industrial Automation revenue declined 2% from Q3’21 in dollar terms, grew 7% in constant currency

Q3'22 Q3'21 Q2'22 Revenue (mil) $827 $951 $841 GAAP EPS $1.10 $1.41 $1.16 Non-GAAP EPS $1.15 $1.59 $1.21 Gross Margin 58.7% 60.1% 60.2%

/EIN News/ -- NORTH READING, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $827 million for the third quarter of 2022 of which $576 million was in Semiconductor Test, $116 million in System Test, $46 million in Wireless Test and $89 million in Industrial Automation (IA). GAAP net income for the third quarter was $183.5 million or $1.10 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the third quarter was $189.2 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, which excluded acquired intangible asset amortization and restructuring and other charges.

“We delivered revenue and earnings above the mid-point of our July outlook as some supply line constraints eased through the quarter enabling greater than expected shipments to memory, automotive and industrial semiconductor test customers,” said Teradyne CEO Mark Jagiela. “The short-term outlook in semiconductor test remains mixed with automotive and industrial demand relatively strong while muted compute and mobility demand persists. In industrial automation, slowing manufacturing activity and foreign exchange headwinds continue to impact our full year growth outlook.”

Guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 is revenue of $670 million to $750 million, with GAAP net income of $0.59 to $0.84 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.62 to $0.86 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization.

Webcast

A conference call to discuss the third quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Wednesday, October 26. Interested investors should access the webcast at www.teradyne.com and click on "Investors" at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at https://investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations.

Non-GAAP Results

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges and discloses certain revenue at constant currency. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, restructuring and other, pension actuarial gains and losses, losses on convertible debt conversions, non-cash convertible debt interest, discrete income tax adjustments, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. Constant currency revenue excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are required by GAAP. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then selecting “Financials” and the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2021, Teradyne had revenue of $3.7 billion and today employs over 6,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, the impact of the global pandemic of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), results of operations, market conditions, earnings per share, the impact of supply chain conditions on the business, customer sales expectations, the payment of a quarterly dividend, the repurchase of Teradyne common stock pursuant to a share repurchase program, sanctions against Russia and Russian companies, and the impact of U.S. and Chinese export and tariff laws, including new regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce on October 7, 2022. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, events, customer sales, supply chain conditions or improvements, earnings per share, use of cash, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, sanctions against Russia and Russian companies, the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed by the U.S. or China, compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions, the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers, the impact of U.S. Department Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China, Russia and Venezuela, or the impact of regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to the export of semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment destined to certain end users and for certain end uses in China. There can be no assurance that management’s estimates of Teradyne’s future results or other forward-looking statements will be achieved. Specifically, Teradyne’s 2024 earnings model is aspirational and includes many assumptions. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will be accurate or that model results will be achieved. As set forth below, there are many factors that could cause our 2024 earnings model and actual results to differ materially from those presently expected. Additionally, the current dividend and share repurchase programs may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

On October 7, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce published new regulations restricting the export to China of advanced semiconductors, supercomputer technology, equipment for the manufacturing of advanced semiconductors and components and technology for the manufacturing in China of certain semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The new restrictions are lengthy and complex. Teradyne continues to assess the impact of these regulations on its business. At this time, the Company has determined that restrictions on the sale of semiconductor testers in China to test certain advanced semiconductors will impact Teradyne’s sales to certain companies in China. Several multinational companies manufacturing these advanced semiconductors in China have obtained one-year licenses allowing suppliers such as Teradyne to continue to provide testers to the facilities operated by these companies. We expect that other companies manufacturing advanced semiconductors in China will not receive licenses, thereby restricting Teradyne’s ability to provide testers to the facilities operated by these companies that do not receive a license. The Company also is assessing the filing of license requests to sell to and support certain customers in China for certain end uses that, if granted, may reduce the impact of these restrictions on the Company’s business. At this time, Teradyne does not know the impact these end user and end use restrictions will have on its business in China or on future revenues. In addition to the specific restrictions impacting Teradyne’s business, the regulations may have an adverse impact on certain actual or potential customers and on the global semiconductor industry. To the extent the regulations impact actual and potential customers or disrupt the global semiconductor industry, Teradyne’s business and revenues will be adversely impacted.

The Company also has determined that the restrictions on the export of certain US origin components and technology for use in the development and production in China of certain semiconductor manufacturing equipment impact its manufacturing and development operations in China. Teradyne has received a temporary authorization from the Department of Commerce allowing the Company to continue its manufacturing and development operations in China until the Department of Commerce issues a license to replace this temporary authorization. Teradyne will file an application with the Department of Commerce for a license to replace the temporary authorization by November 17, 2022. The Company cannot assess the likelihood or timing of receiving this license. In addition to requesting a license, the Company is implementing procedures for minimizing the impact of these new regulations, but there is no assurance that these procedures will succeed.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. and other countries imposed significant sanctions against the Russian government and many Russian companies and individuals. Although Teradyne does not have significant operations in Russia, the sanctions could impact Teradyne’s business in other countries and could have a negative impact on the Company’s supply chain, either of which could adversely affect Teradyne’s business and financial results.

COVID-19 has resulted in authorities implementing numerous measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, government vaccination mandates and other government regulations. These measures have impacted and may further impact Teradyne’s workforce and operations, the operations of its customers, and those of its contract manufacturers and suppliers. As Teradyne implements measures to comply with additional regulations, the Company may experience increased compliance costs, increased risk of non-compliance and increased risk of employee attrition.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the Company’s results of operations, including increased costs company-wide and constraints within the Company’s supply chain. The Company cannot accurately estimate the amount of the impact on Teradyne’s 2022 financial results and to its future financial results. The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly increased economic and demand uncertainty in Teradyne’s markets. This uncertainty resulted in a significant decrease in demand for certain Teradyne products and could continue to impact demand for an uncertain period of time. The spread of COVID-19 has caused Teradyne to modify its business practices (including employee travel, employees working remotely, and cancellation of in person participation in meetings, events and conferences) and the Company may take further actions as may be required by government authorities or that it determines are in the best interests of its employees, customers, contract manufacturers and suppliers. There is uncertainty that such measures will be sufficient to mitigate the risks posed by the virus, and Teradyne’s ability to perform critical functions could be impacted. The degree to which COVID-19 continues to impact Teradyne’s results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including, but not limited to, the duration and continued spread of the virus, its severity, the actions to contain the virus or the availability and impact of vaccines in countries where the Company does business, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume.

Important factors that could cause actual results, the 2024 earnings model, earnings per share, use of cash, dividend payments, repurchases of common stock, or payment of the senior convertible notes to differ materially from those presently expected include: conditions affecting the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Industrial Automation business; increased research and development spending; deterioration of Teradyne’s financial condition; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government responses on the market and demand for Teradyne’s products, on its contract manufacturers and supply chain, and on its workforce; the impact of the global semiconductor supply shortage on our supply chain and contract manufacturers; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; demand for products by the Company’s largest customers; unexpected cash needs; insufficient cash flow to make required payments and pay the principal amount on the senior convertible notes; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in the Company’s best interests; additional U.S. tax regulations or IRS guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed by the U.S. or China; compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers; the impact of U.S. Department Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China, Russia and Venezuela; sanctions imposed against the Russian government and certain Russian companies and individuals by the U.S., and other countries; the impact of regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment destined for certain end uses in China; and other events, factors and risks disclosed in filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the “Risk Factors” sections of Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2022. The forward-looking statements provided by Teradyne in this press release represent management’s views as of the date of this release. Teradyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause management’s views to change. However, while Teradyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Teradyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR THIRD FISCAL QUARTER OF 2022 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended October 2,

2022 July 3,

2022 October 3,

2021 October 2,

2022 October 3,

2021 Net revenues $ 827,073 $ 840,766 $ 950,501 $ 2,423,209 $ 2,817,835 Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1) 341,694 334,377 379,500 976,508 1,138,227 Gross profit 485,379 506,389 571,001 1,446,701 1,679,608 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative 135,632 139,533 134,829 415,351 404,812 Engineering and development 111,715 111,951 107,220 331,781 317,644 Acquired intangible assets amortization 4,729 4,871 5,355 14,663 16,293 Restructuring and other (2) 1,796 2,044 1,197 19,554 (3,426 ) Operating expenses 253,872 258,399 248,601 781,349 735,323 Income from operations 231,507 247,990 322,400 665,352 944,285 Interest and other expense (3) 5,310 9,398 24,645 20,204 38,511 Income before income taxes 226,197 238,592 297,755 645,148 905,774 Income tax provision 42,712 40,805 41,037 101,948 115,225 Net income $ 183,485 $ 197,787 $ 256,718 $ 543,200 $ 790,549 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.17 $ 1.24 $ 1.56 $ 3.41 $ 4.77 Diluted $ 1.10 $ 1.16 $ 1.41 $ 3.17 $ 4.26 Weighted average common shares - basic 156,364 159,563 164,583 159,325 165,690 Weighted average common shares - diluted (4) 166,733 171,159 181,987 171,156 185,492 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.33 $ 0.30 (1 ) Cost of revenues includes: Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended October 2,

2022 July 3,

2022 October 3,

2021 October 2,

2022 October 3,

2021 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory $ 12,234 $ 5,105 $ 8,149 $ 18,929 $ 11,775 Sale of previously written down inventory (269 ) (449 ) (824 ) (980 ) (2,043 ) $ 11,965 $ 4,656 $ 7,325 $ 17,949 $ 9,732 (2 ) Restructuring and other consists of: Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended October 2,

2022 July 3,

2022 October 3,

2021 October 2,

2022 October 3,

2021 Employee severance $ 1,215 $ 383 $ 617 $ 2,148 $ 1,242 Litigation settlement - - - 14,700 - Acquisition related expenses and compensation - - 275 (201 ) 313 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment - - - - (7,227 ) Other 581 1,661 305 2,907 2,246 $ 1,796 $ 2,044 $ 1,197 $ 19,554 $ (3,426 ) (3 ) Interest and other includes: Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended October 2,

2022 July 3,

2022 October 3,

2021 October 2,

2022 October 3,

2021 Loss on convertible debt conversions $ - $ - $ 20,153 $ - $ 25,397 Non-cash convertible debt interest - - 2,262 - 9,120 Pension actuarial gains - - - - (627 ) $ - $ - $ 22,415 $ - $ 33,890 (4 ) Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended October 2, 2022, July 3, 2022, and October 3, 2021, 1.5 million, 1.9 million and 6.5 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the nine months ended October 2, 2022 and October 3, 2021, 2.0 million and 8.8 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the quarters ended October 2, 2022, July 3, 2022 and October 3, 2021, diluted shares also included 8.3 million, 9.0 million and 9.8 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. For the nine months ended October 2, 2022 and October 3, 2021, diluted shares included 9.1 million and 9.8 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) October 2,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 710,746 $ 1,122,199 Marketable securities 65,310 244,231 Accounts receivable, net 530,349 550,749 Inventories, net 310,754 243,330 Prepayments 502,678 406,266 Other current assets 7,717 9,452 Total current assets 2,127,554 2,576,227 Property, plant and equipment, net 415,181 387,240 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 61,430 68,807 Marketable securities 111,039 133,858 Deferred tax assets 130,207 102,428 Retirement plans assets 13,805 15,110 Other assets 29,311 24,096 Acquired intangible assets, net 55,580 75,635 Goodwill 375,799 426,024 Total assets $ 3,319,906 $ 3,809,425 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 167,975 $ 153,133 Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings 168,102 253,667 Deferred revenue and customer advances 143,591 146,185 Other accrued liabilities 126,457 124,187 Operating lease liabilities 17,079 19,977 Income taxes payable 64,141 88,789 Current debt 14,596 19,182 Total current liabilities 701,941 805,120 Retirement plans liabilities 137,317 151,141 Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances 48,488 54,921 Long-term other accrued liabilities 15,506 15,497 Deferred tax liabilities 1,327 6,327 Long-term operating lease liabilities 51,872 56,178 Long-term income taxes payable 59,135 67,041 Debt 50,195 89,244 Total liabilities 1,065,781 1,245,469 Mezzanine equity - 1,512 Shareholders' equity 2,254,125 2,562,444 Total liabilities, convertible common shares and shareholders’ equity $ 3,319,906 $ 3,809,425 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended October 2,

2022 October 3,

2021 October 2,

2022 October 3,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 183,485 $ 256,718 $ 543,200 $ 790,549 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 23,442 22,018 67,902 67,866 Stock-based compensation 12,298 11,418 37,420 34,649 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 12,234 8,149 18,929 11,775 Amortization 4,917 8,283 15,012 27,626 Losses (gains) on investments 2,463 (100 ) 11,436 (4,750 ) Deferred taxes (4,776 ) (9,932 ) (28,373 ) (10,732 ) Contingent consideration fair value adjustment - - - (7,227 ) Retirement plans actuarial gains - - - (627 ) Loss on convertible debt conversions - 20,153 - 25,397 Other 218 45 740 243 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 150,632 269,399 4,248 (103,299 ) Inventories (22,135 ) 2,035 (68,817 ) 21,943 Prepayments and other assets 420 (21,148 ) (94,331 ) (138,564 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (28,071 ) (21,726 ) (71,682 ) 65,064 Deferred revenue and customer advances (20,059 ) (6,490 ) (5,896 ) 8,699 Retirement plans contributions (1,279 ) (1,384 ) (3,897 ) (4,123 ) Income taxes (42,185 ) (14,778 ) (31,370 ) (17,406 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 271,604 522,660 394,521 767,083 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (38,929 ) (29,205 ) (128,672 ) (103,162 ) Purchases of marketable securities (19,294 ) (111,384 ) (267,175 ) (509,470 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 115,558 93,325 259,200 209,437 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 42,440 111,064 182,092 571,277 Purchase of investment - - - (12,000 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 99,775 63,800 45,445 156,082 Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (217,201 ) (209,596 ) (750,000 ) (406,180 ) Dividend payments (17,136 ) (16,440 ) (52,578 ) (49,711 ) Payments of convertible debt principal (9,713 ) (235,169 ) (52,005 ) (301,997 ) Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards (207 ) (251 ) (32,987 ) (32,045 ) Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans 12,197 9 28,733 32,590 Net cash used for financing activities (232,060 ) (461,447 ) (858,837 ) (757,343 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (596 ) - 7,418 (489 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 138,723 125,013 (411,453 ) 165,333 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 572,023 954,441 1,122,199 914,121 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 710,746 $ 1,079,454 $ 710,746 $ 1,079,454