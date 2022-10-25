Submit Release
First Commonwealth Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
except per share data) September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
Reported Results                  
Net income $33,968     $30,754     $34,092     $92,448     $103,481  
Diluted earnings per share $0.36     $0.33     $0.36     $0.98     $1.08  
Return on average assets   1.41 %     1.28 %     1.42 %     1.29 %     1.48 %
Return on average equity   12.67 %     11.60 %     12.14 %     11.47 %     12.62 %
                   
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)                  
Core net income $34,353     $30,643     $34,131     $92,811     $103,764  
Core diluted earnings per share $0.37     $0.33     $0.36     $0.99     $1.08  
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $48,860     $42,352     $42,913     $127,749     $130,903  
Provision expense $5,923     $4,099     $330     $11,986     $1,353  
Net charge-offs $2,461     $1,528     $2,277     $5,123     $9,474  
Reserve build/(release)(2) $2,490     $2,415     ($2,853 )   $3,571     ($7,124 )
Core return on average assets (ROAA)   1.43 %     1.28 %     1.43 %     1.30 %     1.48 %
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA   2.03 %     1.77 %     1.79 %     1.79 %     1.87 %
Return on average tangible common equity   18.28 %     16.81 %     17.28 %     16.51 %     18.08 %
Core return on average tangible common equity   18.48 %     16.75 %     17.30 %     16.58 %     18.13 %
Core efficiency ratio   54.06 %     55.87 %     55.27 %     56.32 %     53.90 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.76 %     3.38 %     3.23 %     3.45 %     3.27 %

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net income of $34.0 million and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.36, an increase of $3.2 million, or $0.03 per share from the previous quarter and unchanged from the third quarter of 2021
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $48.9 million, an increase of $6.5 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.9 million from the third quarter of 2021
  • Operating leverage was positive during the third quarter of 2022
    • Core revenue(1) grew $10.2 million, or 10.3%, from the prior quarter
    • Core noninterest expense(1) increased $3.7 million, or 6.8%, from the prior quarter
  • Total loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans) increased $238.1 million, or 13.3% annualized from the previous quarter, driven by strong commercial real estate, equipment finance and consumer loan categories
    • Year-to-date loan growth (excluding PPP loans) was $571.3 million, or 11.3% annualized
    • Average loans (excluding PPP loans) increased $238.7 million, or 13.5% annualized, from the previous quarter
    • Total PPP loans decreased $8.0 million from the previous quarter, resulting in a total PPP loan balance at September 30, 2022 of $4.9 million
  • Record net interest income (FTE) of $82.6 million increased $8.7 million from the previous quarter due in part to a 38 basis point increase in the net interest margin, driven by a 35 basis point increase in the yield on loans (excluding PPP), which significantly offset a one basis point increase in the bank’s cost of funds
  • Noninterest income of $25.9 million (excluding net security gains) (non-GAAP) increased $1.4 million from the previous quarter and decreased $1.3 million from the third quarter of 2021
  • Noninterest expense (excluding merger and acquisition, branch consolidation and COVID-19 related expenses) (non-GAAP) of $59.4 million increased $3.6 million from the previous quarter and increased $4.4 million from the third quarter of 2021
  • Average deposits decreased $98.7 million, or 4.8% annualized compared to the prior quarter, partially offset by a $34.8 million, or 5.1% annualized increase in noninterest-bearing deposits
    • End of period deposits grew $24.1 million, or 1.2% annualized, from the previous quarter
  • Total shareholders’ equity decreased $26.6 million from the previous quarter due to a $45.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) resulting from the impact of higher interest rates on the fair value of the company’s available for sale investment portfolio and interest rate swap agreements, partially offset by a $22.8 million increase in retained earnings
  • On August 30, 2022, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Harrisburg, PA based Centric Financial Corporation (Centric)
  • First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2022
  • The Bank was recently named the #1 Small Business Association (SBA) lender in the SBA’s designated Pittsburgh District for the second year in a row and ranked #2 overall across the state of Pennsylvania

Profitability

  • Core return on average assets (ROAA) improved 15 basis points to 1.43% compared to the previous quarter and was unchanged from the third quarter of 2021
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA(1) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 2.03% as compared to 1.77% in the prior quarter and 1.79% in the third quarter of 2021
  • The net interest margin of 3.76% increased 38 basis points compared to the prior quarter and increased 53 basis points as compared to third quarter of 2021
  • The core efficiency ratio(1) of 54.06% decreased 181 basis points from the previous quarter and 121 basis points from the third quarter of 2021

Strong regulatory capital position

  • Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.4%, which represents $266.1 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%
  • A total of 324,551 shares at a weighted average price of $13.63 were purchased during the third quarter of 2022 under the company’s previously authorized share repurchase program.   The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $5.9 million as of September 30, 2022

Asset quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $5.9 million, an increase of $1.8 million compared to the previous quarter and an increase of $5.6 million from the third quarter of 2021
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans (excluding PPP loans) was 1.31% compared to 1.32% in the previous quarter
  • Total criticized loans decreased $7.5 million from the previous quarter
    • Total nonperforming assets increased $0.2 million from the previous quarter
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled $2.5 million, an increase of $0.9 million from the previous quarter
    • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (excluding PPP loans, annualized) was 0.13% in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 0.09% in the previous quarter

“Our results this quarter were highlighted by the significant expansion of our net interest margin which was enabled by our asset-sensitive balance sheet and valuable core deposit franchise.   The quarter also displayed strong, well-balanced loan growth across both commercial and consumer categories,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer.   “We also announced our plans to extend our footprint into Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania with the acquisition of Centric Financial Corporation.   Centric is a well-led organization that aligns nicely with our culture and values, and I am excited about the future of our combined companies.”   Price continued, “While the margin expansion is certainly a welcome tailwind, we are still mindful of the uncertain economic conditions that may be ahead of us and I believe we remain well positioned to turn challenges into opportunities and create long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”  

Earnings

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $34.0 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $30.8 million, or $0.33 per share in the second quarter of 2022 and $34.1 million, or $0.36 per share for the third quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $82.6 million increased $8.7 million from the previous quarter and increased $11.7 million from the prior year quarter.   The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $7.2 million increase in income on variable and adjustable rate loans driven by higher interest rates.

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.76%, an increase of 38 basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 53 basis points from the third quarter of 2022.   The increase from the previous quarter was due primarily to the aforementioned income on variable and adjustable rate loans and a $238.7 million increase in average loans (excluding PPP) partially offsetting a $287.8 million decrease in lower-yielding investment securities.   The net interest margin was further aided by the Bank’s overall cost of funds, which were 0.16% during the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 0.15% in the previous quarter.

Total average deposits decreased $98.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the previous quarter, partially offset by a $34.8 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Total end-of-period deposits grew $24.1 million from the previous quarter.  

Asset Quality

Provision expense in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $5.9 million as compared to $4.1 million in the previous quarter.   The increase in provision expense during the quarter was primarily driven by strong loan growth, which resulted in a $5.3 million increase in the allowance for credit losses (ACL).   The ACL was also impacted by an increase of $3.6 million in the quantitative model due to various inputs such as the expected unemployment rate, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast, prepayment speeds and max capacity levels. This increase was largely offset by a decrease in qualitative factors of $6.6 million, primarily due to lower reserve adjustments for COVID-related high risk portfolios.  

At September 30, 2022, nonperforming loans totaled $35.7 million, which was unchanged from the previous quarter and a decrease of $2.4 million from the third quarter of 2021.   Nonperforming loans represented 0.49% of total loans (excluding PPP loans) as compared to 0.50% and 0.58% for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

At September 30, 2022, criticized loans totaled $139.3 million, a decrease of $7.5 million from the previous quarter.  

During the third quarter of 2022, net charge-offs were $2.5 million as compared to $1.5 million in the previous quarter and $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.   Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) were 0.13%, 0.09% and 0.14% for the periods ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) (non-GAAP) totaled $25.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $27.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.  

The $1.4 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in swap fee income.   This increase was partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in insurance and retail brokerage revenue.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger and acquisition, branch consolidation and COVID-19 related expenses) (non-GAAP) totaled $59.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $55.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $55.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.   The $3.6 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $1.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits driven, by a $0.5 million increase in wages, a $0.4 million increase in hospitalization expense, a $0.4 million increase in incentives and a $0.3 million reduction in deferred loan origination expenses. The increase during the quarter was also impacted by a $0.7 million increase in Pennsylvania shares tax due to a beneficial tax credit in the prior quarter.

The core efficiency ratio was 54.06% during the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 55.87% in the previous quarter and 55.27% in the third quarter of 2021.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,422 at September 30, 2022, 1,409 at June 30, 2022, and 1,409 at September 30, 2021.   The increase from the previous quarter was partially the result of filling open positions within the company.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, which represents a 4.3% increase from the third quarter of 2021.   The cash dividend is payable on November 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 4, 2022.   This dividend represents a 3.4% projected annual yield utilizing the October 24, 2022 closing market price of $13.94.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at September 30, 2022 were 14.5%, 12.1%, 10.1% and 11.2%, respectively.   First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET).   The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations.   A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379.   A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company’s webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 119 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) the effects of   the COVID-19 pandemic on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.   Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.  

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Jonathan E. Longwill
Vice President / Communications and Media Relations
Phone: 724-463-6806
E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan M. Thomas
Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: 724-463-1690
E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com

 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS                  
Net interest income $ 82,360     $ 73,662     $ 70,645     $ 224,194     $ 208,287  
Provision for credit losses   5,923       4,099       330       11,986       1,353  
Noninterest income   25,914       24,509       27,245       74,399       80,686  
Noninterest expense   59,901       55,679       55,027       171,304       158,429  
Net income   33,968       30,754       34,092       92,448       103,481  
Core net income(5)   34,353       30,643       34,131       92,811       103,764  
Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.36     $ 0.33     $ 0.36     $ 0.98     $ 1.08  
Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6) $ 0.37     $ 0.33     $ 0.36     $ 0.99     $ 1.08  
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                  
Return on average assets   1.41 %     1.28 %     1.42 %     1.29 %     1.48 %
Core return on average assets(7)   1.43 %     1.28 %     1.43 %     1.30 %     1.48 %
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax   2.01 %     1.78 %     1.79 %     1.78 %     1.86 %
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax   2.03 %     1.77 %     1.79 %     1.79 %     1.87 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   12.67 %     11.60 %     12.14 %     11.47 %     12.62 %
Return on average tangible common equity(8)   18.28 %     16.81 %     17.28 %     16.51 %     18.08 %
Core return on average tangible common equity(9)   18.48 %     16.75 %     17.30 %     16.58 %     18.13 %
Core efficiency ratio(2)(10)   54.06 %     55.87 %     55.27 %     56.32 %     53.90 %
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)   3.76 %     3.38 %     3.23 %     3.45 %     3.27 %
                   
Book value per common share $ 10.95     $ 11.20     $ 11.69          
Tangible book value per common share(11)   7.60       7.85       8.38          
Market value per common share   12.84       13.42       13.63          
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.120       0.120       0.115       0.355       0.340  
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3)   0.48 %     0.50 %     0.56 %        
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases, excluding PPP loans(3)   0.49 %     0.50 %     0.58 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3)   0.38 %     0.38 %     0.41 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans(3)   0.38 %     0.38 %     0.42 %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4)   0.13 %     0.09 %     0.13 %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases,, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(4)   0.13 %     0.09 %     0.14 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans(4)   269.23 %     262.25 %     247.30 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4)   1.31 %     1.31 %     1.40 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases, excluding PPP loans(4)   1.31 %     1.32 %     1.43 %        
CAPITAL RATIOS                  
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets   10.7 %     11.0 %     11.7 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12)   7.7 %     8.0 %     8.7 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans(12)   7.7 %     8.0 %     8.9 %        
Leverage Ratio   10.1 %     9.8 %     9.6 %        
Risk Based Capital - Tier I   12.1 %     12.2 %     12.4 %        
Risk Based Capital - Total   14.5 %     14.6 %     15.0 %        
Common Equity - Tier I   11.2 %     11.2 %     11.5 %        
                               


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  September 30,   September 30,
 		  September 30,
  2022
 		  2022   2021
 		  2022   2021
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income $ 85,700     $ 76,728     $ 74,196     $ 233,672     $ 220,308  
Interest expense   3,340       3,066       3,551       9,478       12,021  
Net Interest Income   82,360       73,662       70,645       224,194       208,287  
Provision for credit losses   5,923       4,099       330       11,986       1,353  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   76,437       69,563       70,315       212,208       206,934  
Net securities gains                     2       16  
Trust income   2,777       2,573       3,118       8,063       8,340  
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,194       4,886       4,770       14,695       13,127  
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions   2,048       2,486       2,218       6,806       6,368  
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,419       1,383       1,486       4,310       4,946  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   1,485       1,561       3,485       4,328       11,615  
Gain on sale of other loans and assets   1,093       1,099       2,480       4,511       6,281  
Card-related interchange income   6,980       7,137       7,052       20,607       20,885  
Derivative mark-to-market   6       42       218       395       1,371  
Swap fee income   2,326       1,154       317       3,933       1,715  
Other income   2,586       2,188       2,101       6,749       6,022  
Total Noninterest Income   25,914       24,509       27,245       74,399       80,686  
Salaries and employee benefits   32,486       30,949       31,066       94,367       88,084  
Net occupancy   4,629       4,170       3,960       13,586       12,614  
Furniture and equipment   4,005       3,857       4,052       11,592       11,866  
Data processing   3,721       3,470       3,196       10,379       9,440  
Pennsylvania shares tax   1,569       913       1,257       3,487       3,347  
Advertising and promotion   1,278       1,434       1,150       3,938       3,829  
Intangible amortization   746       862       868       2,470       2,597  
Other professional fees and services   1,204       1,197       1,308       3,622       3,150  
FDIC insurance   796       702       830       2,196       1,964  
Litigation and operational losses   758       629       589       1,987       1,624  
Loss on sale or write-down of assets   54       86       171       215       223  
Merger and acquisition   448                   448        
COVID-19 related   39       62       50       118       357  
Branch consolidation         (202 )           (104 )     18  
Other operating expenses   8,168       7,550       6,530       23,003       19,316  
Total Noninterest Expense   59,901       55,679       55,027       171,304       158,429  
Income before Income Taxes   42,450       38,393       42,533       115,303       129,191  
Income tax provision   8,482       7,639       8,441       22,855       25,710  
Net Income $ 33,968     $ 30,754     $ 34,092     $ 92,448     $ 103,481  
             
Shares Outstanding at End of Period   93,377,064       93,705,120       95,209,685       93,377,064       95,209,685  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution   93,450,259       94,245,770       95,892,304       93,994,158       96,130,602  
             


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
           
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
  2022   2022   2021
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)          
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 106,153     $ 120,267     $ 94,579  
Interest-bearing bank deposits   74,619       179,533       240,095  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   802,871       877,287       1,137,675  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   474,790       492,229       548,057  
Loans held for sale   13,811       12,876       19,925  
           
Loans and leases   7,348,917       7,119,754       6,732,580  
Allowance for credit losses   (96,093 )     (93,603 )     (94,185 )
Net loans and leases   7,252,824       7,026,151       6,638,395  
           
Goodwill and other intangibles   312,950       313,449       315,092  
Other assets   540,612       504,635       484,036  
Total Assets $ 9,578,630     $ 9,526,427     $ 9,477,854  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,782,654     $ 2,726,242     $ 2,656,229  
           
Interest-bearing demand deposits   354,310       273,360       265,782  
Savings deposits   4,608,762       4,708,868       4,609,393  
Time deposits   331,923       345,075       405,081  
Total interest-bearing deposits   5,294,995       5,327,303       5,280,256  
           
Total deposits   8,077,649       8,053,545       7,936,485  
           
Short-term borrowings   97,932       88,923       117,754  
Long-term borrowings   181,489       181,752       182,519  
Total borrowings   279,421       270,675       300,273  
           
Other liabilities   198,985       153,049       128,241  
Shareholders' equity   1,022,575       1,049,158       1,112,855  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,578,630     $ 9,526,427     $ 9,477,854  
                       


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
dollars in thousands)
       
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/   September 30, Yield/ September 30, Yield/
  2022
 		Rate 2022
 		Rate 2021
 		Rate   2022
 		Rate 2021
 		Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN                  
                       
Assets                      
Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 7,254,594   4.30 % $ 7,015,886   3.95 % $ 6,538,477   3.75 %   $ 7,039,163   4.00 % $ 6,391,688   3.82 %
PPP Loans   7,196   14.61 %   20,290   12.02 %   225,262   10.05 %     26,050   13.50 %   380,551   6.72 %
Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE)(1)   1,446,315   1.92 %   1,734,126   1.68 %   1,937,385   1.43 %     1,661,862   1.70 %   1,786,050   1.46 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)(1)   8,708,105   3.92 %   8,770,302   3.52 %   8,701,124   3.39 %     8,727,075   3.59 %   8,558,289   3.45 %
Noninterest-earning assets   825,989       830,167       801,377         826,007       804,619    
Total Assets $ 9,534,094     $ 9,600,469     $ 9,502,501       $ 9,553,082     $ 9,362,908    
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 4,952,279   0.07 % $ 5,067,692   0.05 % $ 4,899,328   0.07 %   $ 5,000,018   0.05 % $ 4,788,309   0.08 %
Time deposits   336,346   0.24 %   354,403   0.26 %   417,274   0.36 %     354,938   0.26 %   467,653   0.54 %
Short-term borrowings   102,073   0.19 %   95,561   0.08 %   118,112   0.06 %     104,343   0.11 %   117,478   0.09 %
Long-term borrowings   181,596   4.94 %   181,859   4.96 %   182,623   4.92 %     181,856   4.96 %   207,225   4.64 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   5,572,294   0.24 %   5,699,515   0.22 %   5,617,337   0.25 %     5,641,155   0.22 %   5,580,665   0.29 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,746,258       2,711,458       2,647,089         2,701,458       2,556,078    
Other liabilities   152,208       125,646       124,286         132,431       129,883    
Shareholders' equity   1,063,334       1,063,850       1,113,789         1,078,038       1,096,282    
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources   3,961,800       3,900,954       3,885,164         3,911,927       3,782,243    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,534,094     $ 9,600,469     $ 9,502,501       $ 9,553,082     $ 9,362,908    
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)   3.76 %   3.38 %   3.23 %     3.45 %   3.27 %
                                 


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  September 30,
  2022   2022   2021
Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail      
Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio:      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,120,499     $ 1,136,593     $ 1,072,489  
Paycheck Protection Program   4,930       12,928       152,102  
Commercial real estate   2,393,276       2,319,094       2,231,890  
Equipment Finance loans and leases   43,777       21,062        
Real estate construction   326,539       292,400       318,120  
Total Commercial   3,889,021       3,782,077       3,774,601  
       
Consumer Loan Portfolio:      
Closed-end mortgages   1,631,655       1,567,561       1,311,052  
Home equity lines of credit   522,249       532,640       564,323  
Real estate construction   96,151       100,592       105,896  
Total Real Estate - Consumer   2,250,055       2,200,793       1,981,271  
       
Auto & RV loans   1,120,838       1,047,104       886,367  
Direct installment   33,528       35,245       32,509  
Personal lines of credit   51,514       50,249       52,667  
Student loans   3,961       4,286       5,165  
Total Other Consumer   1,209,841       1,136,884       976,708  
Total Consumer Portfolio   3,459,896       3,337,677       2,957,979  
Total Portfolio Loans and Leases   7,348,917       7,119,754       6,732,580  
Loans held for sale   13,811       12,876       19,925  
Total Loans and Leases $ 7,362,728     $ 7,132,630     $ 6,752,505  
       
       
  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  September 30,
  2022   2022   2021
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL      
Nonperforming Loans:      
Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 20,495     $ 19,594     $ 14,466  
Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis                
Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis   8,981       9,694       16,210  
Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis   6,216       6,404       7,410  
Total Nonperforming Loans $ 35,692     $ 35,692     $ 38,086  
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   322       93       502  
Repossessions ("Repos")   600       621       453  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 36,614     $ 36,406     $ 39,041  
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing   1,548       3,155       1,135  
Classified loans   45,656       46,798       58,780  
Criticized loans   139,258       146,780       195,791  
       
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos(4)   0.50 %     0.51 %     0.58 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 96,093     $ 93,603     $ 94,185  
       


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
       
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  September 30,   September 30,
 		  September 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):            
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 698     $ 430     $ 1,960     $ 1,523     $ 6,223  
Real estate construction   (9 )                 (9 )     (135 )
Commercial real estate   1,003       547       12       1,536       1,529  
Residential real estate   36       (26 )     (87 )     120       (179 )
Loans to individuals   733       577       392       1,953       2,036  
Net Charge-offs $ 2,461     $ 1,528     $ 2,277     $ 5,123     $ 9,474  
             
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized)(4)   0.13 %     0.09 %     0.13 %     0.10 %     0.19 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(4)   0.13 %     0.09 %     0.14 %     0.10 %     0.20 %
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs   240.67 %     268.26 %     14.49 %     233.96 %     14.28 %
Provision for credit losses $ 5,923     $ 4,099     $ 330     $ 11,986     $ 1,353  
                                       


 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
             
(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.    
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.    
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  September 30,   September 30,
 		  September 30,
  2022
 		  2022
 		  2021
 		  2022
 		  2021
             
Interest income $ 85,700     $ 76,728     $ 74,196     $ 233,672     $ 220,308  
Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis(1)   261       244       235       759       834  
Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)   85,961       76,972       74,431       234,431       221,142  
Interest expense   3,340       3,066       3,551       9,478       12,021  
Net interest income, (FTE)(1) $ 82,621     $ 73,906     $ 70,880     $ 224,953     $ 209,121  
                                       


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  September 30,   September 30,
 		  September 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
             
Net Income $ 33,968     $ 30,754     $ 34,092     $ 92,448     $ 103,481  
Intangible amortization   746       862       868       2,470       2,597  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles   (157 )     (181 )     (182 )     (519 )     (545 )
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 34,557     $ 31,435     $ 34,778     $ 94,399     $ 105,533  
             
Average Tangible Equity:            
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,063,334     $ 1,063,850     $ 1,113,789     $ 1,078,038     $ 1,096,282  
Less: intangible assets   313,336       313,617       315,303       313,726       315,835  
Tangible Equity   749,998       750,233       798,486       764,312       780,447  
Less: preferred stock                            
Tangible Common Equity $ 749,998     $ 750,233     $ 798,486     $ 764,312     $ 780,447  
             
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   18.28 %     16.81 %     17.28 %     16.51 %     18.08 %


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  September 30,   September 30,
 		  September 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
             
Core Net Income:            
Total Net Income $ 33,968     $ 30,754     $ 34,092     $ 92,448     $ 103,481  
Net securities gains                     (2 )     (16 )
Tax benefit of net securities gains                           3  
Merger & acquisition related expenses   448                   448        
Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses   (94 )                 (94 )      
COVID-19 related   39       62       50       118       357  
Tax benefit of COVID 19 related   (8 )     (13 )     (11 )     (25 )     (75 )
Branch consolidation related         (202 )           (104 )     18  
Tax benefit of bank consolidation related expenses         42             22       (4 )
(5)Core net income $ 34,353     $ 30,643     $ 34,131     $ 92,811     $ 103,764  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution   93,450,259       94,245,770       95,892,304       93,994,158       96,130,602  
(6)Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.37     $ 0.33     $ 0.36     $ 0.99     $ 1.08  
             
Intangible amortization   746       862       868       2,470       2,597  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles   (157 )     (181 )     (182 )     (519 )     (545 )
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 34,942     $ 31,324     $ 34,817     $ 94,762     $ 105,816  
             
(9)Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   18.48 %     16.75 %     17.30 %     16.58 %     18.13 %
                                       


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  September 30,   September 30,
 		  September 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
Core Return on Average Assets:            
Total Net Income $ 33,968     $ 30,754     $ 34,092     $ 92,448     $ 103,481  
Total Average Assets   9,534,094       9,600,469       9,502,501       9,553,082       9,362,908  
Return on Average Assets   1.41 %     1.28 %     1.42 %     1.29 %     1.48 %
             
Core Net Income(5) $ 34,353     $ 30,643     $ 34,131     $ 92,811     $ 103,764  
Total Average Assets   9,534,094       9,600,469       9,502,501       9,553,082       9,362,908  
(7)Core Return on Average Assets   1.43 %     1.28 %     1.43 %     1.30 %     1.48 %


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  September 30,   September 30,
 		  September 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
Core Efficiency Ratio:            
Total Noninterest Expense $ 59,901     $ 55,679     $ 55,027     $ 171,304     $ 158,429  
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:            
Intangible amortization   746       862       868       2,470       2,597  
Merger and acquisition related   448                   448        
COVID-19 related   39       62       50       118       357  
Branch consolidation related         (202 )           (104 )     18  
Noninterest Expense - Core $ 58,668     $ 54,957     $ 54,109     $ 168,372     $ 155,457  
             
Net interest income, (FTE) $ 82,621     $ 73,906     $ 70,880     $ 224,953     $ 209,121  
Total noninterest income   25,914       24,509       27,245       74,399       80,686  
Net securities gains                     (2 )     (16 )
Total Revenue   108,535       98,415       98,125       299,350       289,791  
             
Adjustments to Revenue:            
Derivative mark-to-market   6       42       218       395       1,371  
Total Revenue - Core $ 108,529     $ 98,373     $ 97,907     $ 298,955     $ 288,420  
             
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio   54.06 %     55.87 %     55.27 %     56.32 %     53.90 %
                                       


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
       
  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  September 30,
  2022   2022   2021
Tangible Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,022,575     $ 1,049,158     $ 1,112,855  
Less: intangible assets   312,950       313,449       315,092  
Tangible Equity   709,625       735,709       797,763  
Less: preferred stock                
Tangible Common Equity $ 709,625     $ 735,709     $ 797,763  
       
Tangible Assets:      
Total assets $ 9,578,630     $ 9,526,427     $ 9,477,854  
Less: intangible assets   312,950       313,449       315,092  
Tangible Assets $ 9,265,680     $ 9,212,978     $ 9,162,762  
Less: PPP loans   4,930       12,928       152,102  
Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans $ 9,260,750     $ 9,200,050     $ 9,010,660  
       
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets   7.66 %     7.99 %     8.71 %
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans   7.66 %     8.00 %     8.85 %
       
Shares Outstanding at End of Period   93,377,064       93,705,120       95,209,685  
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 7.60     $ 7.85     $ 8.38  


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  September 30,   September 30,
 		  September 30,
  2022
 		  2022   2021
 		  2022   2021
Pre-tax pre-provision income:            
Net interest income $ 82,360     $ 73,662     $ 70,645     $ 224,194     $ 208,287  
Noninterest income   25,914       24,509       27,245       74,399       80,686  
Noninterest expense   59,901       55,679       55,027       171,304       158,429  
Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 48,373     $ 42,492     $ 42,863     $ 127,289     $ 130,544  
             
Net securities gains $     $     $     $ (2 )   $ (16 )
Merger and acquisition related expenses   448       0       0       448       0  
COVID-19 related   39       62       50       118       357  
Branch consolidation         (202 )           (104 )     18  
Core pre-tax pre-provision income $ 48,860     $ 42,352     $ 42,913     $ 127,749     $ 130,903  
             
Net charge-offs $ 2,461     $ 1,528     $ 2,277     $ 5,123     $ 9,474  
                                       


 
FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  September 30,   September 30,
 		  September 30,
  2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
Core Net Interest Margin:            
Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 82,621     $ 73,906     $ 70,880     $ 224,953     $ 209,121  
Less: Income from PPP Loans   265       608       5,473       2,630       13,415  
Less: Income from Excess Cash   538       644       88       1,308       162  
Core Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 81,818     $ 72,654     $ 65,319     $ 221,015     $ 195,544  
             
Average Interest-Earning Assets $ 8,708,105     $ 8,770,302     $ 8,701,124     $ 8,727,075     $ 8,558,289  
Less: PPP Loans   7,196       20,290       225,262       26,050       380,551  
Less: Excess Cash   99,707       324,896       352,093       233,626       340,691  
Core Average Interest-Earning Assets $ 8,601,202     $ 8,425,116     $ 8,123,769     $ 8,467,399     $ 7,837,047  
             
Core Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)   3.77 %     3.46 %     3.19 %     3.49 %     3.34 %
                                       

Primary Logo

