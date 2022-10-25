RCCAO: Needed Housing Reforms Welcomed

/EIN News/ -- Vaughan, ON, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) welcomes the Government of Ontario’s needed reforms to address the housing crisis in Ontario. Today in Ontario, too many government departments and agencies have needlessly slowed the development process with costly delays for too long, making the housing crisis worse. The reforms unveiled by Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing earlier today are a great next step to solving the housing crisis.

Minister Clark’s clear proposals will:

Enable the building of the “missing middle” across Ontario

Incentivize affordable housing

Streamline the planning process

Enacted together, the Ontario government’s reforms mean more homes can get built, faster. It will also create new momentum for more development to meet the demands of a growing province.

“RCCAO welcomes the Government of Ontario’s leadership to bring the much needed reforms to address Ontario's housing crisis,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO. “Minister Clark’s bold proposals are strong next-steps to build momentum for more development to meet the critical infrastructure demands of a growing province and will enable more people to get to work to end Ontario’s housing crisis.”

The reforms once enacted will bring predictable parameters and timelines to not only get shovels in the ground faster, but give greater certainty to builders and homebuyers. This certainty will allow the development process to shift from years to months and is a welcomed change. RCCAO will continue to advocate for supporting critical infrastructure investments aligned with increased housing supply in communities large and small.

RCCAO will take the time to review all the proposed changes and legislation. We will continue to work with governments at all levels to offer constructive solutions to the challenges that stall development and ensure critical infrastructure meets the needs of a growing province.

​​RCCAO Executive Director Nadia Todorova is available for interviews.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 60 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers. www.rccao.com

Attachment

Jamie Conaptus Ltd. 416.639.6090 media@conaptus.com